Dolor Abdominal agudo Dr Juan Edison Raymundo López Principios básicos y retos actuales
Dolor abdominal agudo se define como dolor severo de mas de 6 horas en una persona previamente sana. Apendicitis Colecisti...
ANAMNESIS EXPLORACION FISICA LABORATORIOS FL Makrauer, NJ Greenberger. Acute Abdominal Pain: Basic Principles and Current ...
Síndrome de intestino irritable Síndrome de dolor abdominal funcional Trastorno de ansiedad Apendicectomía negativa Los...
En el 30% sin causa aparente las mujeres jóvenes y ancianos representan una gran parte. Se debe considerar un grupo extens...
FL Makrauer, NJ Greenberger. Acute Abdominal Pain: Basic Principles and Current Challenges. Chapter 1. Current Diagnosis a...
Historia clínica 1. Determinar el área del dolor. 2. Fuente visceral o somática 3. El grado de dolor (isquemia mesentérica...
Examen Físico Signo de Carnett Singo de Forhergill Laboratorios Estudios de imagen FL Makrauer, NJ Greenberger. Acute Abdo...
H Oguzturk, D Ozgur, MG Turtay, C Kayaalp, S Yilmaz, M Dogan, E Pamukcu. Tramadol Or Paracetamol Do Not Effect The Diagnos...
Colecistitis aguda Apendicitis aguda Diverticulitis sigmoidea aguda Foco de las recomendaciones por imágenes de ACR por cu...
SL Cartwright, MP Knudson. American Family Physician. Diagnostic Imaging of Acute Abdominal Pain in Adults. Guidelines Ame...
Primer paso: Evaluación clínica (Historia clínica, exploración física y laboratorios) Segundo paso: estudios de imagen (TA...
SL Gans, MA Pols, J Stoker, MA Boermeester. Expert Steering Group. Guideline for the diagnostic pathway in patients with a...
Gracias
Bibliografía • FL Makrauer, NJ Greenberger. Acute Abdominal Pain: Basic Principles and Current Challenges. Chapter 1. Curr...
Clase abdomen agudo

  1. 1. Dolor Abdominal agudo Dr Juan Edison Raymundo López Principios básicos y retos actuales
  2. 2. Dolor abdominal agudo se define como dolor severo de mas de 6 horas en una persona previamente sana. Apendicitis Colecistitis y coledocolitiasis Obstrucción intestinal Pancreatitis Isquemia mesentérica Perforación intestinal Diverticulitis 66% de causas El diagnostico es un desafío en ancianos y mujeres en edad fértil. Y el otro 30%? FL Makrauer, NJ Greenberger. Acute Abdominal Pain: Basic Principles and Current Challenges. Chapter 1. Current Diagnosis and Treatment. Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy. McGrawHill. Pág. 1 – 8.
  3. 3. ANAMNESIS EXPLORACION FISICA LABORATORIOS FL Makrauer, NJ Greenberger. Acute Abdominal Pain: Basic Principles and Current Challenges. Chapter 1. Current Diagnosis and Treatment. Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy. McGrawHill. Pág. 1 – 8.
  4. 4. Síndrome de intestino irritable Síndrome de dolor abdominal funcional Trastorno de ansiedad Apendicectomía negativa Los analgésicos narcóticos están indicados y no se debe negar 30% no se identifica la causa al egreso FL Makrauer, NJ Greenberger. Acute Abdominal Pain: Basic Principles and Current Challenges. Chapter 1. Current Diagnosis and Treatment. Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy. McGrawHill. Pág. 1 – 8.
  5. 5. En el 30% sin causa aparente las mujeres jóvenes y ancianos representan una gran parte. Se debe considerar un grupo extenso y variado de trastornos no quirúrgicos. FL Makrauer, NJ Greenberger. Acute Abdominal Pain: Basic Principles and Current Challenges. Chapter 1. Current Diagnosis and Treatment. Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy. McGrawHill. Pág. 1 – 8.
