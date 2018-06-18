Cloud computing

Successfully reported this slideshow.
La computacion en la Nube
  1. 1. Es un paradigma que permite ofrecer servicios de computación a través de una red, que usualmente es Internet. Es la entrega de recursos de TI virtualizados a través de Internet. Es la informática como servicio, entregada bajo demanda, de pago por uso, a través de una plataforma de servicios en la nube.
  2. 2. Características Agilidad: Capacidad de mejora para ofrecer recursos tecnológicos al usuario por parte del proveedor.  Costo: los proveedores de computación en la nube afirman que los costos se reducen. Un modelo de prestación pública en la nube convierte los gastos de capital en gastos de funcionamiento. Ello reduce barreras de entrada, ya que la infraestructura se proporciona típicamente por una tercera parte y no tiene que ser adquirida por una sola vez o tareas informáticas intensivas infrecuentes.  Escalabilidad y elasticidad: aprovisionamiento de recursos sobre una base de autoservicio casi en tiempo real, sin que los usuarios necesiten cargas de alta duración.  Independencia entre el dispositivo y la ubicación: permite a los usuarios acceder a los sistemas utilizando un navegador web, independientemente de su ubicación o del dispositivo que utilice (por ejemplo, PC, teléfono móvil).  La tecnología de virtualización permite compartir servidores y dispositivos de almacenamiento y una mayor utilización. Las aplicaciones pueden ser fácilmente migradas de un servidor físico a otro.  Rendimiento: Los sistemas en la nube controlan y optimizan el uso de los recursos de manera automática, dicha característica permite un seguimiento, control y notificación del mismo. Esta capacidad aporta transparencia tanto para el consumidor o el proveedor de servicio.  Seguridad: puede mejorar debido a la centralización de los datos. La seguridad es a menudo tan buena o mejor que otros sistemas tradicionales, en parte porque los proveedores son capaces de dedicar recursos a la solución de los problemas de seguridad que muchos clientes no pueden permitirse el lujo de abordar. El usuario de la nube es responsable de la seguridad a nivel de aplicación. El proveedor de la nube es responsable de la seguridad física.4  Mantenimiento: en el caso de las aplicaciones de computación en la nube, es más sencillo, ya que no necesitan ser instalados en el ordenador de cada usuario y se puede acceder desde diferentes lugares.
  3. 3. Infraestructura como servicio (IaaS): siendo la forma más básica de computación en la nube, IaaS brinda a los usuarios acceso a conceptos básicos de infraestructura tales como espacio de servidores, almacenamiento de datos y redes, que pueden aprovisionarse a través de una API. Este modelo es lo más parecido a la replicación de la funcionalidad de un centro de datos tradicional en un entorno alojado. Plataforma como servicio (PaaS): este modelo ofrece un entorno de desarrollo completo, eliminando la necesidad de que los desarrolladores se ocupen directamente de la capa de infraestructura al implementar o actualizar aplicaciones. Software como un servicio (SaaS): las aplicaciones SaaS están diseñadas para usuarios finales, y mantienen detrás de escena todo el desarrollo y el aprovisionamiento de infraestructura. Las aplicaciones SaaS ofrecen una amplia gama de funcionalidades en la nube: desde aplicaciones empresariales, como programas de procesamiento de texto y hojas de cálculo, hasta CRM, conjuntos de edición de fotografías y plataformas de hospedaje de vídeos.
  4. 4. Modelos de implementación de la nube  Hay tres modelos básicos de computación en la nube disponibles para las empresas:  Nube pública: la nube pública es una infraestructura de la nube compartida que es propiedad de un proveedor de nube que se encarga de su mantenimiento y gestión como Amazon Web Services o Microsoft Azure. Los principales beneficios de la nube pública son su escalabilidad bajo demanda y sus precios de pago por uso.  Nube privada: este tipo de nube se ejecuta detrás de un cortafuegos en una intranet de empresa y está hospedada en un centro de datos dedicado para esa organización. La infraestructura de la nube privada se puede configurar y gestionar de acuerdo con las necesidades concretas de cada empresa.  Nube híbrida: como el nombre sugiere, el modelo de nube híbrida permite a las compañías aprovechar soluciones de nube privada y pública. Con la nube híbrida, las organizaciones pueden aprovechar las capacidades de cada modelo de nube para potenciar la flexibilidad y la escalabilidad, a la vez que protegen operaciones y datos confidenciales.
  5. 5. Datos Interesantes Cisco, el gigante mundial de las telecomunicaciones, presentó también su encuesta mundial4 sobre Cloud Computing en la que destacaba que Brasil (27%), Alemania (27%), India (26%), Estados Unidos (23%) y México (22%), son los países donde más se emplea la tecnología cloud. Google y Amazon, empresas emblemáticas de la Web, junto con empresas clásicas de tecnología como IBM, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, Dell, SAP, constituyen el planeta que confirma esta arquitectura y nuevo modelo de informática conocido como cloud computing o informática en nube. La nube puede ser infraestructura o software, es decir, puede ser una aplicación a la que se accede a través del escritorio y se ejecuta inmediatamente tras su descarga, o bien un servidor al que se invocará cuando se necesite. En la práctica la informática en nube proporciona un servicio de software o hardware, aunque más tarde hablaremos de otros modelos de Cloud Computing.

