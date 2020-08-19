Successfully reported this slideshow.
El Propósito es volver a contar eventos de su propia experiencia del pasado
Característica Generales
Escribir en Primera Persona •I •We •My
Escribir principalmente en Pasado Simple Agregar ‘ed’ a la mayoría de los verbos para hacer el pasado simple
Estructura de un Relato •Orientación: who? when? where? what?
Orientación •Mum •Dad •Sister •Brother •Teacher •Friend •Aunt •Uncle •Cousin •Policeman •Fireman •Next door neighbor
Yesterday Last week Last night An hour ago Last year At 2.30 pm…
•Home •School •Playground •Supermarket •Downtown •Park • Shopping Center
•Birthday •Special day or event •Wedding •Vacation •Christmas •Easter •Ceremonies
•Eventos: contar que pasó y en qué secuencia. Estructura de un Relato
Eventos • ¿Qué pasó primero? • ¿Qué pasó luego? • ¿Qué pasó después?
Order • What happened first? • What happened next? • What happened last? The bus arrived ten minutes late and we were star...
Usar conectores de tiempo • A few minutes later • Meanwhile • Afterwards • Then • Next • Finally • After that • First • Wh...
•Reorientación: concluye expresando comentarios personales Estructura de un Relato
Re-orientación • Enunciar como las cosas terminaron al final (¿cómo terminó todo?, ¿cuál fue la conclusión?) • Decir como ...
Re-orientación • Qué fue la última cosa que pasó? • Cómo terminó?
1. Orientación: who, what, when, where 2. Evento 1………………………………… Evento 2………………………………… Evento 3 ……………………………….. 3. Reorienta...
The dog ran after me
The ferocious dog ran after me.
Adjectivos The ferocious dog ran after me. Pleasant Delicious Tender Lovely Gentle Special Sweet Cute Kind Fine Excellent ...
Ver video adjectivos para describir los sentimientos de los personajes
My anecdote
Recount (relatos)
