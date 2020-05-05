Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Prof. Elton Rocky Damazo Jaimes
COVID 19
En cierto lugar del mundo, al terminar el día, se tiene la siguiente tabla de pacientes infectados y recuperados de Covid-...
En cierto lugar del mundo sucede algo peculiar con el número de infectados por Covid-19. Se tiene que por cada tres person...
Si nuestro país estuviera en la situación 1, que podemos concluir de la tabla anterior ? Si nuestro país estuviera en la s...
Según lo observado: ¿Qué herramientas necesitamos para resolver estas situaciones?
PROPÓSITO DE LA SESIÓN
Sesión 2 Razones y Propociones Campo Temático: • Razones • Proporciones
Razones y Proporciones
RAZÓN
EJEMPLO RAZÓN ARITMÉTICA Dos barriles tienen 20 l y 15 l, al comparar sus volúmenes tenemos EJEMPLO Se comparan dos terren...
PROPORCIÓN PROPORCIÓN ARITMÉTICA
PROPORCIÓN GEOMÉTRICA La igualdad anterior se lee :
DISCRETA DISCRETA CONTINUA CONTINUA
EJERCICIO SOLUCIÓN 2 5 A B = K K 2𝐾 + 175 = 5𝐾 + 115 3𝐾 = 60 𝐾 = 20 B − 𝐴 = 3𝐾 𝐴 = 2𝐾 B =5K B − 𝐴 = 3 20 = 𝟔𝟎
EJERCICIO SOLUCIÓN 3 5 V M = K K 3 1 2 5 1 3 NV K NM K + = = − 9K + 3 = 10.K - 2 K=5 MUJERES: 5K = 5(5)= 25
PROBLEMA El hospital Almenara tiene a cargo cierto número de pacientes infectados por COVID-19, se tiene que el número de ...
PROBLEMA El hospital Carrión tiene a cargo cierto número de pacientes infectados por COVID-19, siendo el numero de infecta...
7 11 V TOTAL = K K 4 10 2 7 10 11 K K − = − M = 4K N. MUJERES: 4K -10 N. VARONES: 7K -10 (4K-10).11=(7K-10).2 44K – 110 = ...
¿Qué aprendimos? ¿Crees que es importante lo aprendido?
Recursos a utilizar Recursos Títulos Libros de Lecturas https://matematicaj.blogspot.com/2016/11/razones-y-proporciones- p...
Sección de aritmética 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sección de aritmética 2

41 views

Published on

Esta es la segunda sección de aritmética el tema es Razones y proporciones

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sección de aritmética 2

  1. 1. Prof. Elton Rocky Damazo Jaimes
  2. 2. COVID 19
  3. 3. En cierto lugar del mundo, al terminar el día, se tiene la siguiente tabla de pacientes infectados y recuperados de Covid-19? N° Dia en la semana N° Infectados N° Recuperados Nuevo Numero de Infectados 1 13000 1000 12000 2 15000 2000 13000 3 19000 5000 14000 4 25000 10000 15000 5 33000 17000 16000 6 39000 23000 16000 7 45000 29000 16000 PROBLEMA 1
  4. 4. En cierto lugar del mundo sucede algo peculiar con el número de infectados por Covid-19. Se tiene que por cada tres personas mayores infectadas existen dos jóvenes infectados. Esta situación se mantiene en toda la semana, si al terminar la semana el total de infectados fue de 25000. ¿Cuántas personas mayores resultaron infectadas al terminar la semana? PROBLEMA 2
  5. 5. Si nuestro país estuviera en la situación 1, que podemos concluir de la tabla anterior ? Si nuestro país estuviera en la situación 2, que medidas debería tomar el gobierno?
  6. 6. Según lo observado: ¿Qué herramientas necesitamos para resolver estas situaciones?
  7. 7. PROPÓSITO DE LA SESIÓN
  8. 8. Sesión 2 Razones y Propociones Campo Temático: • Razones • Proporciones
  9. 9. Razones y Proporciones
  10. 10. RAZÓN
  11. 11. EJEMPLO RAZÓN ARITMÉTICA Dos barriles tienen 20 l y 15 l, al comparar sus volúmenes tenemos EJEMPLO Se comparan dos terrenos cuyas superficies son 80 metros cuadrados y 48 metros cuadrados y así obtenemos RAZÓN GEOMÉTRICA
  12. 12. PROPORCIÓN PROPORCIÓN ARITMÉTICA
  13. 13. PROPORCIÓN GEOMÉTRICA La igualdad anterior se lee :
  14. 14. DISCRETA DISCRETA CONTINUA CONTINUA
  15. 15. EJERCICIO SOLUCIÓN 2 5 A B = K K 2𝐾 + 175 = 5𝐾 + 115 3𝐾 = 60 𝐾 = 20 B − 𝐴 = 3𝐾 𝐴 = 2𝐾 B =5K B − 𝐴 = 3 20 = 𝟔𝟎
  16. 16. EJERCICIO SOLUCIÓN 3 5 V M = K K 3 1 2 5 1 3 NV K NM K + = = − 9K + 3 = 10.K - 2 K=5 MUJERES: 5K = 5(5)= 25
  17. 17. PROBLEMA El hospital Almenara tiene a cargo cierto número de pacientes infectados por COVID-19, se tiene que el número de infectados varones es al número de mujeres infectadas como 7 es a 4. Si el día de hoy llegan 20 varones infectados y 13 mujeres infectadas, entonces la cantidad de varones infectados excede en 19 a la cantidad de mujeres infectadas. ¿Cuántos varones infectados por COVID-19 había al inicio en el Hospital Almenara? 7 4 V M = SOLUCIÓN K K Dato: NV – NM = 19 7K + 20 – (4K + 13)= 19 3K= 12 K=4 V = 7 K = 7(4) = 28 NV= 7K + 20 NM= 4K + 13
  18. 18. PROBLEMA El hospital Carrión tiene a cargo cierto número de pacientes infectados por COVID-19, siendo el numero de infectados varones al total de infectados como 7 es a 11. Se sabe que por falta de ventiladores mecánicos se llevarán 10 varones infectados y 10 mujeres infectadas al nuevo Hospital de Ate. Si la nueva relación de mujeres infectadas y varones infectados que quedan en el hospital Carrión es como 2 es a 11. ¿Cuántos pacientes infectados por COVID-19 había al inicio en el Hospital Carrión?
  19. 19. 7 11 V TOTAL = K K 4 10 2 7 10 11 K K − = − M = 4K N. MUJERES: 4K -10 N. VARONES: 7K -10 (4K-10).11=(7K-10).2 44K – 110 = 14K – 20 30K =90 K=3 TOTAL AL INICIO: 11.K=11(3)=33 SOLUCIÓN
  20. 20. ¿Qué aprendimos? ¿Crees que es importante lo aprendido?
  21. 21. Recursos a utilizar Recursos Títulos Libros de Lecturas https://matematicaj.blogspot.com/2016/11/razones-y-proporciones- problemas.html PDF Enciclopedia Virtual PDFs Link

×