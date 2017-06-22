Revolucion mexicana

+ La Revolución Mexicana 5 BloqueHistoria de México II Mtro. Juan Carlos Vargas Reyes
+ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9 FHhWpiv4Wg Documental “La Revolución Mexicana”
+ Recomiendo ver la serie El encanto del Águila
+ CAUSAS DE LA REVOLUCIÓN MEXICANA Concentración de la Tierra en pocas manos. Dictadura envejecida Modernización y crecimi...
+ Tipos de Revolución Revolución Política • Cambio en las elites, sin cambiar las relaciones sociales o las instituciones ...
+ Ejércitos Rebeldes Arenistas Cedillistas Chavistas (y otros) Felicistas Finqueros Pelaecistas Soberanistas Villistas Zap...
+Facciones revolucionarias Facción Representantes Plan o programa Ideolo gía Propuestas Sector social de apoyo Magonistas ...
+
+ Bomba de la Revolución REYISMO ANTIRREELECCIONISMO GRUPOS RURALES/CAMPESINOS
+ Grupos Precursores  MAGONISTAS  Huelguistas en Cananea  Son de pensamiento positivista  Partido Liberal Democrático ...
+ Francisco I. Madero  Antecedentes familiares (formación)  Una de las familias más ricas del noreste. Ganadería, Minerí...
+ Francisco I. Madero Tendencias espirituales.  Atraído por el Republicanismo Francés y las corrientes espiritistas. No ...
+  En “La Sucesión Presidencial de 1910”, Madero propone organizar el Partido Democrático Nacional Antirreeleccionista, c...
+ Plan de San Luis El Plan de San Luis, promulgado en San Antonio Texas, por Francisco I. Madero, era un llamado a las arm...
+ Madero Rebelde Madero proponía contener las armas, convocó a la lucha armada reducida a la salida de Díaz, nunca convoc...
+ ¿Entonces, quiénes tomaron las armas? Pascual Orozco Francisco Villa Emiliano Zapata Pablo Escandón Ejercicio: Investiga...
+ Movimiento Rural  A Madero no le agrada esta adhesión de movimientos, no son las personas a las que se dirigía en su Pl...
+ Cuando casi todo el País se había levantado en armas….
+ DON PORFIRIO DÍAZ RENUNCIA AL PODER Se firman los Tratados de Juárez En su lugar se queda León de la Barra, el Secretari...
+ Orozco, Zapata, Villa y las comunidades rurales no están de acuerdo con la resolución de Madero. Continúan los levantami...
+ Errores y Aciertos de Madero como Presidente Errores  Madero que había tenido apoyo, respeto de tantos grupos, lo perdi...
+ Fracaso y muerte de Madero Numerosas movilizaciones violentas.  Revoluciones durante su gobierno: 1. Bernardo Reyes 2....
+
+
+ Usurpación de Victoriano Huerta (1913-1915)  Huerta tomó interinamente la presidencia. Organizó unas elecciones en las ...
+ Guerra civil (1914-1917) – Constitución.  Los carrancistas entraron el a Ciudad de México el 20 de Agosto de 1915 y fij...
+ Constitución de 1917  El artículo 3º establece que la educación básica debe ser gratuita, laica y obligatoria, tendente...
+ ¡Mayor logro de la Revolución Mexicana! Constitución de 1917
+ PRINCIPALES DOCUMENTOS -Repaso-  Principales documentos del periodo y su influencia en la Constitución Política de 1917...
+ Políticas Económicas Sociales Culturales ¿Qué consecuencias tuvo la Revolución?  Tarea: Investigar las consecuencias po...
+ ¿Qué consecuencias tuvo la Revolución?
  • CAUSAS DE LA REVOLUCIÓN
    OBJETIVO: Compilar las principales causas y acontecimientos del conflicto armado en el periodo entre 1910 y 1920
  Regeneración fue un periódico fundado en la Ciudad de México por los hermanos Flores Magón el 7 de agosto de 1900, desde el cual atacan la dictadura del general Porfirio Díaz, lo que provocó la persecución y el encarcelamiento de sus editores en múltiples ocasiones tanto en México como en los Estados Unidos.
  COPD: Comité organizador del Partido Democrático, al confundirse popularmente las iniciales con "Como Ordene Porfirio Díaz", se cambió el nombre a Partido Antirreeleccionista
  • ¿Por qué pasa de ser una lucha electoral a una lucha armada?
    ¿Por qué un hombre con tanto poder económico y popular llama a las armas?
    ¿Por qué llama a las armas un hombre de tendencias espiritistas?
  • Pascual Orozco: No han sido formalmente asociados al antirreeleccionismo de madero.
    Francisco Villa: De Durango, joven, dominaba el conocimiento de la geografía regional a caballo y las armas. Impulsado por Abraham González, quien sí era antirreeleccionista.
    Emiliano Zapata: Su familia tenía propiedades en Morelos. Era Charro. Su negocio era la doma de potros. Tenía instrucción militar.
    Pablo Escandón: Militar, gobernador de Morelos, renunció al unirse al movimiento revolucionario, escapó a Estados Unidos y ascendió a general.

