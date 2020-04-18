ACTIVIDAD SIGNIFICATIVA 1 ero sec.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1. DATOS GENERALES: 1.1. Institución Educativa : 3010 “Ramón Castilla” 1.2. Área : Educación Religiosa 1.3. Grado : Primer...
CONSTRUCCION DE LOS APRENDIZAJES: ACTIVIDAD No 01:
ACTIVIDAD No 02:  Escribe los Nombres de los 46 libros del ANTIGUO TESTAMENTO con sus respectivas abreviaturas.
ACTIVIDAD DE EDUCACIÓN RELIGIOSA UTILIZANDO LOS MEDIOS AUDIOVISUALES Y APLICANDO TAREAS SIGNIFICATIVAS PARA LOS ESTUDIANTES,

  1. 1. 1. DATOS GENERALES: 1.1. Institución Educativa : 3010 “Ramón Castilla” 1.2. Área : Educación Religiosa 1.3. Grado : Primero 1.4. Duración : 1.5. Docente : Lic. Juan Carlos Velarde Flores 2. TÍTULO DELASESIÓN La Biblia, Palabra de Dios: Partes, manejo e interpretación de textos 3. APRENDIZAJESESPERADOS COMPETENCIAS CAPACIDADES DESEMPEÑOS PRECISADOS CONSTRUYE SU IDENTIDAD COMO PERSONA HUMANA, AMADA POR DIOS, DIGNA, LIBRE Y TRASCENDENTE, COMPRENDIENDO LA DOCTRINA DE SU PROPIA RELIGIÓN, ABIERTO AL DIALOGO CON LAS QUE LE SON CERCANAS  Conoce a Dios y asume su identidad religiosa y espiritual como persona digna, libre y trascendente.  Explica que Dios se revela en la Historia de la Salvación descrita en la Biblia, Antiguo y Nuevo Testamento, comprendiendo que la dignidad de la persona humana reside en el conocimiento y amor a Dios, a sí mismo, a los demás y a la naturaleza. ASUME LA EXPERIENCIA DEL ENCUENTRO PERSONAL Y COMUNITARIO CON DIOS EN SU PROYECTO DE VIDA EN COHERENCIA CON SU CREENCIA RELIGIOSA  Transforma su entorno desde el encuentro personal y comunitario con Dios y desde la fe que profesa.  Actúa de manera coherente con la fe según las enseñanzas de Jesucristo, escritas en la Biblia, para la transformación de la sociedad. ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE SESION DE APRENDIZAJE Nº 02
  2. 2. CONSTRUCCION DE LOS APRENDIZAJES: ACTIVIDAD No 01:
  3. 3. ACTIVIDAD No 02:  Escribe los Nombres de los 46 libros del ANTIGUO TESTAMENTO con sus respectivas abreviaturas.

