Investigacion de operaciones entrega semana 5

FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA Y CIENCIAS BASICAS Investigación de Operaciones PROYECTO GRUPAL. RED NACIONAL DE TRANSPORTE DE GAS ...
ENERGY CONNECTION .” Modelo propuesto Representación como Red: podemos modelar el MLSP-PC como un problema de flujo de red...
Está conformado por 10 niveles que corresponden del mes de Marzo a Diciembre. Las Variables de este modelo son: =Cantidad ...
5.2 Restricciones de Flujo de Entrada. 5.3 Restricciones de Balance de Inventario 5.4 Flujo de Salida.
5.5. Capacidad Máxima de Producción. 5.6 Restricción de Inventario al Inicio de los niveles 5.7 Restricción de no negativi...
El modelo puede descomponerse en una serie de subplanes es decir el modelo para los 10 períodos puede ser analizado en var...
AÑO Enero Febrero Marzo Abril Mayo Junio Julio Agosto Septiembre Octubre Noviembre Diciembre 2001 208 203 344 194 125 179 ...
Realizo la grafica de demanda para cada mes y = 10.111x - 20034 R² = 0.9836 0 100 200 300 400 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 201...
y = 9.6429x - 19093 R² = 0.9771 0 100 200 300 400 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 Febrero y = 10.607x - 20879...
y = 9.9536x - 19728 R² = 0.9804 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 Abril y = 4.6393...
y = 15.186x - 30213 R² = 0.9928 0 100 200 300 400 500 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 Junio y = 14.843x - 294...
y = 14.821x - 29359 R² = 0.988 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 Agosto y = 19.757x -...
y = 20.275x - 39921 R² = 0.9963 0 200 400 600 800 1000 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 Octubre y = 19.968x - ...
y = 19.932x - 38983 R² = 0.9941 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 Diciembre
PROYECCIÓN DE DEMANDA PARA EL MES T (𝒅𝒕) Las graficas evidencian una clara tendencia lineal en el comportamiento de la dem...
Enero 349 Febrero 347 Marzo 505 Abril 339 Mayo 198 Junio 402 Julio 476 Agosto 521 Septiembre 799 Octubre 953 Noviembre 100...
Proyección de Producción para el mes t (𝒃𝒕) AÑO Enero Febrero Marzo Abril Mayo Junio Julio Agosto Septiembre Octubre Novie...
Mes Giga BTU Producidas Enero 349 Febrero 347 Marzo 505 Abril 701 Mayo 596 Junio 299 Julio 493 Agosto 696 Septiembre 404 O...
Mes Proyección 2017 Enero 1000 Febrero 1000 Marzo 1000 Abril 1300 Mayo 1300 Junio 1700 Julio 1200 Agosto 1200 Septiembre 1...
Abril 1 1,5 3 Mayo 1 1,5 3 Junio 1 1,5 3 Julio 1 1,5 3 Agosto 1 1,5 3 Septiembre 1 1,5 3 Octubre 1,2 1,8 3 Noviembre 1,2 1...
Solución del Modelo en GAMS Cantidad de unidades producidas en cada mes t (𝒚 𝒕) Después de resolver el modelo en GAMS los ...
Mes Giga BTU enviado de los Campos de Producción a Cusiana Giga BTU enviado de Cusiana a Apiay Giga BTU enviado de Apiay-B...
Costo total en el que se incurre (𝒛) El costo total en el que se incurre es: $US 59.229,2 BIBLIOGRAFIA Qué es la Investiga...
