Fisiología del sistema nervioso central (snc)

Fisiología del Sistema Nervioso Central (S.N.C.) Juan Carlos Burgos Génesis Concepción
SISTEMA NERVIOSO El sistema nervioso es una estructura extraordinariamente compleja que recoge millones de estímulos por s...
SISTEMA NERVIOSO Su Principal Función, a grandes rasgos, sería captar y procesar rápidamente todo tipo de señales (procede...
SISTEMA NERVIOSO * Controla nuestra hambre y nuestra sed, el ciclo sueño – vigilia y regula la temperatura corporal (Media...
DIVISIÓN DEL SISTEMA NERVIOSO
Sistema Nervioso Central (SNC) El sistema nervioso central en una estructura bastante compleja que recibe, procesa y memor...
Sistema Nervioso Central (S.N.C.) •Esta compuesto por estructuras blandas y delicadas. •Esta protegido por estructuras óse...
La Neurona •El Sistema Nervioso está formado por células llamadas neuronas, que son la unidad anatómica y funcional de est...
Estructura Morfológica de la Neurona
1 Se comunican con precisión, rapidez y a larga distancia con otras células, ya sean nerviosas, glandulares o musculares. ...
Clasificación de las Neuronas Según Su Forma Poliedricas Esfericas Piramidales Estrelladas Fusiformes Según Su Polaridad M...
Partes Sistema Nervioso Central Esta constituido por 4 partes principales. 1. Encéfalo Anterior. • Hemisferios Cerebrales...
Meninges SNC Membranas que ocupan y brindan protección al encéfalo y médula espinal. Permiten el flujo de líquido cerebroe...
Hemisferios Cerebrales Constituye la masa más importante del encéfalo. Es aquí donde llegan las señales de los sentidos. P...
Cisura Sagital Media
Hemisferios Cerebrales Hemisferio Cerebral Derecho: Relacionado con la expresión no verbal. - Percepción y orientación es...
Hemisferios Cerebrales Hemisferio Cerebral izquierdo: Es el dominante en la mayoría de los individuos. - Es la más comple...
Áreas Funcionales de la Corteza Cerebral Área Frontal. Área Parietal. Área Temporal. Área Occipital. Área de la Ínsula.
Área Frontal Se relaciona con el control de los impulsos, el juicio, la producción del lenguaje, la memoria funcional (de ...
Área Parietal Tiene un importante papel en el procesamiento de la información sensorial procedente de varias partes del cu...
Área Occipital En el lóbulo occipital reside la corteza visual y por lo tanto está implicado en nuestra capacidad para ver...
Área Temporal Las principales funciones que residen en el lóbulo temporal tienen que ver con la memoria. El lóbulo tempora...
Área de la Ínsula Es considerado un quinto lóbulo, que no se observa fácilmente desde el exterior. Se encuentra arriba del...
Diencéfalo El Diencéfaloda origenal tálamo y al hipotálamo. Tálamo: Esta parte del diencéfalo consiste en dos masas esfér...
Diencéfalo El Diencéfaloda origenal tálamo y al hipotálamo. HIPOTÁLAMO: El hipotálamo está situado debajo del tálamo en l...
Diencéfalo El Diencéfaloda origenal tálamo y al hipotálamo. Tálamo Hipotálamo
TRONCO CEREBRAL Está compuesto por: •Bulbo Raquídeo, •Protuberancia Anular o puente Troncoencefálico •Mesencéfalo o Pedúnc...
TRONCO CEREBRAL
TRONCO CEREBRAL Mesencéfalo El mesencéfalo es la estructura del tronco encefálico situada en una posición más alta y, por ...
TRONCO CEREBRAL Protuberancia o Puente Troncoencefálico Esta estructura es la parte del tronco del encéfalo más abultada, ...
TRONCO CEREBRAL Bulbo Raquídeo Controla todo tipo de procesos automáticos totalmente necesarios para la supervivencia, com...
Cerebelo Forma parte del encéfalo, y se encuentra situado en la parte posterior e inferior del mismo, en la parte superior...
Médula Espinal Es un cordón nervioso cilíndrico que se encuentra en el canal vertebral, es decir, que se dispone en el int...
Médula Espinal Algunos de los nervios encargados de conducir los impulsosnerviosos son: Los Nervios Cervicales: Situados e...
Médula Espinal Algunos de los nervios encargados de conducir los impulsosnerviosos son: Los Nervios Lumbares: Se localizan...
  1. 1. Fisiología del Sistema Nervioso Central (S.N.C.) Juan Carlos Burgos Génesis Concepción
  2. 2. SISTEMA NERVIOSO El sistema nervioso es una estructura extraordinariamente compleja que recoge millones de estímulos por segundo que procesa y memoriza continuamente, adaptando las respuestas del cuerpo a las condiciones internas o externas.
