20% de cultural

Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación I.U.P “Santiago Mariño” Extensión: Marac...
Indice 1.-Clasificación de zonas de acuerdo con los rangos de concentraciones de PTS. 2.-Normativa legal del recurso aire....
Introducción La legislación ambiental o derecho ambiental es un complejo conjunto de tratados, convenios, estatutos, regla...
Clasificación de zonas de acuerdo con los rangos de concentraciones de PTS. DECRETO Nº 638, FECHA 26 DE ABRIL DE 1995 “NOR...
Normativa legal del recurso aire. Nivel de concentración, legalmente permisible, de sustancias o fenómenos contaminantes p...
Aspectos considerados para la conservación de la calidad de la atmósfera. 1. Vigilar que las emisiones a la atmósfera no s...
 Tiene por objeto regular la generación, uso, recolección, almacenamiento, transporte, tratamiento y disposición final de...
En establecer los valores máximos de aquellos componentes o características del agua que representan un riesgo para la sal...
Conclusión El objetivo final de las normas ambientales es proteger al ambiente, evitar la contaminación y preservar tanto ...
  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación I.U.P “Santiago Mariño” Extensión: Maracaibo Legislación Ambiental Julio del 2020 Br. Juan Rodríguez C.I 29568401
  2. 2. Indice 1.-Clasificación de zonas de acuerdo con los rangos de concentraciones de PTS. 2.-Normativa legal del recurso aire. 3.- Aspectos considerados para la conservación de la calidad de la atmósfera. 4.-¿Qué contempla la ley sobre sustancias, materiales y desechos peligrosos y la ley de tierras y desarrollo agrario? 5.-En qué consisten las normas sanitarias de calidad de agua potable.
  3. 3. Introducción La legislación ambiental o derecho ambiental es un complejo conjunto de tratados, convenios, estatutos, reglamentos, y el derecho común que, de manera muy amplia, funcionan para regular la interacción de la humanidad y el resto de los componentes biofísicos o el medio ambiente natural, hacia el fin de reducir los impactos de la actividad humana, tanto en el medio natural y en la humanidad misma. Surge de la necesidad de responder ante la sociedad a los problemas ambientales que se presentan, ya que el hombre de siempre ha pretendido dominar la naturaleza. El instruir e inducir al ser humano para que modere su comportamiento con el fin de proteger la vida, es tarea de la educación, pero exigir ese comportamiento a través de la norma y la coacción son propios del derecho El objeto del derecho ambiental está destinado a gobernar, ordenar, regular, dirigir la vida humana y sus actos en relaciones con el ambiente.
  4. 4. Clasificación de zonas de acuerdo con los rangos de concentraciones de PTS. DECRETO Nº 638, FECHA 26 DE ABRIL DE 1995 “NORMAS SOBRE CALIDAD DEL AIRE Y CONTROL DE LA CONTAMINACION ATMOSFERICA” -CAPITULO II DE LOS LIMITES DE CALIDAD DEL AIRE Artículo 5°.- Se establece la siguiente clasificación de zonas de acuerdo con los rangos de concentraciones de Partículas Totales Suspendidas (PTS), calculadas en base a promedios anuales Partículas ? g /m3 Zona < 75 Aire limpio 75-200 Aire moderadamente contaminado 201-300 Aire altamente contaminado > 300 Aire muy contaminado Las zonas con niveles superiores a 300 ? g/m3 serán objeto de la implantación de medidas extraordinarias de mitigación
  5. 5. Normativa legal del recurso aire. Nivel de concentración, legalmente permisible, de sustancias o fenómenos contaminantes presentes en el aire. Ha sido establecida por la Secretaria Estado de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales, con el fin de preservar la buena calidad del medio ambiente, los recursos renovables y la salud humana. Las normas de calidad del aire establecen las concentraciones máximas de contaminantes en el ambiente que no debieran ser excedidas con determinada frecuencia, a fin de garantizar la protección de la salud de la población Los contaminantes del aire se han relacionado con una variedad de efectos adversos en la salud, como infecciones respiratorias, enfermedades cardiovasculares y cáncer de pulmón. La reducción de los niveles de contaminación del aire disminuirá la carga mundial de enfermedades provocadas por estas afecciones
