GEOLOGIA II Geologicas de Yacimientos Elaborado : #Juan Duran ci:27909630
Caracterizacion geológica De yacimiento ◦ La caracterización de un yacimiento de hidrocarburos radica en crear un modelo g...
Caracterización geológica de yacimiento ◦ El objetivo primordial de la caracterización es conocer las características de e...
Modelo sedimentologico ◦ Correlaciona y define unidades de flujo y mapas de distribución de arenas Modelo Sedimentológico:...
Modelo sedimentologico Modelo estructural: define la orientación geométrica de los elementos estructurales que delimitan E...
Modelo sedimentologico ◦ Petrofísico: Parámetros Petrofísicos. Factor de Cementación (m). El factor de cementación “m” var...
Propiedades petrofisica de las rocas
Rocas reservorio ◦ Son rocas en las que se acumula el petróleo poseen excelentes condiciones de porosidad y permeabilidad ...
caracterizacion geologica de yacimiento

  1. 1. GEOLOGIA II Geologicas de Yacimientos Elaborado : #Juan Duran ci:27909630
  2. 2. Caracterizacion geológica De yacimiento ◦ La caracterización de un yacimiento de hidrocarburos radica en crear un modelo geológico- petrofísico del yacimiento, establecido por la integración de la información geológica, geofísica, petrofísica y de ingeniería del mismo. Un proceso De amplia base científica En el cual son aplicados Diversos conocimientos sobre ingeneria El propósito De Apoyar Los planes de Operaciones Para optimizar la Explotacion Del área de Estudio incrementando De reservas Almacenamiento y producción De los yacimientos Petroleros Así como la Cuantificación Del volumen
  3. 3. Caracterización geológica de yacimiento ◦ El objetivo primordial de la caracterización es conocer las características de estas rocas y de los fluidos presentes en el yacimiento, para así poder establecer la geometría del mismo y el volumen de hidrocarburos almacenados; y su posterior tratamiento para su constitución como elemento principal.
  4. 4. Modelo sedimentologico ◦ Correlaciona y define unidades de flujo y mapas de distribución de arenas Modelo Sedimentológico: Define geometría, distribución y calidad de los depósitos de las unidades de flujo. ◦ Modelo de Fluidos: Define las propiedades de fluidos y distribución inicial en el yacimiento.
  5. 5. Modelo sedimentologico Modelo estructural: define la orientación geométrica de los elementos estructurales que delimitan El yacimiento. Modelo estratigrafico: Define la arquitectura interna del yacimiento correlaciona Y define unidades de flujo y mapas de distribución de arenas. Modelo sedimentologico: Definen geometría, distribución y calidad de los depósitos de las unidades de flujo .
  6. 6. Modelo sedimentologico ◦ Petrofísico: Parámetros Petrofísicos. Factor de Cementación (m). El factor de cementación “m” varía con relación a la consolidación de la roca, la porosidad, la distribución de los granos, su tamaño, la interconexión de los poros y la litología. Este factor es muy importante obtenerlo con la mayor precisión posible, debido a su relación con la saturación de agua. El factor de cementación (m) para formaciones fracturadas varía entre 1,3 y 1,5, mientras que para formaciones compactas puede llegar a valores.
  7. 7. Propiedades petrofisica de las rocas
  8. 8. Propiedades petrofisica de la rocas
  9. 9. Rocas reservorio ◦ Son rocas en las que se acumula el petróleo poseen excelentes condiciones de porosidad y permeabilidad para permitir que el petróleo fluya libremente a través de ella. Las mejores rocas reservorios son las calizas fracturadas y las areniscas.

