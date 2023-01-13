Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Registro de atenciones diarias

Jan. 13, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Imágenes Cultura.pdf
Imágenes Cultura.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Comunicación científica y periodismo de ciencia.pdf
Gunnar Zapata Zurita
Contingencia actual.pptx
ssusere03588
Presentación GEDEIN.pptx
JasonAcosta15
Clinica Hispana
Clinica Hispana Rubymed Cedar Park
La filosofía nazi.pptx
VictorOrtegaSalom
Clase 7..pptx
Alejandra676970
Control de Incendios.ppt
franciscacontreras36
CHARLA DEL BUEN EJEMPLO.ppt
DRUSILAFIGUERA1
1 of 1 Ad

Registro de atenciones diarias

Jan. 13, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Presentations & Public Speaking

1. Registro de atenciones diarias a niño menores de 5 años

1. Registro de atenciones diarias a niño menores de 5 años

Presentations & Public Speaking
Advertisement

Recommended

Imágenes Cultura.pdf
JuanGimenezVilchez
0 views
5 slides
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
5.8k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
304.1k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
19.8k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
24.6k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
254 views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
7.3k views
7 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Comunicación científica y periodismo de ciencia.pdf
Gunnar Zapata Zurita
14 views
Contingencia actual.pptx
ssusere03588
5 views
Presentación GEDEIN.pptx
JasonAcosta15
3 views
Clinica Hispana
Clinica Hispana Rubymed Cedar Park
10 views
La filosofía nazi.pptx
VictorOrtegaSalom
5 views
Clase 7..pptx
Alejandra676970
3 views
Control de Incendios.ppt
franciscacontreras36
2 views
CHARLA DEL BUEN EJEMPLO.ppt
DRUSILAFIGUERA1
2 views
Resultados Gamificación Curso SIG GPS Honduras.pdf
Mey Hiza
3 views
belgica.ppt
DanielSalazar122875
2 views
Exposicion_Fertirriego.pptx
AlejandroMartinRosso
2 views
Unidad 2 INTRODUCCION AL CATASTRO CON ENFOQUE MULTIPROPOSITO.pdf
HerleySanchez3
3 views
EVOLUCIÓN.pptx
LeonelGutierrez34
3 views
masarrat ghazal ppt.pptx
aqueelfakih
5 views
APENDICITIS (3).pptx
ssuserc1eb48
2 views
Cert_Clases_CONQUIS editable_Mod.pptx
JaimeYupanqui1
3 views
Campamento Maimara 2020.pptx
CristianMVarela
2 views
infografia5_Peligros_Psicosociales.pptx
YahirHerrera4
2 views
Presentacion 1.4.SEP Parámetros de LLTT (1).pptx
oscarfabian32
3 views
COMO BUSCAR EMPLEO.ppt
SoniaDumasGarca
2 views
Comunicación científica y periodismo de ciencia.pdf
Gunnar Zapata Zurita
14 views
11 slides
Contingencia actual.pptx
ssusere03588
5 views
45 slides
Presentación GEDEIN.pptx
JasonAcosta15
3 views
7 slides
Clinica Hispana
Clinica Hispana Rubymed Cedar Park
10 views
10 slides
La filosofía nazi.pptx
VictorOrtegaSalom
5 views
8 slides
Clase 7..pptx
Alejandra676970
3 views
6 slides

Featured (20)

Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.4k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
827.9k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.8k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.8k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.4k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.8k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.1k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.3k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.8k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.5k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.9k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.6k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.8k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32k views
17 slides
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.4k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
827.9k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.8k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.8k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.4k views
9 slides
Advertisement

Registro de atenciones diarias

  1. 1. FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MÉDICAS ESCUELA ACADÉMICO PROFESIONAL DE NUTRICIÓN REGISTRO DE ATENCIONES DIARIAS A NIÑO MENORES DE 5 AÑOS N° Fecha H.CL APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES DNI F.N Sexo Edad Peso Talla P/T T/E P/T HB Dx. CONSEJERÍA NUTRICIONAL (kg) (cm) (g/dL Nutricional 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

×