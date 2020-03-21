Maltratoinfantil(1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MALTRATO. TIPOS DE MALTRATO. RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA Juan Carlos Consuegra Espejo
DEFINICIÓN ● Abusos y desatención de que son objetos menores de 18 años, que causan o puedan causar daño en su salud, desa...
ALGUNOS DATOS ● Una cuarta parte de los adultos manifiesta haberlo sufrido de niños. ● 1 de cada 5 mujeres y 1 de cada 13 ...
CONSECUENCIAS ABUSO A MENORES ● https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YSsit8r42w ● LA HISTORIA DE PABLO ●
BULLYING ● Exposición que sufre un niño a daños físicos o psicológicos de modo reiterado e intencionado por parte de otro ...
PREVENCIÓN ● Campañas concienciación ● Vigilancia entrada y salida colegio ● Compañía de adultos
SÍNTOMAS PRINCIPALES ACOSO ● Descenso rendimiento escolar ● Aislamiento social, apatía, introversión. ● Faltas reiteradas ...
TIPOS DE ACOSO: FÍSICO ● El acosador golpe, empuja o utiliza un instrumento para hacer daño, también puede esconder cosas ...
TIPOS DE ACOSO: VERBAL ● Poner motes, insultar, hacer amenazas o provocaciones
TIPOS DE ACOSO: SEXUAL ● Comportamiento inapropiado de naturaleza sexual, intimidación,promesas no deseadas. ● https://www...
TIPOS DE ACOSO: SOCIAL ● Dañar la reputación de alguien, dejándolo de lado, impidiéndole entablar relación con otros.
TIPOS DE ACOSO: CYBERBULLYING ● Uso de redes sociales para realizar ataques personales, divulgación de información confide...
VIOLENCIA EN EL HOGAR ● Situación de maltrato físico, psicológico, verbal o sexual por parte de padres o tutores, e inaten...
CIFRAS
APRENDIENDO SOBRE PROTECCIÓN INFANTIL ● https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmuhIylXLno
RESPUESTAS EDUCATIVAS ● Educación en valores https://www.adideandalucia.es/normas/resoluc/Resolucion28noviembre2019 Centro...
ACCIÓN TUTORIAL ● Prevención ante el bullying y cyberbullying
FOMENTO IGUALDAD ● https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtGcYjr0gP c
DERECHO A LA ESPERANZA
NORMATIVA ● https://www.adideandalucia.es/normas/resoluc/Resolucion28noviembre2019CentrosConvivenciaPositiva.pdf ● https:/...
bullying ciberacoso maltrato menores educación

  1. 1. MALTRATO. TIPOS DE MALTRATO. RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA Juan Carlos Consuegra Espejo
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN ● Abusos y desatención de que son objetos menores de 18 años, que causan o puedan causar daño en su salud, desarrollo, dignidad o supervivencia en el contexto de una relación de superviviencia, poder o confianza ● VALÓRAME.ORDEN 30 Julio 2019. Instrumento para la valoración de situación de riesgo, desamparo y desprotección
  3. 3. ALGUNOS DATOS ● Una cuarta parte de los adultos manifiesta haberlo sufrido de niños. ● 1 de cada 5 mujeres y 1 de cada 13 hombres han sufrido abuso sexual en su niñez.
  4. 4. CONSECUENCIAS ABUSO A MENORES ● https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YSsit8r42w ● LA HISTORIA DE PABLO ●
  5. 5. BULLYING ● Exposición que sufre un niño a daños físicos o psicológicos de modo reiterado e intencionado por parte de otro alumno o grupo de ellos cuando acude al colegio ● Vídeo: ● Monstruos sin disfraz https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GI2r-Cr8tV8
  6. 6. PREVENCIÓN ● Campañas concienciación ● Vigilancia entrada y salida colegio ● Compañía de adultos
  7. 7. SÍNTOMAS PRINCIPALES ACOSO ● Descenso rendimiento escolar ● Aislamiento social, apatía, introversión. ● Faltas reiteradas al colegio. ● Pesadillas, insomnio.
  8. 8. TIPOS DE ACOSO: FÍSICO ● El acosador golpe, empuja o utiliza un instrumento para hacer daño, también puede esconder cosas de la víctima.
  9. 9. TIPOS DE ACOSO: VERBAL ● Poner motes, insultar, hacer amenazas o provocaciones
  10. 10. TIPOS DE ACOSO: SEXUAL ● Comportamiento inapropiado de naturaleza sexual, intimidación,promesas no deseadas. ● https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A__DSCnzNQM
  11. 11. TIPOS DE ACOSO: SOCIAL ● Dañar la reputación de alguien, dejándolo de lado, impidiéndole entablar relación con otros.
  12. 12. TIPOS DE ACOSO: CYBERBULLYING ● Uso de redes sociales para realizar ataques personales, divulgación de información confidencial o falsa
  13. 13. VIOLENCIA EN EL HOGAR ● Situación de maltrato físico, psicológico, verbal o sexual por parte de padres o tutores, e inatención de las necesidades básicas del menor.
  14. 14. CIFRAS
  15. 15. APRENDIENDO SOBRE PROTECCIÓN INFANTIL ● https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmuhIylXLno
  16. 16. RESPUESTAS EDUCATIVAS ● Educación en valores https://www.adideandalucia.es/normas/resoluc/Resolucion28noviembre2019 CentrosConvivenciaPositiva.pdf
  17. 17. ACCIÓN TUTORIAL ● Prevención ante el bullying y cyberbullying
  18. 18. FOMENTO IGUALDAD ● https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtGcYjr0gP c
  19. 19. DERECHO A LA ESPERANZA
  20. 20. NORMATIVA ● https://www.adideandalucia.es/normas/resoluc/Resolucion28noviembre2019CentrosConvivenciaPositiva.pdf ● https://www.adideandalucia.es/normas/resoluc/Resolucion16octubre2019PrevencionViolenciaGenero.pdf ● https://www.adideandalucia.es/normas/instruc/Instrucciones11enero2017ProtocoloCiberacoso.pdf ● https://www.adideandalucia.es/normas/leyes/Ley9-2018ModificaIgualdadGenero.pdf ● https://www.adideandalucia.es/normas/leyes/Ley8-2017NoDiscriminacionLGTBI.pdf ● https://www.adideandalucia.es/normas/leyes/Ley4-2017DerechosPersonasDiscapacidad.pdf