  1. 1. FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA Y CIENCIAS BASICAS Investigación de Operaciones PROYECTO GRUPAL. RED NACIONAL DE TRANSPORTE DE GAS NATURALINVESTIGACION DE OPERACIONES
  2. 2. ENERGY CONNECTION .” Modelo propuesto Representación como Red: podemos modelar el MLSP-PC como un problema de flujo de red de costo mínimo capacitado en una red con una fuente. Con este fin, definimos una red con una sola fuente 0, T nodos de transbordo (1,t) a nivel de producción (nivel 1, t = 1,…,T) representando la cantidad de gas generada en un periodo t dentro del nodo especifico, T nodos de transbordo (l,t) en cada uno de los niveles de almacén (t = 1,…,T; l = 2,…, L-1) que entregan en los puntos de conexión el producto entre los nodos desde el nivel l al nivel l + 1 en el período t y los nodos de demanda T (l,t) Con demanda dt en el nivel minorista (nivel L, t = 1,…,T) donde se entrega el producto para su distribución final. Finalmente, la viabilidad dicta que el nodo fuente 0 tiene una fuente de unidades d1T. La Figura 1 ilustra la representación en red del MLSP-PC para L= 3 Y T = 4. Este modelo es denominado L=4, T=10 por sus cuatro niveles de red que son:  Los Campos de Producción (Cusiana) como nivel 1  El Gaseoducto Cusiana-Apiay como nivel 2  El Gaseoducto Apiay-Bogotá como nivel 3  El Sistema de Distribución Bogotá Nivel 4
  3. 3. Está conformado por 10 niveles que corresponden del mes de Marzo a Diciembre. Las Variables de este modelo son: =Cantidad a producir de gigabits de gas en el periodo donde t = 1, 2, 3,4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9,10. = Cantidad transportar gas natural desde el nivel l hasta l+1 donde l es = 1,2,3 ya que en el cuarto nivel no se transporta nada porque es el último. Y t = 1, 3, 4, 5, 6,7,8,9,10. = Cantidad a almacenar gas en gigabtus (GB) en el periodo t en el nivel donde l= 1,2,3 ; t= 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 1. MODELO Y RESTRICCIONES PROPUESTOS El análisis del problema de abastecimiento llevado al campo de transporte y distribución implica distintos tipos de variables que van desde la producción, el almacenamiento en el punto de fabricación, y el transporte hacia los diferentes niveles o centros de distribución. Al realizar el siguiente análisis debemos tener presente los costos y capacidad de abastecimiento de la cadena. Para este modelo propuesto abordaremos la programación Lineal a partir de las distintas variables con el fin de encontrar una solución, la cual minimice los costos de operación, transporte y distribución de la cadena de abastecimiento de la compañía. 5.1 Representación como RED
  4. 4. 5.2 Restricciones de Flujo de Entrada. 5.3 Restricciones de Balance de Inventario 5.4 Flujo de Salida.
  5. 5. 5.5. Capacidad Máxima de Producción. 5.6 Restricción de Inventario al Inicio de los niveles 5.7 Restricción de no negatividad ; ; 2. FORMULACION MATEMATICA DEL MODELO. FUNCION OBJETIVO 3. SUPUESTOS Proposición 2.1. Cualquier punto extremo de la solución factible puede descomponerse en una secuencia de subplanes consecutivos.
  6. 6. El modelo puede descomponerse en una serie de subplanes es decir el modelo para los 10 períodos puede ser analizado en varios subplanes para la red, de manera que cada subplan satisfaga 1 o mas períodos de demanda, combinando tanto flujos de transporte como inventario. Proposición 2.2. Un subplan puede contener como máximo un arco de producción libre. Si bien pueden existir varios arcos de producción en un subplan solo uno de estos arcos tendrá una capacidad inferior a su capacidad total, es decir, tendrá una holgura o una capacidad residual, los demás arcos de producción dentro del subplan tendrán su capacidad completa en uso. Proposición 2.3. En un subplan, la cantidad transportada entre los niveles l y l+1 en algún período hace que las cantidades transportadas acumuladas hasta el momento en el subplan sean iguales a las cantidades de acumuladas producción de una secuencia inicial de períodos de producción consecutivos en el subplan o al acumulado de la demanda de una secuencia inicial de períodos de demanda en el subplan. Se debe tener en cuenta que es posible realizar la producción para varios períodos de demanda y decidir mantener el inventario o transportar unas cantidades determinadas, eso hace que la cantidad que se transporta hasta el nivel, bien sea igual a la producción acumulada de los períodos anteriores dentro del subplan o a la demanda acumulada de los períodos a satisfacer dentro del subplan. 4. ANALISIS ESTADISTICO. Demanda. Iniciamos con la Demanda, se conocen los datos desde el periodo 2011 hasta el 2015 de acuerdo a la Tabla anexo.
