Catalogo confinamiento juan liguori 24.493.921

El término confinamiento suele utilizarse como sinónimo de encierro; confinar, es un verbo que hace referencia a recluir a...
El medio utilizado para las fotografías fue un teléfono Samsung S7, el cual consta de un sensor de 1/2.5 pulgadas y 12 meg...
El camino es largo pero es necesario... Es importante conocernos como seres humanos y saber que, en el momento en el que n...
Una sensación tan común como al mismo tiempo dañina... y a su vez la que más evitamos aceptar, sin darnos cuenta que el si...
Pues si, no es fácil sentirse aislado; genera frustración, enojo, incomodidad y molestias. Se siente áspero, incomodo, si ...
En este encierro, lo más hermoso que he aprendido es a apreciar los atardeceres y amaneceres… al ver el cielo con estos he...
Lo malo no es estar solo, sentirse solo sí… La soledad es como un ser invisible que te atrapa, te agobia, te enmudece y te...
"Mientras puedas mirar al cielo sin temor, sabrás que eres puro por dentro, y que, pase lo que pase, volverás a ser feliz....
CATÁLOGO FOTOGRÁFICO
Proyecto Universitario- Tema el confinamiento

  1. 1. El término confinamiento suele utilizarse como sinónimo de encierro; confinar, es un verbo que hace referencia a recluir a alguien dentro de límites o a desterrarlo a una residencia obligatoria. Lo que da como resultado que confinamiento sea la acción y el efecto del mismo, deduciendo que su significado es, la pena que se le impone a un condenado y que le obliga a vivir en un lugar distinto al de su domicilio. En las paginas siguientes se manifestara el sentimiento de confinamiento, reflejado a través de fotografiás explicitas y en cierto punto crudas, demostrando esa sensación de soledad, encierro y ansiedad que genera estar confinado.
  2. 2. El medio utilizado para las fotografías fue un teléfono Samsung S7, el cual consta de un sensor de 1/2.5 pulgadas y 12 megapíxeles de sensibilidad con autofoco de detección de fase dual-pixel, estabilización óptica de imagen, apertura de f/1.7, y capacidades HDR en vídeo.
  3. 3. El camino es largo pero es necesario... Es importante conocernos como seres humanos y saber que, en el momento en el que nos encontramos más agobiados por las 4 paredes que nos aíslan del exterior, es ese preciso instante en el que aprendemos el verdadro valor de lo que nos rodea.
  4. 4. Una sensación tan común como al mismo tiempo dañina... y a su vez la que más evitamos aceptar, sin darnos cuenta que el silencio va causando estragos. Ocultarla o reprimirla, solo sirve para producir más ansiedad.
  5. 5. Pues si, no es fácil sentirse aislado; genera frustración, enojo, incomodidad y molestias. Se siente áspero, incomodo, si lo rosas molesta y deja marca… Este confinamiento dejará su huella en nosotros.
  6. 6. En este encierro, lo más hermoso que he aprendido es a apreciar los atardeceres y amaneceres… al ver el cielo con estos hermosos colores, mi alma se siente libre, me siento confiado y motivado que con el pasar de los días todo volverá a la normalidad.
  7. 7. Lo malo no es estar solo, sentirse solo sí… La soledad es como un ser invisible que te atrapa, te agobia, te enmudece y te va deteriorando con el tiempo… Agárrate con fuerzas y no dejes que te alcance.
  8. 8. “Mientras puedas mirar al cielo sin temor, sabrás que eres puro por dentro, y que, pase lo que pase, volverás a ser feliz.” ANA FRANK