  6. 6. En el 30% sin causa aparente las mujeres jóvenes y ancianos representan una gran parte. Se debe considerar un grupo extenso y variado de trastornos no quirúrgicos. FL Makrauer, NJ Greenberger. Acute Abdominal Pain: Basic Principles and Current Challenges. Chapter 1. Current Diagnosis and Treatment. Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy. McGrawHill. Pág. 1 – 8.
  7. 7. FL Makrauer, NJ Greenberger. Acute Abdominal Pain: Basic Principles and Current Challenges. Chapter 1. Current Diagnosis and Treatment. Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy. McGrawHill. Pág. 1 – 8.
  8. 8. Historia clínica 1. Determinar el área del dolor. 2. Fuente visceral o somática 3. El grado de dolor (isquemia mesentérica) FL Makrauer, NJ Greenberger. Acute Abdominal Pain: Basic Principles and Current Challenges. Chapter 1. Current Diagnosis and Treatment. Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy. McGrawHill. Pág. 1 – 8.
  9. 9. Examen Físico Signo de Carnett Singo de Forhergill Laboratorios Estudios de imagen FL Makrauer, NJ Greenberger. Acute Abdominal Pain: Basic Principles and Current Challenges. Chapter 1. Current Diagnosis and Treatment. Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy. McGrawHill. Pág. 1 – 8.
  10. 10. H Oguzturk, D Ozgur, MG Turtay, C Kayaalp, S Yilmaz, M Dogan, E Pamukcu. Tramadol Or Paracetamol Do Not Effect The Diagnostic Accuracy Of Acute Abdominal Pain With Significant Pain Relief – A Prospective, Randomized, Placebo Controlled Double Blind Study. Eur Rev Med Pharmacol Sci. 2012; 16: 1983-1988. ¿Analgesia en abdomen agudo? Objetivos Gravedad del dolor Hallazgos abdominales (rebote, rigidez y sensibilidad) (20 y 40 minutos) Precisión diagnostica (Ecografía y TAC) Método 210 pacientes con dolor abdominal no traumático menor a 72 horas Tramadol 1 mg/kg Paracetamol 15mg/kg
  11. 11. H Oguzturk, D Ozgur, MG Turtay, C Kayaalp, S Yilmaz, M Dogan, E Pamukcu. Tramadol Or Paracetamol Do Not Effect The Diagnostic Accuracy Of Acute Abdominal Pain With Significant Pain Relief – A Prospective, Randomized, Placebo Controlled Double Blind Study. Eur Rev Med Pharmacol Sci. 2012; 16: 1983-1988. ¿Analgesia en abdomen agudo?
  12. 12. H Oguzturk, D Ozgur, MG Turtay, C Kayaalp, S Yilmaz, M Dogan, E Pamukcu. Tramadol Or Paracetamol Do Not Effect The Diagnostic Accuracy Of Acute Abdominal Pain With Significant Pain Relief – A Prospective, Randomized, Placebo Controlled Double Blind Study. Eur Rev Med Pharmacol Sci. 2012; 16: 1983-1988. ¿Analgesia en abdomen agudo? Objetivos Gravedad del dolor Hallazgos abdominales (rebote, rigidez y sensibilidad) (20 y 40 minutos) Precisión diagnostica (Ecografía y TAC) En la medicina moderna no hay lugar para el sufrimiento indebido
  13. 13. Colecistitis aguda Apendicitis aguda Diverticulitis sigmoidea aguda Foco de las recomendaciones por imágenes de ACR por cuadrante SL Cartwright, MP Knudson. American Family Physician. Diagnostic Imaging of Acute Abdominal Pain in Adults. Guidelines American College of Radiology: Acute Abdominal Pain. Am Fam Physician. 2015 Apr 1;91(7):452-459
  14. 14. SL Cartwright, MP Knudson. American Family Physician. Diagnostic Imaging of Acute Abdominal Pain in Adults. Guidelines American College of Radiology: Acute Abdominal Pain. Am Fam Physician. 2015 Apr 1;91(7):452-459 Las guías de la American College of Radiology La ecografía es la prueba de imagen inicial de elección para los pacientes que presentan dolor en el cuadrante superior derecho. Se recomienda la tomografía computarizada (TC) para evaluar el dolor en el cuadrante inferior derecho o izquierdo