  7. 7. AÑO Enero Febrero Marzo Abril Mayo Junio Julio Agosto Septiembre Octubre Noviembre Diciembre 2001 208 203 344 194 125 179 249 303 491 652 701 898 2002 214 220 352 203 127 193 274 315 528 668 728 910 2003 215 227 362 201 144 198 287 324 549 683 731 947 2004 226 230 373 212 147 212 296 349 567 719 766 967 2005 237 236 394 221 141 234 308 358 575 737 784 990 2006 240 242 399 245 153 254 333 366 609 749 793 1005 2007 252 258 418 248 158 259 348 375 626 763 820 1018 2008 262 278 427 265 154 286 355 400 637 793 843 1031 2009 281 270 436 269 172 290 368 425 667 805 851 1057 2010 289 290 447 283 174 315 380 440 672 832 890 1089 2011 297 300 447 298 177 324 401 455 691 842 904 1107 2012 313 300 451 305 172 350 425 453 717 874 919 1123 2013 322 323 479 300 190 354 441 481 732 894 939 1130 2014 323 323 470 319 183 377 443 480 764 913 958 1164 2015 349 349 500 322 192 378 458 513 789 939 983 1178
  8. 8. Realizo la grafica de demanda para cada mes y = 10.111x - 20034 R² = 0.9836 0 100 200 300 400 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 Enero
  9. 9. y = 9.6429x - 19093 R² = 0.9771 0 100 200 300 400 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 Febrero y = 10.607x - 20879 R² = 0.9784 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 Marzo
  10. 10. y = 9.9536x - 19728 R² = 0.9804 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 Abril y = 4.6393x - 9155.1 R² = 0.9402 0 50 100 150 200 250 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 Mayo
  11. 11. y = 15.186x - 30213 R² = 0.9928 0 100 200 300 400 500 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 Junio y = 14.843x - 29447 R² = 0.9935 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 500 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 Julio
  12. 12. y = 14.821x - 29359 R² = 0.988 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 Agosto y = 19.757x - 39031 R² = 0.9931 0 200 400 600 800 1000 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 Septiembre
  13. 13. y = 20.275x - 39921 R² = 0.9963 0 200 400 600 800 1000 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 Octubre y = 19.968x - 39255 R² = 0.9959 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 Noviembre
  14. 14. y = 19.932x - 38983 R² = 0.9941 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 Diciembre
  15. 15. PROYECCIÓN DE DEMANDA PARA EL MES T (𝒅𝒕) Las graficas evidencian una clara tendencia lineal en el comportamiento de la demanda mes a mes por lo cual se calcula el pronostico de demanda para 2016 y 2017 usando la funcion pronostico lineal de excel (libro anexo hoja de pronostico demanda) AÑO Enero Febrero Marzo Abril Mayo Junio Julio Agosto Septiembre Octubre Noviembre Diciembre 2001 208 203 344 194 125 179 249 303 491 652 701 898 2002 214 220 352 203 127 193 274 315 528 668 728 910 2003 215 227 362 201 144 198 287 324 549 683 731 947 2004 226 230 373 212 147 212 296 349 567 719 766 967 2005 237 236 394 221 141 234 308 358 575 737 784 990 2006 240 242 399 245 153 254 333 366 609 749 793 1005 2007 252 258 418 248 158 259 348 375 626 763 820 1018 2008 262 278 427 265 154 