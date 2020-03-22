Successfully reported this slideshow.
INVESTIGACION Y TECNIFICACION DEL RIEGO EN EL ECUADOR Juan. E. León. R. Ph.D.
El agua es patrimonio de todos los seres vivos, y no apenas de la humanidad. Ningún otro uso del agua, ningún interés de o...
Ene Feb Mar Abr May Jun Jul Ago Sep Oct Nov Dic 1998 38,1 81,5 48,1 91,8 131,2 62,7 10,8 5,2 22,8 77,7 105,6 88,2 2014 61,...
0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 1998 2014 ACUMULADA 763,7 318,1 PRECIPITACION ACUMULADA mm
LA CRISIS DEL AGUA EL AGUA, COMO FACTOR LIMITANTE EN LA PRODUCCION AGRÍCOLA POR SER UN COMPONENTE ESENCIAL: La falta o exc...
CREACION DEL CENTRO EXPERIMENTAL DEL RIEGO DETERMINAR EL BUEN USO Y MANEJO EFICIENTE DEL AGUA DE RIEGO: CUÁNDO? CUÁNTO? CÓ...
Altitud: 2.833 msnm
El Ecuador de Hoy
Extracciones de agua Ecuador Por sector Por origen
Métodos de riego utilizados en el Ecuador Surcos o inundación 56,06%
Problemas del riego en el Ecuador En la sierra el minifundio
TECNIFICACION DEL RIEGO Será que estamos en el camino correcto? ¡Quiero un canal! ¿Enséñame a regar?
SISTEMA DE RIEGO ??? METODO DE RIEGO ???
Método de Riego Gravedad Presurizados COMO IRRIGAR?
RIEGO POR GRAVEDAD
RIEGO POR ASPERSION
Efecto del viento
Aspersor Nelson Aspersor Senninger Aspersor de bronce con dos boquillas Aspersor de plástico Aspersor de gran caudal y alt...
D-NET™ 9575 Riego por aspersión.
RIEGO POR GOTEO.
Bulbo de agua
EFICIENCIA DE LOS METODOS DE RIEGO
Eficiencia en riego por gravedad?. - Eficiencia de almacenamiento (E-almacenamiento) - Eficiencia de aplicación (E-aplicac...
COMO PUEDO EVALUAR EL DESEMPEÑO - Eficiencia de almacenamiento (Alto o Bajo) - Eficiencia de aplicación (Alto o Bajo) Apli...
Viento, H° R° - Láminas pequeñas y no surcos - No reconoce raíz buena de mala - pero el costo?? Riego por aspersion
-Costo de implementación y de mantenimiento Riego Localizado por goteo
La relación del agua eficientemente utilizada en los cultivos y el agua total utilizada en el riego demuestra la eficienci...
Como mido la eficiencia del riego por gravedad Agua almac. zona de raíces EAP = * 100 Agua aplicada
Promedio del 25 % emisores < caudal CU = * 100 Promedio del total de emisores medidos Como mido la eficiencia del riego po...
Como mido la eficiencia del riego por goteo
Se calcula que los rendimientos de los cultivos con riego son 3.6 veces mayores que de los cultivos de secano La utilidad ...
QUE ESTAMOS HACIENDO EN EL CER ESPOCH
Nuestro laboratorio
LISÍMETROS DE DRENAJE
MANEJO DE BLOQUE DE LISÍMETROS
MANEJO DE BLOQUE DE LISÍMETROS
USO DE RHIZOTRON
Rizotrones
Rizotrones
Nuestro laboratorio 9 8 6 4 11 10 12 5 7 3 13 14 17 16 2 1 15 1. Laboratorio de hidráulica y simuladores 2. Ensayo de rieg...
Nuestro laboratorio
RIEGO DEFICITARIO.
Riego deficitario Suelo saturado. Capacidad de campo. 14% Punto de marchites permanente. 7% Suelo seco. AD 7% Agua disponi...
0,00 20,00 40,00 60,00 80,00 100,00 120,00 T1 T2 T3 Series1 85,92 107,32 89,55 HUELLA HIDRICA L/KG
0 10 20 30 40 50 T1 T2 T3 R 41,94 32,59 36,27 Rendimiento Tn/ha
Riego parcial
Metodología Primer riego Riego parcial 2 do riego 3er riego
RIEGO PARCIAL.
