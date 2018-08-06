Successfully reported this slideshow.
LAS TIC EN LA SOCIEDAD NOMBRE ALUMNO :JUAN DAVID MORALES DE LA CADENA NOMBRE FACILITADOR (A): CALIXTO RAYO S�NCHEZ NOMBRE ...
INTRODUCCI�N Las TIC constituyen herramientas privilegiadas para el desarrollo de los individuos y de las sociedades al fa...
�C�MO SE USAN LA TIC EN MI COMUNIDAD? La Adopci�n de las TIC en la CDMX pr�cticamente est�n en todos las interacciones que...
�C�MO USA MI COMPA�ERO LAS TIC EN SU COMUNIDAD? La Adopci�n de las TIC en la ciudad de Yolanda que es Saltillo, Coahuila n...
CONCLUSI�N Las Tic son usadas para potenciar la mente, facilitan la creaci�n de ambientes de aprendizaje enriquecidos, que...
Las tic en la sociedad

Las Tics en la Sociedad.

Las tic en la sociedad

  1. 1. LAS TIC EN LA SOCIEDAD NOMBRE ALUMNO :JUAN DAVID MORALES DE LA CADENA NOMBRE FACILITADOR (A): CALIXTO RAYO S�NCHEZ NOMBRE TUTOR (A): ELIZABETH MENDOZA HERN�NDEZ GRUPO: M1C4G16-177O.
  2. 2. INTRODUCCI�N Las TIC constituyen herramientas privilegiadas para el desarrollo de los individuos y de las sociedades al facilitar el manejo de informaci�n: crearla, procesarla, compartirla, modificarla, enriquecerla y transformarla en conocimiento, difundir informaci�n mediante diversos soportes tecnol�gicos, ha roto todas las barreras que limita la adquisici�n del conocimiento, contribuyendo al desarrollo de habilidades y destrezas
  3. 3. �C�MO SE USAN LA TIC EN MI COMUNIDAD? La Adopci�n de las TIC en la CDMX pr�cticamente est�n en todos las interacciones que realiza la gente, de acuerdo a su uso: la computadora 63% Internet 73% tel�fono m�vil (celular b�sico y Smartphone) 80% Internet mediante Smartphone 92 % Acceden a los diferentes herramientas para realizar compras, pagos, operaciones bancarias, interacci�n con el gobierno, ofreciendo servicios, mayormente en checar redes sociales y entretenimiento.
  4. 4. �C�MO USA MI COMPA�ERO LAS TIC EN SU COMUNIDAD? La Adopci�n de las TIC en la ciudad de Yolanda que es Saltillo, Coahuila no es muy diferente a mi ciudad de acuerdo a su uso. la computadora 49% Internet 66% tel�fono m�vil (celular b�sico y Smartphone) 78% Internet mediante Smartphone 89 % Las utilizan para comunicaci�n, interacci�n con las redes, entretenimiento, solicitar servicios, para realizar compras, pagos.
  5. 5. CONCLUSI�N Las Tic son usadas para potenciar la mente, facilitan la creaci�n de ambientes de aprendizaje enriquecidos, que se adaptan a modernas estrategias de aprendizaje, con excelentes resultados en el desarrollo de las habilidades cognitivas, nos ofrecen diversidad de recursos de apoyo a la ense�anza (material did�ctico, entornos virtuales, internet, blogs, wikis, foros, chat, mensajer�as, videoconferencias, y otros canales de comunicaci�n y manejo de informaci�n ) desarrollando creatividad, innovaci�n, entornos de trabajo colaborativo, promoviendo el aprendizaje significativo, activo y flexible. Fomenta el desarrollo econ�mico puesto que favorece la productividad, la competencia y el acceso al conocimiento, adem�s de que incrementa la comunicaci�n y facilita las transacciones de negocios, lo que a su vez posibilita nuevas formas de empleo para la poblaci�n.

