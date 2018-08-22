Criteria ecuamap-power-point

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTA:
Encuesta Digital Efectiva Profesionalización y veracidad de los sondeos en Redes Sociales
TIEMPO REAL LA PRIMERA ENCUESTA EN
LA ENCUESTA ESTÁ EN TUS MANOS  La encuesta de campo tiene dos problemáticas, el tiempo de ejecución y el costo de la mism...
Pregunta lo que sea, en redes hay sinceridad, libertad y fascinación por la interacción Es masiva, hay miles conectados
La Clave Security Data Security Data y sus filtros de seguridad • La encuesta digital CRITERIA , mide veraz y eficazmente ...
La Clave Security Data Security Data y sus filtros de seguridad • La encuesta digitalCRITERIA,maneja un software único, al...
- Cualquiera que copie el link de la encuesta lo detecta y discrimina, y le envía un mensaje que dice: “lo sentimos mucho,...
-Solamente las pueden contestar aquellos a quienes les llega directamente la encuesta, o sea de quiénes nos interesa su op...
Se pueden segmentar ampliamente o a detalle (Provincia, ciudad, sector socio económico, barrio, rangos de edad, entre much...
Los resultados se integran con la cartografía digital de Ecuamap Permiten saber la opinión a nivel barrio, nichos, segment...
Contáctanos por: Linkedin: Juan Carlos Ugarte Gmail: jcugarte.ecuamap@gmail.com Whatsapp: 0985327772 AHORA YA PUEDES SABER...
• Resultados rápidos y baratos frente a la encuesta tradicional. • Excelente presentación de los resultados en gráficos es...
  1. 1. PRESENTA:
  2. 2. Encuesta Digital Efectiva Profesionalización y veracidad de los sondeos en Redes Sociales
  3. 3. TIEMPO REAL LA PRIMERA ENCUESTA EN
  4. 4. LA ENCUESTA ESTÁ EN TUS MANOS  La encuesta de campo tiene dos problemáticas, el tiempo de ejecución y el costo de la misma  la medición en muchos casos siempre será una foto pasada.  La encuesta física demanda fuertes gastos de personal y logística para cubrir territorios de gran tamaño  La redes sociales se han convertido en un canal vital, es inmediata, amigable y sin abordamiento físico que molesta o intimida.
  5. 5. Pregunta lo que sea, en redes hay sinceridad, libertad y fascinación por la interacción Es masiva, hay miles conectados
  6. 6. La Clave Security Data Security Data y sus filtros de seguridad • La encuesta digital CRITERIA , mide veraz y eficazmente la opinión del público, electoreso consumidores en base a nuestro robusto software y filtros de seguridad que permiten por primera vez tener un nivel de confiabilidad arriba del 90% enRedes. CRITERIA mide pensamientos ciudadanos en la dimensión de la internet.
  7. 7. La Clave Security Data Security Data y sus filtros de seguridad • La encuesta digitalCRITERIA,maneja un software único, altamente confiable en cuanto a filtraciones de información y que no solo utiliza la base de redes sociales,sin o tambiénd e google maps y del Instituto Nacional d e Estadísticas y Censos del Ecuador , para minimizar elmargen de error y aumentar la exactitud.
  8. 8. - Cualquiera que copie el link de la encuesta lo detecta y discrimina, y le envía un mensaje que dice: “lo sentimos mucho, usted no ha sido Encuestado” ” Securit yDat a Filtros
  9. 9. -Solamente las pueden contestar aquellos a quienes les llega directamente la encuesta, o sea de quiénes nos interesa su opinión -Si la quieres buscar, copiar, pegar y viralizar para inclinar la balanza, simplemente No encuentras la encuesta en la donde ha sido publicada. -Podemos escoger varios canales de difusión en redes, Insta, tweet, Face, Whatsapp, correos, números celulares, etc. -Eliminas el error humano en el proceso, (encuestador, digitador). -Acceso a encuestar en barrios o ciudadelas cerradas o peligrosas. -Se puede encuestar exactamente a la misma persona para analizar variaciones de opinión o preferencias Security Data Filtros y ventajas
  10. 10. Se pueden segmentar ampliamente o a detalle (Provincia, ciudad, sector socio económico, barrio, rangos de edad, entre muchas otras variables) Además de brandeos para encuestas, productos, o candidatos. Los resultados son TODO EL PAÍS EN EL MISMO DÍA si es necesario. La información permite: 1.- Detectar puntos fuertes y débiles, propios y de la competencia. 2.- Detectar tendencias de comportamiento del público. 3.- Sustentar toma de decisiones. 4.- Efectuar seguimiento a acciones de campañas y otros hechos externos. Security Data Filtros y ventajas
  11. 11. Los resultados se integran con la cartografía digital de Ecuamap Permiten saber la opinión a nivel barrio, nichos, segmentos socio económicos, etc. Se puede medir resultados de campañas, activaciones, promociones, etc, todo a nivel geográfico RESULTADOS GEO REFERENCIABLES • • •
  12. 12. Contáctanos por: Linkedin: Juan Carlos Ugarte Gmail: jcugarte.ecuamap@gmail.com Whatsapp: 0985327772 AHORA YA PUEDES SABER LO QUE LOS DEMÁS PIENSAN
  13. 13. • Resultados rápidos y baratos frente a la encuesta tradicional. • Excelente presentación de los resultados en gráficos estadísticos • Amigable y fácil de Analizar. Con CRITERIA se ve el presente para adelantarse al futuro RESULTADOS REALES Y MEDIBLES

