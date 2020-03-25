Cosas varias 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1. RESPONDA CADA UNA DE LAS SIGUIENTES PREGUNTAS: A. Describa brevemente la forma de crear macros en Excel B. Explique las...
E. Primero debemos eliminar la grabaci�n macro, presionamos en macro y luego ver macro, por �ltimos aparecer� una pesta�a ...
  1. 1. SEGUNDO PUNTO TALLER DE MACROS JUAN JOSE GRISALES P�REZ 11-4 �REA DE TEGNOLOG�A GUILLERMO MONDRAGON INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL SANTIAGO DE CALI 2020
  2. 2. 1. RESPONDA CADA UNA DE LAS SIGUIENTES PREGUNTAS: A. Describa brevemente la forma de crear macros en Excel B. Explique las opciones para ejecutar macros C. �Qu� no es una macro? D. �C�mo se asigna la macro a un bot�n? E. �C�mo se elimina una macro? F. �Qu� tienen que ver las macros con Visual Basic? G. �Qu� es Visual Basic? DESARROLLO DEL TALLER A. Primero seleccionamos la celda; segundo vamos a la pesta�a vista y seleccionamos macros, grabar nueva macro, aceptar, ejecutamos la funci�n que deseamos grabar y finalmente presionamos en detener macro. B. Para ejecutar macros primero debe estar terminada la grabaci�n de la macro y luego presionamos el �cono de macros, ver macro y ejecutar. Otra opci�n es crear un �cono en personalizaci�n de Excel donde podemos encontrar una opci�n de comandos m�s utilizados, ah� encontramos la opci�n macro, se presiona agregar y luego aceptar. Cuando haya finalizado la grabaci�n solo seleccionamos el �cono creado que saldr� en el lateral superior izquierdo. C. No es una macro un conjunto de tareas d�nde no se utilicen con frecuencia y no sean grabados para ser ejecutados en el mismo orden. D. Primero en opciones; segundo en personalizar; tercero en comandos m�s utilizados; cuarto en macro; quinto en agregar; sexto en modificar y por �ltimo en aceptar.
  3. 3. E. Primero debemos eliminar la grabaci�n macro, presionamos en macro y luego ver macro, por �ltimos aparecer� una pesta�a donde presionaremos eliminar macro. F. Se relacionan debido a que Visual Basic es el lenguaje de macros de Microsoft Visual Basic que se utiliza para programar aplicaciones Windows y se incluye en varias aplicaciones de Microsoft G. Es un lenguaje de programaci�n para Microsoft. Su funci�n es simplificar la grabaci�n utilizando un ambiente de desarrollo que facilita la creaci�n de interfaces gr�ficas y, en cierta medida, la programaci�n basica