286 355 400 637 793 843 1031 2009 281 270 436 269 172 290 368 425 667 805 851 1057 2010 289 290 447 283 174 315 380 440 672 832 890 1089 2011 297 300 447 298 177 324 401 455 691 842 904 1107 2012 313 300 451 305 172 350 425 453 717 874 919 1123 2013 322 323 479 300 190 354 441 481 732 894 939 1130 2014 323 323 470 319 183 377 443 480 764 913 958 1164 2015 349 349 500 322 192 378 458 513 789 939 983 1178 PRONOSTICO2016 349 347 505 339 198 402 476 521 799 953 1000 1200 Corresponde a las proyecciones que debían realizarse en la segunda entrega del proyecto. Los valores con los que se va a construir el modelo en GAMS son:
  16. 16. Enero 349 Febrero 347 Marzo 505 Abril 339 Mayo 198 Junio 402 Julio 476 Agosto 521 Septiembre 799 Octubre 953 Noviembre 1000 Diciembre 1200
  17. 17. Proyección de Producción para el mes t (𝒃𝒕) AÑO Enero Febrero Marzo Abril Mayo Junio Julio Agosto Septiembre Octubre Noviembre Diciembre 2001 394 410 407 391 297 146 398 406 260 598 601 596 2002 419 423 419 417 327 159 422 418 254 613 610 622 2003 444 442 430 449 343 172 441 435 267 634 634 649 2004 460 458 456 459 350 173 464 462 282 654 659 666 2005 485 478 485 480 383 195 481 471 290 690 681 678 2006 504 505 502 501 393 190 492 507 300 702 698 694 2007 520 515 522 528 414 210 530 530 312 714 715 714 2008 537 538 547 545 434 212 546 550 311 740 741 747 2009 553 556 566 561 457 225 569 569 333 770 769 758 2010 571 573 587 583 476 246 575 576 330 782 774 771 2011 608 605 606 601 496 252 594 591 360 792 806 793 2012 615 630 610 614 510 259 617 623 366 823 820 813 2013 634 636 644 642 541 273 640 639 370 840 835 847 2014 665 658 652 656 555 281 669 653 387 851 853 868 2015 681 689 680 681 583 282 673 671 395 877 878 888 PRONOSTICO2016 699 700 700 701 596 299 700 696 404 899 899 901 Corresponde a las proyecciones que debían realizarse en la segunda entrega del proyecto. Los valores con los que se va a construir el modelo en GAMS son:
  18. 18. Mes Giga BTU Producidas Enero 349 Febrero 347 Marzo 505 Abril 701 Mayo 596 Junio 299 Julio 493 Agosto 696 Septiembre 404 Octubre 899 Noviembre 899 Diciembre 901 Costo de iniciar una orden de producción en el mes t (𝒑𝒕) De acuerdo al archivo de datos suministrados, se cuenta con los siguientes costos de producción asociados a cada mes: Enero Febrero Marzo Abril Mayo Junio Julio Agosto Septiembre Octubre Noviembre Diciembre 1000 1000 1000 1300 1300 1700 1200 1200 1400 1000 900 900 Tabla 1. Costo de iniciar una orden de producción en el mes t. Costo en dólares (US$)
  19. 19. Mes Proyección 2017 Enero 1000 Febrero 1000 Marzo 1000 Abril 1300 Mayo 1300 Junio 1700 Julio 1200 Agosto 1200 Septiembre 1400 Octubre 1000 Noviembre 900 Diciembre 900 **Costo en US$ Costo de transporte entre el nivel l y el nivel l+1 en el mes t (𝒄 𝒕 𝒍) De acuerdo al archivo de datos suministrados, se cuenta con los siguientes costos de transportar del nivel l al nivel l+1 Mes Campos de Producción (Cusiana) GaseoductoCusiana-Apiay Gaseoducto Apiay-Bogotá Enero 1 1,5 3 Febrero 1 1,5 3 Marzo 1 1,5 3