RESULTADOS HH PAPA ENSAYOS CER
Riego en la Produccion de tuna y cochinilla
Riego semi-hidroponico en fresa
Riego semihidroponico en fresa
Equipos de precisión para medir stres hidrico
Equipos de precisión del riego
Equipos de precisión para medir humedad en el suelo
COSECHA DE AGUA
ENERGIAS ALTERNATIVAS
Utilización del Drone Plan de vuelo Vuelo – colecta de datos Procesamiento Generación de índices NDVI - IAF
Índices de vegetación
Kc= 6.2346*NDVI + 0.1549 r2=0.96 (Data lisímetro de drenaje) Kc= 2.5062*NDVI+0.5554 r2 = 0.86 (Data tanque clase “A” ) Kc=...
AUTOMATIZACIÓN.
RIEGO FAMILIAR
- RASPA - Información agro - climatológica - Alerta temprana de heladas Eto = Epam * Kp Etc = Eto * Kc - Información Fenol...
TECNIFICACION DEL RIEGO • – Innovar es cambiar las cosas introduciendo novedades • Qué cosas hay que cambiar…? – – – – – –...
QUE MÁS HAY POR HACER? Desafíos & Oportunidades “Ola” de nuevas tecnologías para ganar eficiencia
EN EL MANEJO DEL RIEGO Mayor Eeficiencia y Uniformidad de aplicación Simplicidad de manejo (remoto) Riego de precisión Rie...
EN LA EFICIENCIA Agricultura de Precisión Sensores remotos – Drones – Satélites Monitoreo Diagnóstico de necesidades Riego...
GESTION PRODUCTIVA EN LA SIMPLEZA DE MANEJO Soporte de manejo Plataformas / Agroecosistemas digitales Pronósticos climátic...
ESPOCH, EPN, ESPE, ESPOL, UCE, UTM, UNL, UTN, INIAP.
PRIORIZACIÓN DE CULTIVOS PROTOCOLO DE INVESTIGACION PARA DETERMINAR REQUERIMIENTOS HIDRICOS
EL IMPACTO DE CADA TECNOLOGÍA LANZADA DEPENDERÁ DE LA NECESIDAD SENTIDA POR LOS AGRICULTORES NO LA CREADA POR LOS TECNICOS
Investigación Asistencia Técnica Capacitación Servicios EN RIEGO Centro Experimental del Riego Ing Juan León Ruiz, PhD DIR...
  1. 1. INVESTIGACION Y TECNIFICACION DEL RIEGO EN EL ECUADOR Juan. E. León. R. Ph.D.
  2. 2. El agua es patrimonio de todos los seres vivos, y no apenas de la humanidad. Ningún otro uso del agua, ningún interés de orden político, de mercado o de poder, se pueden sobreponer a las Leyes Básicas de la Vida. ¿El ciclo hidrológico y las aguas que se encuentran en nuestro planeta, son las mismas a las de hace CINCUENTA años?
  3. 3. Ene Feb Mar Abr May Jun Jul Ago Sep Oct Nov Dic 1998 38,1 81,5 48,1 91,8 131,2 62,7 10,8 5,2 22,8 77,7 105,6 88,2 2014 61,5 50,2 24,7 22,8 7 27,2 17,2 4,3 2 59,6 16,2 25,4 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 PRECIPITACION 1998 – 2014 ESPOCH 1998 2014
  4. 4. 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 1998 2014 ACUMULADA 763,7 318,1 PRECIPITACION ACUMULADA mm
  5. 5. LA CRISIS DEL AGUA EL AGUA, COMO FACTOR LIMITANTE EN LA PRODUCCION AGRÍCOLA POR SER UN COMPONENTE ESENCIAL: La falta o exceso afectan: ➢ El desarrollo, ➢ La sanidad, ➢ La producción.
  6. 6. CREACION DEL CENTRO EXPERIMENTAL DEL RIEGO DETERMINAR EL BUEN USO Y MANEJO EFICIENTE DEL AGUA DE RIEGO: CUÁNDO? CUÁNTO? CÓMO? DÓNDE? PRODUCCION SOSTENIBLE FRENTE AL C.C. con enfoque agroecológico REGAR
  7. 7. Altitud: 2.833 msnm
  8. 8. El Ecuador de Hoy
  9. 9. Extracciones de agua Ecuador Por sector Por origen
  10. 10. Métodos de riego utilizados en el Ecuador Surcos o inundación 56,06%
  11. 11. Problemas del riego en el Ecuador En la sierra el minifundio
  12. 12. TECNIFICACION DEL RIEGO Será que estamos en el camino correcto? ¡Quiero un canal! ¿Enséñame a regar?
