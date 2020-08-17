Actividad 5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
El Profesor puede diseñar la estrategia de participación social de su o sus grupos, fomentando la elaboración de contenido...
La aplicación de este proceso educativo requiere: •Interactividad entre los sujetos. •Que los alumnos puedan tener conecti...
Para implementar la Web 2.0 debemos tener muy en cuenta lo siguiente:  Que el Profesor pasa de ser orador a organizador y...
Los recursos Web 2.0 para fines pedagógicos permiten publicar, mezclar, compartir, relacionarse y cooperar. Algunos recurs...
La Wiki: La información puede ser creada y actualizada por los participantes de manera sencilla e intuitiva. Las modificac...
Fomenta el sentido de pertenencia en el grupo, generando mayor compromiso para finalizar las tareas asignadas. Además prop...
En la página de Isidro Vidal , se citan entre otros, estos ejemplos (selección de los relacionados con la web 2.0 y temas ...
•Para empezar, wiki de Felipe Zayas que recoge recursos para los blogs. •Recursos edublogs, Aníbal de la Torre •Wiki curso...
El blog El usuario publica participaciones en una página Web que organiza sus páginas o contenidos de manera cronológica, ...
El blog posibilita la conformación de comunidades de aprendizaje colaborativo. Los beneficios que aporta son, entre otros:...
Ejemplos de bolgs en la Web 2.0  Blogger es un servicio perteneciente a Google que permite crear un blog en pocos minutos...
Podcast y vodcast. El podcasting o podcast consiste en la creación de archivos de sonido (generalmente en formato MP3 o AA...
Haciendo un paralelismo con los Blogs, podríamos decir que un podcast es un Blog sonoro, o incluso visual, de ahí que, par...
Ejemplos: •http://www.podcast-es.org/index.php/Portada Listado de todos los podcast en castellano y recursos sobre cómo ha...
Redes Sociales Son estructuras compuestas por grupos de personas, quienes están conectadas por uno o varios tipos de relac...
Las tecnologías permiten a los alumnos interactuar con los contenidos y comunicarse a través de diferentes medios, selecci...
Ejemplos de redes sociales:  Facebook es una red social muy popular que permite agregar amigos para enviarles mensajes, c...
Slideshare, Scribd y mapas conceptuales. SLIDESHARE Está orientada para subir presentaciones y hacer uso de ellas a nivel ...
Tanto Slideshare como Scribd son muy sencillos de utilizar. Para subir archivos es muy fácil ya que están muy bien organiz...
PICASA Es una herramienta web para visualizar, organizar y editar fotografías digitales, posee un sitio web integrado para...
Retoque de imágenes. Incluye diversos pinceles así como utilidades para la restauración de fotos antiguas, reparación de m...
FLICKR Es un sitio web gratuito que permite almacenar, ordenar, buscar, vender y compartir fotografías y vídeos en línea. ...
Cargas ilimitadas de fotos (20 MB por foto). Cargas ilimitadas de vídeos (máximo de 90 segundos, 500 MB por vídeo). La cap...
Vídeos. Herramientas para su uso didáctico Páginas como las de Youtube, Google, Dailymotion, Yahoo o Zippy son claros ejem...
La única forma de poder obtener una copia del vídeo en el ordenador es usando algunos de los programas que existen específ...
ASTERPRIX completa los videos con algunas anotaciones incrustadas, o con algunos enlaces en determinadas partes de los mis...
  1. 1. Uso educativo de las diversas herramientas Web 2.0
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN El uso de herramientas colaborativas Web potencian de manera importante los procesos enseñanza aprendizaje. La Web pone a disposición de los usuarios aplicaciones que les permiten comunicarse, compartir, intercambiar, construir, participar, interactuar, conversar, etcétera. Se crea una comunidad de usuarios, ofreciéndoles a través de la Web, una gama de servicios y aplicaciones de internet. La tecnología nos permite tener una comunicación asertiva con los alumnos.
  3. 3. El Profesor puede diseñar la estrategia de participación social de su o sus grupos, fomentando la elaboración de contenidos a través de las nuevas tecnologías, fungiendo como mediador, convirtiendo al alumno en el autentico protagonista de su formación
  4. 4. La aplicación de este proceso educativo requiere: •Interactividad entre los sujetos. •Que los alumnos puedan tener conectividad a Internet. •Aplicaciones dinámicas de contenidos modificables continuamente. •Colaboración y participación entre los usuarios sobre los contenidos e información. •Aplicaciones simples e intuitivas. •Permitir que los contenidos y aplicaciones se vayan mejorando continuamente. •Búsqueda de aplicaciones gratuitas. •Movilidad para que los usuarios se puedan conectar a la red mediante su teléfono móvil, portátiles, Ipad,…
  5. 5. Para implementar la Web 2.0 debemos tener muy en cuenta lo siguiente:  Que el Profesor pasa de ser orador a organizador y orientador de la información.  El alumno pasa de ser oyente a colaborador y participante en la realización de la tarea.  Motivar y organizar los conocimientos de los que tenemos acceso a la Web 2.0, fomentando el constructivismo y la investigación por parte de los que reciben la enseñanza.  Cambio de metodologías y generación de nuevos estilos de aprendizaje.  El Profesorado debe capacitarse y adiestrarse en el uso de herramientas y en nuevas metodologías de aprendizaje.  Fomentar el desarrollo de nuevas competencias y destrezas para buscar, recopilar y procesar la información, de tal manera que se convierta en conocimiento.