  15. 15. SL Cartwright, MP Knudson. American Family Physician. Diagnostic Imaging of Acute Abdominal Pain in Adults. Guidelines American College of Radiology: Acute Abdominal Pain. Am Fam Physician. 2015 Apr 1;91(7):452-459 Las guías de la American College of Radiology La ecografía es la prueba de imagen inicial de elección para los pacientes que presentan dolor en el cuadrante superior derecho. Se recomienda la tomografía computarizada (TC) para evaluar el dolor en el cuadrante inferior derecho o izquierdo
  16. 16. SL Cartwright, MP Knudson. American Family Physician. Diagnostic Imaging of Acute Abdominal Pain in Adults. Guidelines American College of Radiology: Acute Abdominal Pain. Am Fam Physician. 2015 Apr 1;91(7):452-459 Las guías de la American College of Radiology La ecografía es la prueba de imagen inicial de elección para los pacientes que presentan dolor en el cuadrante superior derecho. Se recomienda la tomografía computarizada (TC) para evaluar el dolor en el cuadrante inferior derecho o izquierdo
  17. 17. SL Cartwright, MP Knudson. American Family Physician. Diagnostic Imaging of Acute Abdominal Pain in Adults. Guidelines American College of Radiology: Acute Abdominal Pain. Am Fam Physician. 2015 Apr 1;91(7):452-459 Las guías de la American College of Radiology La ecografía es la prueba de imagen inicial de elección para los pacientes que presentan dolor en el cuadrante superior derecho. Se recomienda la tomografía computarizada (TC) para evaluar el dolor en el cuadrante inferior derecho o izquierdo El uso rutinario de la TC para la evaluación de la apendicitis ha reducido la tasa de apendicectomía con resultado negativo del 24% al 3% y reduce los costos por paciente
  18. 18. SL Cartwright, MP Knudson. American Family Physician. Diagnostic Imaging of Acute Abdominal Pain in Adults. Guidelines American College of Radiology: Acute Abdominal Pain. Am Fam Physician. 2015 Apr 1;91(7):452-459 Las guías de la American College of Radiology La ecografía es la prueba de imagen inicial de elección para los pacientes que presentan dolor en el cuadrante superior derecho. Se recomienda la tomografía computarizada (TC) para evaluar el dolor en el cuadrante inferior derecho o izquierdo El uso rutinario de la TC para la evaluación de la apendicitis ha reducido la tasa de apendicectomía con resultado negativo del 24% al 3% y reduce los costos por paciente
  19. 19. SL Cartwright, MP Knudson. American Family Physician. Diagnostic Imaging of Acute Abdominal Pain in Adults. Guidelines American College of Radiology: Acute Abdominal Pain. Am Fam Physician. 2015 Apr 1;91(7):452-459 Las guías de la American College of Radiology La ecografía es la prueba de imagen inicial de elección para los pacientes que presentan dolor en el cuadrante superior derecho. Se recomienda la tomografía computarizada (TC) para evaluar el dolor en el cuadrante inferior derecho o izquierdo El uso rutinario de la TC para la evaluación de la apendicitis ha reducido la tasa de apendicectomía con resultado negativo del 24% al 3% y reduce los costos por paciente Un estudio prospectivo de 584 pacientes con dolor abdominal no traumático en un servicio de urgencias encontró que los resultados de la TC alteraron el diagnóstico principal en el 49% de los pacientes y cambiaron el plan de manejo en el 42% de los pacientes La radiografía convencional puede ser apropiada para un grupo selecto de pacientes. Se ha demostrado que tiene buena precisión para diagnosticar sospecha de obstrucción intestinal, víscera perforada, cálculos del tracto urinario o cuerpos extraños