  13. 13. SISTEMA DE RIEGO ??? METODO DE RIEGO ???
  14. 14. Método de Riego Gravedad Presurizados COMO IRRIGAR?
  15. 15. RIEGO POR GRAVEDAD
  16. 16. RIEGO POR ASPERSION
  17. 17. Efecto del viento
  18. 18. Aspersor Nelson Aspersor Senninger Aspersor de bronce con dos boquillas Aspersor de plástico Aspersor de gran caudal y alta presión
  19. 19. D-NET™ 9575 Riego por aspersión.
  20. 20. RIEGO POR GOTEO.
  21. 21. Bulbo de agua
  22. 22. EFICIENCIA DE LOS METODOS DE RIEGO
  23. 23. Eficiencia en riego por gravedad?. - Eficiencia de almacenamiento (E-almacenamiento) - Eficiencia de aplicación (E-aplicación) Riego por Gravedad Aplicada requerida 40 mm de Lámina
  24. 24. COMO PUEDO EVALUAR EL DESEMPEÑO - Eficiencia de almacenamiento (Alto o Bajo) - Eficiencia de aplicación (Alto o Bajo) Aplicada requerida Riego por Gravedad
  25. 25. Viento, H° R° - Láminas pequeñas y no surcos - No reconoce raíz buena de mala - pero el costo?? Riego por aspersion
  26. 26. -Costo de implementación y de mantenimiento Riego Localizado por goteo
  27. 27. La relación del agua eficientemente utilizada en los cultivos y el agua total utilizada en el riego demuestra la eficiencia de los métodos de riego; Gravedad 40-50% Aspersión 70-80%. Goteo 90 - 95%
  28. 28. Como mido la eficiencia del riego por gravedad Agua almac. zona de raíces EAP = * 100 Agua aplicada
  29. 29. Promedio del 25 % emisores < caudal CU = * 100 Promedio del total de emisores medidos Como mido la eficiencia del riego por aspersion
  30. 30. Como mido la eficiencia del riego por goteo
  31. 31. Se calcula que los rendimientos de los cultivos con riego son 3.6 veces mayores que de los cultivos de secano La utilidad de las cosechas con riego significan 6.6 veces el de las cosechas sin riego.
  32. 32. QUE ESTAMOS HACIENDO EN EL CER ESPOCH
  33. 33. Nuestro laboratorio
  34. 34. LISÍMETROS DE DRENAJE
  35. 35. MANEJO DE BLOQUE DE LISÍMETROS
  36. 36. MANEJO DE BLOQUE DE LISÍMETROS
  37. 37. USO DE RHIZOTRON
  38. 38. Rizotrones
  39. 39. Rizotrones
  40. 40. Nuestro laboratorio 9 8 6 4 11 10 12 5 7 3 13 14 17 16 2 1 15 1. Laboratorio de hidráulica y simuladores 2. Ensayo de riego tecnificado a gravedad 3. Vivero frutícola 4. Centro de bio conocimiento agroecológico 5. Ensayo Fresa semi hidroponica 6. Ensayo Riego a goteo en frutales 7. Manejo de especies menores 8. Ensayo Riego a goteo y nutrición en tomate de árbol 9. Ensayo Riego a goteo y nutrición en tuna y granna 10.Producción de Pastos riego aspersion 11.Estacion agrometeorológica 12.Agroforesteria 13.Lisimetria de drenaje 14.Ensayo Comparación de 3 métodos de riego 15.Cabezal de riego 16.Ensayo Riego parcial 17.Ensayo Riego deficitario 18.Ensayo requerimientos hídricos y nutrición arandano 19.Ensayo de pruebas de infiltración, escurrimeinto y retención 18 19
  41. 41. Nuestro laboratorio
  42. 42. RIEGO DEFICITARIO.
  43. 43. Riego deficitario Suelo saturado. Capacidad de campo. 14% Punto de marchites permanente. 7% Suelo seco. AD 7% Agua disponible.