  6. 6. Aspectos considerados para la conservación de la calidad de la atmósfera. 1. Vigilar que las emisiones a la atmósfera no sobrepasen los niveles permisibles establecidos en las normas técnicas. 2. Reducir y controlar las emisiones a la atmósfera producidas por la operación de fuentes contaminantes, de manera que se asegure la calidad del aire y el bienestar de la población y demás seres vivos, atendiendo a los parámetros establecidos en las normas que la regulan y en cumplimiento de los convenios internacionales suscritos y ratificados por la República Bolivariana de Venezuela. 3. Establecer en las normas técnicas ambientales los niveles permisibles de concentración de contaminantes primarios y secundarios, capaces de causar molestias, perjuicios o deterioro en el ambiente y en la salud humana, animal y vegetal. 4. Establecer prohibiciones, restricciones y requerimientos relativo s a los procesos tecnológicos y la utilización de tecnologías, en lo que se refiere a la emisión de gases y partículas, entre otros, que afectan la capa de ozono o inducen el cambio climático. 5. Dictar las normas técnicas ambientales para el establecimiento, operación y mantenimiento de sistemas de seguimiento de calidad del aire y de las fuentes contaminantes. 6. Llevar un inventario y registro actualizado de las fuentes contaminantes y la evaluación de sus emisiones.
  7. 7.  Tiene por objeto regular la generación, uso, recolección, almacenamiento, transporte, tratamiento y disposición final de las sustancias, materiales y desechos peligrosos, así como cualquier otra operación que los involucre con el fin de proteger la salud y el ambiente.  También serán objeto de regulación, en todo lo relativo a su incidencia y sus efectos en la salud y en el ambiente, aquellas sustancias y materiales peligrosos y otros similares, de origen nacional o importado que vayan a ser destinados para uso agrícola, industrial, de investigación científica, educación, producción u otros fines. Ley sobre sustancias, materiales y desechos peligrosos Ley de tierras y desarrollo agrario  Tiene por objeto establecer las bases del desarrollo rural integral y sustentable; entendido éste como el medio fundamental para el desarrollo humano y crecimiento económico del sector agrario dentro de una justa distribución de la riqueza y una planificación estratégica, democrática y participativa.  Eliminando el latifundio y la tercerización como sistemas contrarios a la justicia, la igualdad, al interés general y a la paz social en el campo, asegurando la biodiversidad, la seguridad agroalimentaria y la vigencia efectiva de los derechos de protección ambiental y agroalimentario de la presente y futuras generaciones. ¿Qué contempla?
  8. 8. En establecer los valores máximos de aquellos componentes o características del agua que representan un riesgo para la salud de la comunidad, o inconvenientes para la preservación de los sistemas de almacenamiento y distribución del líquido, así como la regulación que asegure su cumplimiento. En qué consisten las normas sanitarias de calidad de agua potable
  9. 9. Conclusión El objetivo final de las normas ambientales es proteger al ambiente, evitar la contaminación y preservar tanto la biodiversidad como los recursos naturales. Para esta área del Derecho, un medio ambiente saludable es esencial para la vida humana, por lo que buscará protegerlo de acciones que lo afecten Por otra parte el agua potable es esencial para la vida, nos ayuda a estar sanos, a hacer la digestión, mantiene la musculatura en buen estado, actúa refrigerando o calentando el cuerpo y ayuda a transportar el oxigeno entre las células de nuestro cuerpo. También, la importancia de la calidad del aire, protección de la atmósfera, es un bien común indispensable para la vida, del cual todas las personas tiene el derecho de su uso y disfrute y la obligación de su conservación Destacando que el agua y la tierra, los dos fluidos esenciales de los que depende la vida, se han convertido en latas globales de basura. ¡CUIDEMOS NUESTRO AMBIENTE!