  20. 20. Primer paso: Evaluación clínica (Historia clínica, exploración física y laboratorios) Segundo paso: estudios de imagen (TAC, radiografía de abdomen y ecografía) Las causas del dolor abdominal agudo pueden clasificarse en urgentes o no urgentes El diagnóstico basado en la historia clínica y el examen físico es correcto en el 43 - 59% de los pacientes con dolor abdominal El diagnóstico basado en la historia clínica, la exploración física y los parámetros de laboratorio es correcto en el 46 - 48% La precisión del diagnóstico aumentó cuando el resultado de la evaluación clínica fue la diferenciación entre condiciones urgentes y no urgentes, y no tanto un diagnóstico específico. SL Gans, MA Pols, J Stoker, MA Boermeester. Expert Steering Group. Guideline for the diagnostic pathway in patients with acute abdominal pain. Dig Surg. 2015; 32 (1): 23-31. Doi: 10.1159/000371583
  21. 21. SL Gans, MA Pols, J Stoker, MA Boermeester. Expert Steering Group. Guideline for the diagnostic pathway in patients with acute abdominal pain. Dig Surg. 2015; 32 (1): 23-31. Doi: 10.1159/000371583 La sensibilidad de la historia clínica, el examen físico y los valores de laboratorio son más altos para diferenciar las condiciones urgentes de las no urgentes que para un diagnóstico específico (Recomendacion A2) La Asociación de Cirujanos de los Países Bajos en colaboración con las sociedades holandesas de Radiología, Ginecología y Obstetricia, Médicos de Emergencia, Medicina Interna y el Colegio Holandés de Médicos Generales. La sensibilidad de la proteína C reactiva y el recuento de leucocitos es demasiado baja (31-41% para PCR> 50 mg / ly 66-78% para leucocitos> 10 × 10 9/ l) discriminar las condiciones urgentes de las no urgentes. La radiografía convencional no tiene un valor agregado además de la evaluación clínica para discriminar correctamente entre causas urgentes y no urgentes (Recomendación A2) La radiografía convencional conduce a un alto porcentaje de diagnósticos falsos positivos y falsos negativos. Incluso para causas específicas, como sospecha de perforación de la víscera, urolitiasis o cuerpos extraños, no hay valor añadido Debido a las desventajas de la tomografía computarizada, se prefiere una ecografía como primera modalidad de imagen. Solo en pacientes críticamente enfermos se debe realizar una tomografía computarizada sin una ecografía previa. Cuando la ecografía es negativa o no concluyente, se puede realizar una tomografía computarizada (estrategia de TC condicional) (Recomendación nivel 1 Con base en la literatura actual, no se pueden extraer conclusiones sobre el valor agregado de una laparoscopia en la vía diagnóstica de los pacientes con dolor abdominal agudo. El tratamiento con antibióticos debe iniciarse dentro de la primera hora después del reconocimiento de la sepsis. El retraso en el tratamiento del shock séptico conduce a una disminución de la supervivencia del 7,6% cada hora durante las primeras 6 h (Recomendación nivel 2) La administración de opioides (analgésicos) disminuye la intensidad del dolor y no afecta la precisión del examen físico (Recomendación nivel 1)
  22. 22. Gracias
  23. 23. Bibliografía • FL Makrauer, NJ Greenberger. Acute Abdominal Pain: Basic Principles and Current Challenges. Chapter 1. Current Diagnosis and Treatment. Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy. McGrawHill. Pág. 1 – 8. • SL Gans, MA Pols, J Stoker, MA Boermeester. Expert Steering Group. Guideline for the diagnostic pathway in patients with acute abdominal pain. Dig Surg. 2015; 32 (1): 23-31. Doi: 10.1159/000371583 • SL Cartwright, MP Knudson. American Family Physician. Diagnostic Imaging of Acute Abdominal Pain in Adults. Guidelines American College of Radiology: Acute Abdominal Pain. Am Fam Physician. 2015 Apr 1;91(7):452-459 • H Oguzturk, D Ozgur, MG Turtay, C Kayaalp, S Yilmaz, M Dogan, E Pamukcu. Tramadol Or Paracetamol Do Not Effect The Diagnostic Accuracy Of Acute Abdominal Pain With Significant Pain Relief – A Prospective, Randomized, Placebo Controlled Double Blind Study. Eur Rev Med Pharmacol Sci. 2012; 16: 1983-1988.

Posgrado de Medicina Interna del Hospital Regional de Occidente

