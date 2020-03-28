Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HUMANITY (10 DIAS DE BONDAD) Juan David Bejarano 1003
ENQUE CONSISTE?  Humanity es un programa creado por un ciudadano para poder lograr 21 actos de bondad en 21 días, en form...
DIA1  SACARE DE ARMARIO ALGO QUE NO NECESITO Y LO DARE A QUIEN LE HAGA FALTA  Buscare algo de armario que este en buen e...
DIA2  VOY A PLANTAR UN ARBOL  Con ayuda de un familiar plantare un árbol en una zona donde vea que no hay muchos y pueda...
DIA3  VOY A REGALAR UN PELUCHE A ALGUIEN  Comprare un peluche y buscare a alguien que tenga cara triste y se lo daré  E...
DIA4  DARE EL DOBLE DE PROPINA  IRE A UN RESTAURANTE Y DESPUES DE ACABAR LA COMIDA DARE EL DOBLE DE PROPINA DEL QUE ESTO...
DIA5  ME CONCILIARE CON ALGUIEN  Enviare una carta a alguien con quien tenga problemas pidiéndole perdón por las ofensas...
DIA6  PROMOVER UNA BUENA CAUSA  Voy a promover la causa de lavado de manos dando alcohol a la gente y recordando el lava...
DIA7  ENSEÑAR A ALGUIEN  Con ayuda de un familiar enseñare algo a alguien que no conozca  Espero que le guste y no reac...
DIA8  INVENTARE ALGO NUEVO Y LO REGALARE  Inventaré algo y que sea de utilidad y lo regalare a a quien vea que le pueda ...
DIA9  COMPRAR FLORES Y DARLAS  Comprare un ramo de flores y se lo daré a quien vea que este pasando un mal día  Espero ...
DIA10  APRENDERE ALGO NUEVO  Buscare a un familiar o a un amigo que me pueda enseñar algo nuevo  Quiero aprender cosas ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Humanity

15 views

Published on

Proyecto humanity

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Humanity

  1. 1. HUMANITY (10 DIAS DE BONDAD) Juan David Bejarano 1003
  2. 2. ENQUE CONSISTE?  Humanity es un programa creado por un ciudadano para poder lograr 21 actos de bondad en 21 días, en formato de entrenamiento. ¿Por qué 21 días? simplemente porque son los días necesarios para cambiar una actividad en un hábito.  Pero nosotros solo emplearemos 10 días para hacer 10 actos de bondad y ayudar a la gente
  3. 3. DIA1  SACARE DE ARMARIO ALGO QUE NO NECESITO Y LO DARE A QUIEN LE HAGA FALTA  Buscare algo de armario que este en buen estado y ya no use lo limpiare para que este limpio y se lo daré a quien vea que lo necesite  Al principio se que puede reaccionar raro pero tratare de convencerlo para que acepte
  4. 4. DIA2  VOY A PLANTAR UN ARBOL  Con ayuda de un familiar plantare un árbol en una zona donde vea que no hay muchos y pueda crecer bien  Espero que a la comunidad le venga bien y pueda respirar un mejor aire
  5. 5. DIA3  VOY A REGALAR UN PELUCHE A ALGUIEN  Comprare un peluche y buscare a alguien que tenga cara triste y se lo daré  Espero poder levantarle el animo si tiene un mal día y se ponga feliz
  6. 6. DIA4  DARE EL DOBLE DE PROPINA  IRE A UN RESTAURANTE Y DESPUES DE ACABAR LA COMIDA DARE EL DOBLE DE PROPINA DEL QUE ESTOY ACOSTUMBRADO A DAR  Espero que se ponga feliz y aproveche bien esa propina
  7. 7. DIA5  ME CONCILIARE CON ALGUIEN  Enviare una carta a alguien con quien tenga problemas pidiéndole perdón por las ofensas que le hice  Espero que reaccione bien y todo quede bien entre esa persona y yo
  8. 8. DIA6  PROMOVER UNA BUENA CAUSA  Voy a promover la causa de lavado de manos dando alcohol a la gente y recordando el lavado de manos  Espero que la gente reaccione bien y acepte el alcohol
  9. 9. DIA7  ENSEÑAR A ALGUIEN  Con ayuda de un familiar enseñare algo a alguien que no conozca  Espero que le guste y no reaccione raro
  10. 10. DIA8  INVENTARE ALGO NUEVO Y LO REGALARE  Inventaré algo y que sea de utilidad y lo regalare a a quien vea que le pueda ayudar  Espero que lo que le regale a esa persona le pueda ayudar en su vida diaria
  11. 11. DIA9  COMPRAR FLORES Y DARLAS  Comprare un ramo de flores y se lo daré a quien vea que este pasando un mal día  Espero que esa persona se ponga feliz y alegre su día
  12. 12. DIA10  APRENDERE ALGO NUEVO  Buscare a un familiar o a un amigo que me pueda enseñar algo nuevo  Quiero aprender cosas nuevas y esperar a ver que puedo aprender y como aplicarlo en mi diario vivir

×