  44. 44. 0,00 20,00 40,00 60,00 80,00 100,00 120,00 T1 T2 T3 Series1 85,92 107,32 89,55 HUELLA HIDRICA L/KG
  45. 45. 0 10 20 30 40 50 T1 T2 T3 R 41,94 32,59 36,27 Rendimiento Tn/ha
  46. 46. Riego parcial
  47. 47. Metodología Primer riego Riego parcial 2 do riego 3er riego
  48. 48. RIEGO PARCIAL.
  49. 49. RESULTADOS HH PAPA ENSAYOS CER
  50. 50. Riego en la Produccion de tuna y cochinilla
  51. 51. Riego semi-hidroponico en fresa
  52. 52. Riego semihidroponico en fresa
  53. 53. Equipos de precisión para medir stres hidrico
  54. 54. Equipos de precisión del riego
  55. 55. Equipos de precisión para medir humedad en el suelo
  56. 56. COSECHA DE AGUA
  57. 57. ENERGIAS ALTERNATIVAS
  58. 58. Utilización del Drone Plan de vuelo Vuelo – colecta de datos Procesamiento Generación de índices NDVI - IAF
  59. 59. Índices de vegetación
  60. 60. Kc= 6.2346*NDVI + 0.1549 r2=0.96 (Data lisímetro de drenaje) Kc= 2.5062*NDVI+0.5554 r2 = 0.86 (Data tanque clase “A” ) Kc= 5.2595*NDVI+0.4128 r2 = 0.95 (Data formula empírica)
  61. 61. AUTOMATIZACIÓN.
  62. 62. RIEGO FAMILIAR
  63. 63. - RASPA - Información agro - climatológica - Alerta temprana de heladas Eto = Epam * Kp Etc = Eto * Kc - Información Fenológica por cada zona. - Definir huella hídrica. - Utilización de Lisimetria - Utilización de rizotrones - Automatización del riego
  64. 64. TECNIFICACION DEL RIEGO • – Innovar es cambiar las cosas introduciendo novedades • Qué cosas hay que cambiar…? – – – – – – Hay que producir más? Hay que producir a menor costo? Hay que producir otras cosas? Hay que ser más eficiente en el uso y manejo del agua de riego? Hay que cuidar más el ambiente? Hay que simplificar los procesos?
  65. 65. QUE MÁS HAY POR HACER? Desafíos & Oportunidades “Ola” de nuevas tecnologías para ganar eficiencia
  66. 66. EN EL MANEJO DEL RIEGO Mayor Eeficiencia y Uniformidad de aplicación Simplicidad de manejo (remoto) Riego de precisión Riego Alta frecuencia y bajo volumen.
  67. 67. EN LA EFICIENCIA Agricultura de Precisión Sensores remotos – Drones – Satélites Monitoreo Diagnóstico de necesidades Riego Mapeo de napas (geo radar) Estimación de rendimiento Peritaje
  68. 68. GESTION PRODUCTIVA EN LA SIMPLEZA DE MANEJO Soporte de manejo Plataformas / Agroecosistemas digitales Pronósticos climáticos Sensores remotos Big Data Monitoreo con dispositivos móviles - Apps
  69. 69. ESPOCH, EPN, ESPE, ESPOL, UCE, UTM, UNL, UTN, INIAP.
  70. 70. PRIORIZACIÓN DE CULTIVOS PROTOCOLO DE INVESTIGACION PARA DETERMINAR REQUERIMIENTOS HIDRICOS
  71. 71. EL IMPACTO DE CADA TECNOLOGÍA LANZADA DEPENDERÁ DE LA NECESIDAD SENTIDA POR LOS AGRICULTORES NO LA CREADA POR LOS TECNICOS
  72. 72. Investigación Asistencia Técnica Capacitación Servicios EN RIEGO Centro Experimental del Riego Ing Juan León Ruiz, PhD DIRECTOR Ing Vicente Parra Msc. Ing Robinson Peña Msc Ing Jorge Cevallos, Msc Ing Jorge Segovia Msc Ing Juan Silva GRUPO DE INVESTIGACION RRHH - ESPOCH Ing Alex Erazo Msc Ing Hernan Chamorro Msc Egdo Francisco Salazar Egdo Cristhian Lema Egdo Cristhian Inga Egdo Cristhian Lema Egdo Isaac Torres.