    PERSONAJES INVOLUCRADOS
    Para identificar los principales personajes políticos, culturales y militares de la época, ver Libro: Viaje por la Historia de México
  Recordemos que la Propuesta de Madero era levantar las armas brevemente, sólo para que Díaz dejara la Presidencia. No estuvo de acuerdo con el movimiento rural nacional. Por eso, disuelve los movimientos en cuanto se logra la Renuncia de Díaz.
  En México, Francisco I. Madero asume la presidencia del país. Su mandato se caracterizó por encabezar un gobierno democrático preocupado por las condiciones de vida del pueblo llano, aunque no sabrá satisfacer las aspiraciones de cambio social que tendrían las masas revolucionarias, lo cual provocó alzamientos armados, como el del campesino Emiliano Zapata o la rebelión de Pascual Orozco. Finalmente, el 22 de febrero de 1913, tras un golpe de Estado, él y su vicepresidente serían ejecutados por los golpistas encabezados por Victoriano Huerta que había prometido respetar sus vidas y dejarlos marchar a Cuba.
  • Madero sí hace cambios agrarios, propuestas moderadas en lo obrero y agrícola.
    Madero fomenta apertura y tolerancia a los movimientos obreros y sindicales.
    Madero no conoce ni cree en los pueblos pequeños del sur de México.
    Busca vender y crear pequeños y medianos propietarios.
    Las clases rurales se dan cuenta de que Madero no atiende las problemáticas reales del campo
    La élite tampoco lo apoya. Madero empieza a quedarse solo.
    Los rebeldes Norteños y Zapatistas continúan la lucha por las tierras.
    Se revelan contra Madero en 1912:
    Zapata (Plan de Ayala)
    Bernardo Reyez,
    Felix Díaz
    Villa (Chihuahua)
    Marzo 1912 – se levantan en el norte del país, Zacatecas, Sonora, Chihuahua

    La sociedad militarizada en el norte del país, con las fuerzas irregulares. Entran en competencia contra el gobierno:
    Obregón
    Calles
    Jesús Carranza
    Francisco Cos
    Lucio Blanco
    Pancho Villa.

  • Se conoce como Decena Trágica al movimiento armado que tuvo lugar del 9 de febrero al 18 de febrero de 1913 para derrocar a Francisco I. Madero de la Presidencia de México. La sublevación se inició en la ciudad de México, cuando un grupo de disidentes se levantó en armas comandado por el general Manuel Mondragón y pusieron en libertad a los generales Bernardo Reyes y Félix Díaz que estaban presos. Posteriormente asaltaron algunas dependencias de gobierno y decretaron estado de sitio.1
    Al caer herido el general Lauro Villar, defendiendo el Palacio Nacional, Madero nombró en su lugar a Victoriano Huerta.1 Al paso de los días se solicitó la renuncia de Madero y José María Pino Suárez, lo cual fue rechazado. El 17 de febrero Gustavo A. Madero descubrió que Huerta estaba en arreglos con los opositores y lo llevó ante el presidente, quien no creyó en sus palabras y lo liberó.2 Poco después Huerta firmó un acuerdo con Félix Díaz, en su calidad de jefe del ejército federal, consumando su traición destituyendo al presidente y al vicepresidente, el acuerdo tuvo lugar en la sede de la embajada de Estados Unidos en México, con el apoyo del embajador Henry Lane Wilson y es conocido como el Pacto de la Embajada. Ese mismo día Madero y Pino Suárez fueron apresados, y obligados a renunciar al día siguiente. El 20 de febrero Victoriano Huerta fue designado presidente mediante una serie de maniobras ilegítimas, por lo que sería conocido como «el usurpador». Aunque hay constitucionalistas como Felipe Tena Ramírez quien argumenta que jurídicamente no hubo una usurpación, más bien lo que fue es una alta traición vía golpe de Estado.3 La revuelta culminó el 22 de febrero con el asesinato de Madero y Pino Suárez.4
  Madero y Pino Suárez, que habían sido aprehendidos, fueron asesinados frente a la Penitenciaría de la ciudad de México el 22 de febrero de 1013.
  • Felix Díaz se unió a las iniciativas de Bernardo Reyes y Victoriano Huerta, en contra del gobierno de Madero.

