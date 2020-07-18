Trabajo final de física

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Investigadores: Lara Chinchay, Valery Brancacho Bartra, Valentina Yamano Contreras, Mitsui Ramos Vega, Juan Culquipoma Inf...
Introducción
¿Cómo afecta la temperatura al SARS-CoV 2?
Hipótesis La actividad del SARS CoV-2 se ve afectada por las altas temperaturas. PROBLEMA Existen dudas acerca de si el nu...
Experimentación: Según lo investigado por la Universidad francesa Aix Marseille, si se realizara un experimento en el que ...
Resultados DE INVESTIGACIÓN El SARS-CoV2 reaccionó a partir de los 60° donde se notó la reducción de la expansión del viru...
Jakbot ● Jakbot fue creado para realizar trabajos de medir la temperatura y de emitirla , en determinados ambientes,y en d...
¿Cómo funciona Jakbot? Jakbot, funciona apretando el interruptor, que hará que prenda el pequeño amigo retroalimentado, po...
  1. 1. Investigadores: Lara Chinchay, Valery Brancacho Bartra, Valentina Yamano Contreras, Mitsui Ramos Vega, Juan Culquipoma Infante, Juan Maldonado Vilchez, Anderson Feril Damián, Dylan Abel
  2. 2. Introducción
  3. 3. ¿Cómo afecta la temperatura al SARS-CoV 2?
  4. 4. Hipótesis La actividad del SARS CoV-2 se ve afectada por las altas temperaturas. PROBLEMA Existen dudas acerca de si el nuevo coronavirus, se vuelve vulnerable ante las temperaturas altas y si llega a sufrir modificaciones en su estructura. Por lo cual nos planteamos: ¿Cómo afecta la temperatura al SARS-CoV 2?
  5. 5. Experimentación: Según lo investigado por la Universidad francesa Aix Marseille, si se realizara un experimento en el que se tome una muestra del SARS-COV 2 de una superficie infectada y se encierre en una cápsula. Después de ser expuesta a temperaturas de a partir de 60°a 90°, se observará si hubo cambios o reacciones en su estructura; si eliminado o inactivado, evitando su expansión.
  6. 6. Resultados DE INVESTIGACIÓN El SARS-CoV2 reaccionó a partir de los 60° donde se notó la reducción de la expansión del virus. Conclusión El virus Sars-CoV2, al ser afectado por una temperatura de más de 90°, su propagación se vuelve inactiva. En conclusión la estructura del virus se daña cuando está bajo una temperatura alta, lográndose una reducción de sus efectos.
  7. 7. Jakbot ● Jakbot fue creado para realizar trabajos de medir la temperatura y de emitirla , en determinados ambientes,y en determinadas personas que tengan la sospecha de tener la enfermedad del covid-19.además de ayudar al medio ambiente porque está compuesto de materiales reciclados. ● Materiales: ● -cartón resistente y forrado con aluminio - tapas de botellas ● -Luces LED. - sensores de calor ● -un parlante pequeño -un interruptor ● -un alimentados de energía -una batería ● -un reflector térmico - dos botones
  8. 8. ¿Cómo funciona Jakbot? Jakbot, funciona apretando el interruptor, que hará que prenda el pequeño amigo retroalimentado, por una batería integrada.