  3. 3. SISTEMA NERVIOSO Su Principal Función, a grandes rasgos, sería captar y procesar rápidamente todo tipo de señales (procedentes del entorno o de nuestro propio cuerpo), controlando y coordinando a su vez, los demás órganos del cuerpo.
  4. 4. SISTEMA NERVIOSO * Controla nuestra hambre y nuestra sed, el ciclo sueño – vigilia y regula la temperatura corporal (Mediante el Hipotálamo). * Las emociones y pensamientos (Mediante el Sistema Límbico) * Aprendizaje y memoria (Mediante el Hipocampo). * Movimiento, equilibrio y coordinación (Mediante el Cerebelo) * Interpreta la información recibida a través de todos los sentidos. * Coordina el Funcionamiento de nuestros órganos internos: Pulso, digestión, etc…
  5. 5. DIVISIÓN DEL SISTEMA NERVIOSO
  6. 6. Sistema Nervioso Central (SNC) El sistema nervioso central en una estructura bastante compleja que recibe, procesa y memoriza millones de estímulos por segundo. Coordina las diferentes respuestas del organismo ante los estímulos externos.
  7. 7. Sistema Nervioso Central (S.N.C.) •Esta compuesto por estructuras blandas y delicadas. •Esta protegido por estructuras óseas. •Controla las funciones de la vida de relación. •Controla las funciones intelectuales, de memoria, emociones. •Las células que las componen carecen de capacidad regenerativa. •Su daño puede ser permanente y dejar secuelas. •Su unidad funcional es la Neurona.
  8. 8. La Neurona •El Sistema Nervioso está formado por células llamadas neuronas, que son la unidad anatómica y funcional de este. •Especializadas en la recepción de estímulos y conducción del impulso nervioso.
  9. 9. Estructura Morfológica de la Neurona
  10. 10. 1 Se comunican con precisión, rapidez y a larga distancia con otras células, ya sean nerviosas, glandulares o musculares. 2 Transmiten señales eléctricas denominadas impulsos nerviosos. 3 Interconectan los tres componentes del sistema nervioso: sensitivo, integrador o mixto y motor. Funciones de la Neurona
  11. 11. Clasificación de las Neuronas Según Su Forma Poliedricas Esfericas Piramidales Estrelladas Fusiformes Según Su Polaridad Monopolares Bipolares Multipolares Según Su Función Sensoriales Motoras Interneuronas
  12. 12. Partes Sistema Nervioso Central Esta constituido por 4 partes principales. 1. Encéfalo Anterior. • Hemisferios Cerebrales. • Diencéfalo (Tálamo e Hipotálamo) 2. Tronco encefálico. • Mesencéfalo. • Protuberancia. • Bulbo raquídeo. 3. Cerebelo. 4. Medula Espinal.
  13. 13. Meninges SNC Membranas que ocupan y brindan protección al encéfalo y médula espinal. Permiten el flujo de líquido cerebroespinal Amortiguan los impactos.
  14. 14. Hemisferios Cerebrales Constituye la masa más importante del encéfalo. Es aquí donde llegan las señales de los sentidos. Procesa la información y la almacena como recuerdos. Corresponde a un 2% del peso del cuerpo. Se dividen en Hemisferio Cerebral Izquierdo y Derecho, separados por una cisura sagital media y comunicados a través de un Cuerpo Calloso.
  15. 15. Cisura Sagital Media
  16. 16. Hemisferios Cerebrales Hemisferio Cerebral Derecho: Relacionado con la expresión no verbal. - Percepción y orientación espacial. - Conducta emocional. - Mímica, intuición y reconocimiento de caras, voces y melodías. - Piensa y recuerda imágenes. - Personas muy imaginativas y creativas.
  17. 17. Hemisferios Cerebrales Hemisferio Cerebral izquierdo: Es el dominante en la mayoría de los individuos. - Es la más compleja relacionada con la parte verbal. - Se produce el habla y la escritura. - Comprensión del lenguaje. - Capacidad de análisis, razonamiento, abstracción. - Aprender información teórica y hacer deducciones.
  18. 18. Áreas Funcionales de la Corteza Cerebral Área Frontal. Área Parietal. Área Temporal. Área Occipital. Área de la Ínsula.
  19. 19. Área Frontal Se relaciona con el control de los impulsos, el juicio, la producción del lenguaje, la memoria funcional (de trabajo, de corto plazo), funciones motoras, comportamiento sexual, socialización y espontaneidad. Los lóbulos frontales asisten en la planificación, coordinación, control y ejecución de las conductas.
  20. 20. Área Parietal Tiene un importante papel en el procesamiento de la información sensorial procedente de varias partes del cuerpo, el conocimiento de los números y sus relaciones y en la manipulación de los objetos.
  21. 21. Área Occipital En el lóbulo occipital reside la corteza visual y por lo tanto está implicado en nuestra capacidad para ver e interpretar lo que vemos.