  20. 20. Abril 1 1,5 3 Mayo 1 1,5 3 Junio 1 1,5 3 Julio 1 1,5 3 Agosto 1 1,5 3 Septiembre 1 1,5 3 Octubre 1,2 1,8 3 Noviembre 1,2 1,8 3 Diciembre 1,2 1,8 3 Tabla 2. Costo de transporte en cada nivel. Costo en dólares por unidad transportada (US$/Giga BTU) Costo de almacenar inventario en el nivel l en el mes t (𝒉𝒕 𝒍) De acuerdo al archivo de datos suministrados, se cuenta con los siguientes costos de mantener inventario por un periodo t, en cada nivel l Mes Campos de Producción (Cusiana) GaseoductoCusiana-Apiay Gaseoducto Apiay-Bogotá Sistema de Distribución Bogotá Enero 1 1,5 1 2 Febrero 1 1,5 1 2 Marzo 1 1,5 1 2 Abril 1 1,5 1 2 Mayo 1,3 1,5 1 2 Junio 1,3 1,5 1 2 Julio 1,3 1,5 1,2 2 Agosto 1,3 1,5 1,2 2 Septiembre 1,3 1,5 1,2 2 Octubre 2 1,5 1,2 2 Noviembre 2 1,5 1,2 2 Diciembre 2 1,5 1,2 2 Tabla 3. Costo de mantener el inventario por un periodo en cada nivel. Costo en dólares por unidad almacenada (US$/Giga BTU)
  21. 21. Solución del Modelo en GAMS Cantidad de unidades producidas en cada mes t (𝒚 𝒕) Después de resolver el modelo en GAMS los resultados obtenidos de Giga BTU producidas en cada mes es: Mes Giga BTU Producidas Enero 349 Febrero 347 Marzo 505 Abril 701 Mayo 596 Junio 299 Julio 493 Agosto 696 Septiembre 404 Octubre 899 Noviembre 899 Diciembre 901 Tabla 4. Giga BTU producidas en cada mes Cantidad de unidades enviadas entre el nivel l y el nivel l+1 en cada mes t (𝒙 𝒕 𝒍) Después de resolver el modelo en GAMS los resultados obtenidos de Giga BTU transportados entre el nivel l y el nivel l + 1 en cada mes es: Mes Giga BTU enviado de los Campos de Producción a Cusiana Giga BTU enviado de Cusiana a Apiay Giga BTU enviado de Apiay-Bogotá Enero 349 349 349 Febrero 347 347 347 Marzo 505 505 505
  22. 22. Mes Giga BTU enviado de los Campos de Producción a Cusiana Giga BTU enviado de Cusiana a Apiay Giga BTU enviado de Apiay-Bogotá Abril 701 701 339 Mayo 596 596 198 Junio 299 299 402 Julio 493 493 476 Agosto 696 696 521 Septiembre 404 404 799 Octubre 899 899 953 Noviembre 899 899 1000 Diciembre 901 901 1200 Tabla 5. Giga BTU enviadas entre el nivel l y el nivel l+1 en cada mes Cantidad de unidades almacenadas en el nivel l en el mes t (𝑳𝒕 𝒍 ) Después de resolver el modelo en GAMS los resultados obtenidos de Giga BTU almacenados en cada nivel l en cada mes es: Mes Giga BTU enviado de los Campos de Producción a Cusiana Giga BTU enviado de Cusiana a Apiay Giga BTU enviado de Apiay-Bogotá Enero 0 Febrero 0 Marzo 0 Abril 362 Mayo 760 Junio 657 Julio 674 Agosto 849 Septiembre 454 Octubre 400 Noviembre 299 Diciembre 0 Tabla 6. Giga BTU almacenados al final del periodo l en cada mes
  23. 23. Costo total en el que se incurre (𝒛) El costo total en el que se incurre es: $US 59.229,2 BIBLIOGRAFIA Qué es la Investigación de Operaciones, por GEO Tutoriales el 13/01/2015 en Programación Lineal, https://www.gestiondeoperaciones.net/programacion_lineal/que-es-la-investigacion-de-operaciones/ Sistema de Inventarios ABC, http://investoperaciones-jairot.blogspot.com.co/2011/06/se-puede-afirmar-que-uno-de-los.html GMS para la optimización de logística dirigida a producción y distribución, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHyQgNcQG94