    El gobierno de Felix Díaz contaba con el apoyo de Reyistas, Científicos, Evolucionistas, la Iglesia, el Congreso y algunos gobiernos estatales

    La Usurpación de Huerta provocó CUATRO RESPUESTAS diferentes, por su posición geográfica, social y descontentos:
    FACCIÓN NOROESTE: Sonora y Sinaloa  Álvaro Obregón (exranchero), Plutarco Elías Calles, Salvador Alvarado, Benjamin Jil (Hombres de clases medias, clases nuevas con tenue experiencia política).
    FACCIÓN NORESTE: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas  V. Carranza gobernador de Coahuila
    FACCIÓN NORTE-CENTRAL: Abelardo González, Pascual Orizco.
    FACCIÓN CENTRO – SUR: Contingente Zapatista

    Cada facción aportó algo distinto al movimiento llamado Guerra de facciones

    “El fracaso de Francisco I. Madero para pacificar al país, aunado a su asesinato en manos del general V. Huerta, a la dictadura impuesta por éste y a su salida del país en 1914, fueron factores que derivaaron en el enfrentamiento entre dos bandos revolucionarios encabezados por Villa y Zapata por un lado, y V. Carranza y A. Obregón por el otro. La Constitución de 1917 es símbolo del triunfo de este segundo grupo y depositaria de sus principales preceptos políticos, económicos y sociales” (HM, Íñigo Fdz)

    ETAPAS DE LA REVOLUCIÓN:
    Lucha contra Díaz (Madero)
    Lucha contra Huerta
    Guerra de la Convención (las facciones no estaban de acuerdo entre sí)  Por eso una guerra civil.. Explicar que la Guerra Civil es una guerra interna, detonada por choque de ideas o intereses.

    El grupo Carrancista sería el de mayor influencia en la creación de un Congreso Constituyente y la Constitución de 1917


  • Influenciada por el Programa del Partido Liberal Mexicano

    En el transcurso de la Revolución Mexicana el pueblo anhelaba que se terminaran las injusticias del porfiriato y entre sus aspiraciones se contaba la libertad, la democracia, el sufragio efectivo, la educación la tierra y el trabajo digno. La Constitución que nos rige actualmente es la que fue elaborada por el Congreso Constituyente de Querétaro en 1916, encabezado por Venustiano Carranza, la cual fue promulgada el 5 de febrero de 1917 y se considera el logro mas significativo de la Revolución Mexicana .


    Garantías Individuales
    Libertad de Culto
    Jornada laboral 8 horas.
    División de Poderes
    Elecciones Directas
    No Reelección Presidencial
    Mayor soberanía a los estados.
  PLM: Entre los principales postulados del programa estaban la jornada de ocho horas, prohibición del trabajo infantil, salario mínimo, indemnización patronal por accidente de trabajo, educación laica obligatoria y gratuita. Años después, los postulados planteados por el PLM en este programa fueron la base de la Constitución Política de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos de 1917, que dio fin de manera oficial a la guerra de la Revolución mexicana.

  • No profundizar aún en este tema, ya que las consecuencias se irán viendo en los temas siguientes.
    Dejar que los alumnos comenten.
    LOS PRINCIPALES LOGROS POLÍTICOS FUERON:
    Congreso Constituyente  Constitución de 1917 (Por influencia de Carranza y su Plan de Guadalupe, además de todos los documentos promulgados anteriormente, desde el Partido Liberal Mexicano).
    Posterior creación de instituciones y partidos políticos
    Construcción del nuevo Estado mexicano. c

    Plan de Guadalupe  Congreso Constituyente  Constitución 1917.

    ×