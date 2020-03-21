Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. TALLER TECNOLOGIA JUAN DIEGO ZARATE REYES 11-3 GUILLERMO MONDRAGON Docente INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL CALI 2020
  2. 2. 1. Con la siguiente información aplica una macro con la multiplicación de la columna b y c. 2. Responda c/u de las siguientes preguntas: a. describa brevemente la forma de crear macros en Excel R//Para empezar se debe abrir la hoja de cálculo a la que se desea aplicar la macro, luego se va hasta la barra de herramientas y se presiona en la pestaña “vista”, después se selecciona “Macros” seguido de “Grabar macro”. Se va a abrir un cuadro donde se deben rellenar los espacios para Nombre de la macro, Tecla de método abreviado, Guardar macro en, y Descripción. Una vez resuelto lo anterior se presiona “aceptar” y la macro comenzara a grabarse, por lo cual se debe realizar la acción que se desea que ejecute la macro, cuando se haya terminado se presiona el botón de detener grabación en la esquina inferior izquierda o se puede seguir la ruta Vista>Macros>Detener grabación. b. Explique las opciones para ejecutar macros R//La primera opción, y la más sencilla, es abrir la pestaña “Vista”, presionar en “Macro” y “Ver macros”, Se marca la macro que se desee ejecutar de la lista y se presiona “Aceptar”. La segunda opción es asignar a la macro un botón, esto se logra yendo a la pestaña “Desarrollador”, se selecciona “Insertar” y se escoge la opción de botón de la lista “Controles de formulario”. Una
  3. 3. vez se le haya dado forma al botón aparecerá un cuadro de texto donde se debe marcar la macro a la que se desea asignar el botón y por último se presiona “Aceptar”. c. ¿Qué no es una macro? R//Es cualquier secuencia de acciones que no estén almacenadas con el fin de ejecutarse de forma inmediata y organizada a través de un comando. d. ¿Cómo se asigna la macro a un botón? R//Primordialmente se debe verificar que la pestaña “Desarrollador” esté activada en la barra de herramientas, si no lo está, se debe seguir la ruta Archivo>Opciones>Personalizar cinta de opciones y se marca la casilla “Desarrollador”. Una vez activada, se presiona la pestaña y se selecciona “Insertar” y de la lista “Controles de formulario” se escoge la figura de botón. Aparecerá un cuadro de texto en el que hay que marcar la macro a la que se le asignará el botón y se presiona “Aceptar”. e. ¿Cómo se elimina una macro? R//Hay que dirigirse a la Barra de herramientas, una vez ahí se selecciona la pestaña “Vista” seguidamente se presiona en “Macros”, luego “Ver macros” y se marca la macro que se desea eliminar. Por último, se presiona en “Eliminar”. f. ¿Qué tienen que ver las macros con Visual Basic? R//Dado que las macros funcionan a través de la “Grabación” de un suceso de pasos dentro de Excel, muchas funciones que no se pueden ejecutar de dicha forma se quedan por fuera de éste método y ahí es donde entra Visual Basic. Como lenguaje de programación enfocado en sucesos programados por el usuario, es una herramienta eficiente a la hora de programar funciones de las
  4. 4. que no dispone Excel e insertarlas en forma de macros en una hoja de cálculo con el fin de automatizar dichas tareas. g. ¿Qué es visual Basic? R//Visual Basic es un lenguaje de programación que permite al usuario describir una serie de eventos basándose en los sucesos que ocurren en el sistema, impuestos ya sea por el usuario o ellos mismos. Tiene el fin de facilitar la programación para usuarios principiantes o experimentados dada su interfaz gráfica. h. ¿Qué son funciones: Si, Si anidada, Promedio, Contar.Si, Max, Min? R//La función Si es un tipo de función que permite evaluar una comparación lógica que de resultar falsa o verdadera puede arrojar dos acciones distintas. La función Si anidada también es un tipo de función que permite evaluar una comparación lógica, sólo que, en lugar de arrojar dos acciones, esta permite arrojar una acción y realizar otra comparación lógica que puede arrojar dos acciones dependiendo de si es falsa o verdadera, aumentando la capacidad de la función a 3 acciones. La función Promedio permite calcular la media aritmética de un conjunto de datos asignados a un rango, sumándolos y posteriormente dividiéndolos entre la cantidad de datos que haya. La función Contar.Si permite contar la cantidad de datos que haya en las celdas dentro de un rango especifico si cumplen las mismas condiciones, dejando a aquellas que no fuera del conteo. La función Max permite calcular el valor máximo dentro de un rango de celdas determinado o un conjunto de números.
  5. 5. La función Min permite calcular el valor mínimo de un rango de celdas determinado o un conjunto de números. 3. Elaborar las macros del taller nº1 de la función si .

