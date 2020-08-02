Successfully reported this slideshow.
Led Rojo (PWM)
Materiales: Los que utilizaremos esta ocasión son: ● Led Rojo ● Resistencia ● Mini Protoboard ● Arduino
Procedimiento: Bueno lo primero que debemos hacer es conectar la resistencia y el led al mini protoboard, Luego debemos ja...
Código: Bueno lo primero que debemos hacer es agarrar 6 bloque de entrada que diga “definir pasador N en X” y 6 bloques de...
CIRCUITO MOTOR(PWM)
Circuito del Motor: Los materiales que usaremos en esta ocasión serán los siguientes: ● Motor ● Transistor ● Diodo ● Resis...
Procedimiento Bueno lo primero que debemos realizar es conectar la resistencia y el transistor al mini protoboard, luego d...
Motor Encendido: Código:
Led RGB(PWM)
Materiales: Los materiales que utilizaremos en este circuito son los siguientes: ● Led RGB ● Resistencia ● Mini Protoboard...
Procedimiento Bueno lo primero que debemos hacer es conectar el led RGB al mini protoboard. Luego conectaremos la resisten...
Color Blanco: Código:
Led RGB (Semáforo )
Color Verde: Código:
Color Amarillo: Código:
Color Rojo: Código:
Robótica N°2

Robótica N°2

  1. 1. Control de Actuadores utilizando PWM - Control de 1 led por PWM - Control de 1 motor DC con PWM - Control de 1 LED RGB con PWM
  2. 2. Profesores: Gómez Luis Chumbipuma Jorge 4 “A” Grupo 3 ● Mitsui Yamano ● Valentina Brancacho ● Feril Dylan ● Maldonado Anderson ● Lara Valery ● Culquipoma Juan Integrantes
  3. 3. Led Rojo (PWM)
  4. 4. Materiales: Los que utilizaremos esta ocasión son: ● Led Rojo ● Resistencia ● Mini Protoboard ● Arduino
  5. 5. Procedimiento: Bueno lo primero que debemos hacer es conectar la resistencia y el led al mini protoboard, Luego debemos jalar un cable del pin -3(PWM) del arduino y conectarlo a la resistencia que irá conectada al ánodo del led. Después debemos jalar otro cable pero esta vez este saldrá desde la tierra del arduino y se conectara en el cátodo del led.
  6. 6. Código: Bueno lo primero que debemos hacer es agarrar 6 bloque de entrada que diga “definir pasador N en X” y 6 bloques de control que diga “esperar N segundos” . Luego ordenamos los bloques, de tal manera que quede como la imagen, para que el circuito corra correctamente y realice las acciones de una manera impecables.
  7. 7. CIRCUITO MOTOR(PWM)
  8. 8. Circuito del Motor: Los materiales que usaremos en esta ocasión serán los siguientes: ● Motor ● Transistor ● Diodo ● Resistencia ● Arduino ● Suministro de Energía ● Mini Protoboard
  9. 9. Procedimiento Bueno lo primero que debemos realizar es conectar la resistencia y el transistor al mini protoboard, luego debemos jalar otro cable que saldrá del pin -6 del arduino y ira conectado a una de las patas de la resistencia. De la otra pata de la resistencia jalamos otro cable que se conectara con la pata central del transistor. En una de las patas exteriores del transistor jalaremos dos cables , uno irá hacia la tierra del arduino y el otro irá a la parte negativa del suministro de voltaje. Y en la otra pata exterior del transistor también jalaremos dos cables, uno irá a una de las patas del diodo y el otro ira hacia uno de los receptores del motor. Luego jalamos dos cables de la parte positiva del suministro de voltaje, uno irá hacia el receptor que está libre del motor y el otro irá hacia la pata libre del diodo.
  10. 10. Motor Encendido: Código:
  11. 11. Led RGB(PWM)
  12. 12. Materiales: Los materiales que utilizaremos en este circuito son los siguientes: ● Led RGB ● Resistencia ● Mini Protoboard ● Arduino
  13. 13. Procedimiento Bueno lo primero que debemos hacer es conectar el led RGB al mini protoboard. Luego conectaremos la resistencia al cátodo del led . Luego jalamos un cable de la pata de la resistencia y lo conectamos a tierra (GND) del arduino. Después jalamos un cable del pin -11 del arduino y lo conectamos a la pata azul del led RGB. Después jalamos otro cable pero esta vez lo sacaremos del pin -10 y lo conectaremos a la pata verde del led RGB. Luego jalamos el último cable que saldrá del pin -9 del arduino y se conectara a la pata roja del led RGB.
  14. 14. Color Blanco: Código:
  15. 15. Led RGB (Semáforo )
  16. 16. Color Verde: Código:
  17. 17. Color Amarillo: Código:
  18. 18. Color Rojo: Código:

