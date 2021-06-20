Actividad No.1: Factores de riesgo o peligros laborales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CENCOSUD
 Nombre: Juan Camilo bocanegra Guevara  GRUPO: 4am  CODIGO: 88100  PROGRAMA: TECNOLOGIA EN GASTRONOMIA
Puestos de trabajo Cocina Charcutería carnicería
Riesgos para la cocina  Las cocinas son áreas de trabajo que implica una serie de riesgos comunes que pueden dañar la sal...
Caídas o resbalones. Es uno de los accidentes más frecuentes en las cocinas: Caídas al mismo nivel: debido principalmen...
Caídas a distinto nivel: debido principalmente a la no utilización de los medios adecuados para alcanzar objetos de las al...
Golpes y caída de objetos  Este factor de riesgo viene originado fundamentalmente por la falta de orden y organización de...
Contacto término y quemaduras  En la cocinas las superficies calientes, el contenido de los recipientes y la misma fuente...
Instalaciones eléctricas  En las cocinas hay multitud de aparatos eléctricos que utilizamos con las manos, pies o prendas...
Limpieza de cocinas  Existen una gran variedad de productos químicos para la limpieza de cocinas que por su composición i...
Hay un caso de una empleada de metro alquería (Cencosud)  En caso de Johana GONZALEZ una mujer que lleva trabajando en la...
Video  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CNaelsUiTM
Riesgos en la carnicería  El sector de la carne es bastante amplio, formado por muchos tipos de comercio como carnicerías...
Cortes y pinchazos  Se trata de unos de los principales riesgos de trabajos en cocinas debido a la manipulación de utensi...
Riesgos en carnicerías asociados a caídas al mismo nivel  Uno de los riesgos más comunes en una carnicería suelen ser los...
Riesgos en carnicerías asociados a sobreesfuerzos y posturas forzadas:  Este tipo de riesgos están originados principalme...
Riesgos en carnicerías asociados al estrés térmico:  Debido a que la carne debe mantenerse a temperaturas bajas, normalme...
caso de un empleado de metro alquería (Cencosud)  EN CASO DEL SEÑOR RAFAEL GUTIERREZ UN EMPLEADO QUE LLEVA LABORANDO en l...
Riesgos en la charcutería  Evitar permanecer en pie trabajando durante mucho tiempo. Permanecer mucho tiempo de pie puede...
Caídas de objetos por manipulación  Factores de riesgo: uso de herramientas y utillaje de trabajo como cuchillos, hachas ...
Golpes y cortes con elementos moviles de las maquinas o herramientas de trabajo  Factores de riesgo: peligro de las herra...
BiBliografia  https://aulas.ecci.edu.co/repository/file.php/higiene/primercorte/descarg able.pdf  https://aulas.ecci.edu...
Gracias