  22. 22. Área Temporal Las principales funciones que residen en el lóbulo temporal tienen que ver con la memoria. El lóbulo temporal dominante está implicado en el recuerdo de palabras y nombres de los objetos. El lóbulo temporal no dominante, por el contrario, está implicado en nuestra memoria visual (caras, imágenes,…).
  23. 23. Área de la Ínsula Es considerado un quinto lóbulo, que no se observa fácilmente desde el exterior. Se encuentra arriba del lóbulo temporal y escondido en el repliegue. Su función se asocia a actividades o movimientos voluntarios e involuntarios.
  24. 24. Diencéfalo El Diencéfaloda origenal tálamo y al hipotálamo. Tálamo: Esta parte del diencéfalo consiste en dos masas esféricas de tejido gris, situadas dentro de la zona media del cerebro, entre los dos hemisferios cerebrales. Es un centro de integración de gran importancia que recibe las señales sensoriales y donde las señales motoras de salida pasan hacia y desde la corteza cerebral. Todas las entradas sensoriales al cerebro, excepto las olfativas, se asocian con núcleos individuales (grupos de células nerviosas) del tálamo.
  25. 25. Diencéfalo El Diencéfaloda origenal tálamo y al hipotálamo. HIPOTÁLAMO: El hipotálamo está situado debajo del tálamo en la línea media en la base del cerebro . Está formado por distintas regiones y núcleos hipotalámicos encargados de la regulación de los impulsos fundamentales y de las condiciones del estado interno de organismo (homeostasis, nivel de nutrientes, temperatura)  El hipotálamo también está implicado en la elaboración de las emociones y en las sensaciones de dolor y placer. En la mujer, controla el ciclo menstrual.
  26. 26. Diencéfalo El Diencéfaloda origenal tálamo y al hipotálamo. Tálamo Hipotálamo
  27. 27. TRONCO CEREBRAL Está compuesto por: •Bulbo Raquídeo, •Protuberancia Anular o puente Troncoencefálico •Mesencéfalo o Pedúnculos Cerebrales Es la mayor ruta de comunicación entre el cerebro anterior, la médula espinal y los nervios periféricos. Controla varias funciones incluyendo la respiración, regulación del ritmo cardíaco y aspectos primarios de la localización del sonido.
  28. 28. TRONCO CEREBRAL
  29. 29. TRONCO CEREBRAL Mesencéfalo El mesencéfalo es la estructura del tronco encefálico situada en una posición más alta y, por tanto, más cercana a estructuras situadas en la parte superior, como por ejemplo el tálamo Interviene en funciones tan primitivas como la regulación del ciclo sueño-vigilia y de la temperatura corporal, pero también juega un papel a la hora de reaccionar rápidamente ante estímulos visuales y auditivos de manera refleja, así como en el control de ciertos movimientos.
  30. 30. TRONCO CEREBRAL Protuberancia o Puente Troncoencefálico Esta estructura es la parte del tronco del encéfalo más abultada, y su cara anterior se comba hacia afuera como si fuese la mitad de un huevo. Esta parte del tallo cerebral interviene en el control de la respiración, en la transición entre las fases del sueño y en la regulación del nivel de consciencia, entre otros procesos básicos de supervivencia.
  31. 31. TRONCO CEREBRAL Bulbo Raquídeo Controla todo tipo de procesos automáticos totalmente necesarios para la supervivencia, como el control cardíaco o la secreción de sustancias gástricas. Además, es la parte que comunica con la médula espinal de forma directa.
  32. 32. Cerebelo Forma parte del encéfalo, y se encuentra situado en la parte posterior e inferior del mismo, en la parte superior del tallo cerebral. Está formado por dos hemisferios o lóbulos laterales, y la vermis en el centro. Su función es muy importante para el movimiento motor, la memoria y aprendizaje motor-vestibular, y para coordinar los impulsos motores.
  33. 33. Médula Espinal Es un cordón nervioso cilíndrico que se encuentra en el canal vertebral, es decir, que se dispone en el interior de la columna vertebral. De color blanco y dotado de una cierta flexibilidad. Se encarga de transmitir los impulsos nerviosos y la información desde el cerebro a los músculos.
  34. 34. Médula Espinal Algunos de los nervios encargados de conducir los impulsosnerviosos son: Los Nervios Cervicales: Situados en la parte superior de la columna vertebral, en la zona cervical. Los Nervios Torácicos: Se encuentran en la zona media de la columna vertebral, abarca la zona del tórax aproximadamente
  35. 35. Médula Espinal Algunos de los nervios encargados de conducir los impulsosnerviosos son: Los Nervios Lumbares: Se localizan en la parte inferior de la columna vertebral, en la zona lumbar. Los Nervios Sacros: Situados antes de final de la columna vertebral. Los Nervios Coccígeos: corresponde al último par de vertebras finales.