  6. 6. Los recursos Web 2.0 para fines pedagógicos permiten publicar, mezclar, compartir, relacionarse y cooperar. Algunos recursos que son considerados como parte de la Web 2.0 que podemos implantar en el proceso educativo o nuestra actividad diaria son:
  7. 7. La Wiki: La información puede ser creada y actualizada por los participantes de manera sencilla e intuitiva. Las modificaciones se publican de manera inmediata. Son de acceso abierto a cualquier persona. Los contenidos se generan a través de un navegador Web. Se cuenta con hipervínculos. Se pueden editar los contenidos generados. El Profesor puede llevar un seguimiento puntual de la integración y construcción de contenidos, facilita la toma de decisiones y el trabajo en equipo.
  8. 8. Fomenta el sentido de pertenencia en el grupo, generando mayor compromiso para finalizar las tareas asignadas. Además propicia una solución dinámica de los problemas o situaciones de aprendizaje. Construye productos originales y creativos. Posibilitan la visualización de los logros, avances y tropiezos de un proceso de creación de documentos o evidencias de aprendizaje. Debemos tomar en cuenta las siguiente recomendaciones:  Es una herramienta que desarrolla estrategias colaborativas.  El aprendizaje lo podemos basar en problemas, desarrollo de proyectos, método de casos, entre otros.  Es un instrumento con el que se evalúa el proceso de aprendizaje y el trabajo en equipo.  Se elaboran documentos a través de la lluvia de ideas, mapas mentales, glosarios, informes y proyectos, que los propios participantes aportan.
  9. 9. En la página de Isidro Vidal , se citan entre otros, estos ejemplos (selección de los relacionados con la web 2.0 y temas de educación a través de las Tic´s): •Aprendices: Wiki formado por un colectivo de 42 bloggers que han creado este wiki como lugar de encuentro para aprender en torno a los blogs y el software social en general. •Edublogki: Wiki de Lourdes Barroso para un Curso de Edublogs organizado por CAP Madrid- Centro. •EPICTIC: Línea de trabajo del grupo DIM-UAB para la "Elaboración de un modelo de Plan de Integración Curricular de las TIC" en los colegios de educación infantil y primaria (EPICTIC). •Wiki sobre gramática de Felipe Zayas •podcast-es: wiki sobre podcast •Aplicaciones Educativas de los Wikis, de Jose Mª González-Serna •Wiki de Aníbal de la Torre sobre la web 2.0 •Escribir en los blogs, wiki abierto por Eduardo Larequi y con la participación de otros profesores. Un wiki destinado a promover una correcta expresión escrita en los blogs y, en particular, en los blogs educativos.
  10. 10. •Para empezar, wiki de Felipe Zayas que recoge recursos para los blogs. •Recursos edublogs, Aníbal de la Torre •Wiki curso TIC, wiki del Curso TIC para Coordinadores de Centros TIC, del Centro de Profesorado de Motril. •Cursos de verano sobre web 2.0, Universidad de León •Aicolenet, wiki del curso “Uso Didáctico de Internet en el Aprendizaje Integrado de Contenidos y Lenguas Extranjeras” impartido por Alejandro Valero, José Cuerva, Lourdes Barroso, José Mª Campo y José Luis Cabello, abril de 2007. •en2palabras, wikis y lengua de Cristina Palomeque •educativa, wiki de Juan José de Haro para reflexionar sobre la aplicación de las nuevas tecnologías en la educación y la calidad educativa. •Wiki Tecno, wiki de los miembros del Grupo de Trabajo de Tecnología del CEP de Jerez para unidades didácticas del área de Tecnología para la Educación Secundaria Obligatoria. Otros ejemplos encontrados son: •Games wiki: que busca recoger información sobre juegos gratis para pc. •Andalucía Wireless: portal y wiki del Centro de Control y gestión de todos los nodos de wireless en Andalucía.
  11. 11. El blog El usuario publica participaciones en una página Web que organiza sus páginas o contenidos de manera cronológica, presentando al inicio la aportación más reciente. Permite la integración de videos, imágenes, audios, entre otros, pudiéndolos hipervincular con otras páginas. También se pueden integrar encuestas, calendarios, seguidores, buscadores. Se pueden vincular con otros blogs conformando redes. Integra la herramienta RSS (Really Simple Syndication) que, traducido al español, significa “sindicación realmente simple”, con la que se difunde la información a los suscriptores del blog con contenido actualizado.
  12. 12. El blog posibilita la conformación de comunidades de aprendizaje colaborativo. Los beneficios que aporta son, entre otros:  Cooperación y colaboración entre los estudiantes en el desarrollo de proyectos.  Promueve que los estudiantes se conviertan en expertos en los temas de la clase  Fomentan la lectura, el análisis, la evaluación de los datos y la redacción.  Los profesores pueden responder rápidamente a las preguntas de sus estudiantes. Si el profesor cuenta con el RSS puede saber de inmediato si hay comentarios o entradas nuevas.  Facilita que se entreguen las tareas a tiempo.  Los estudiantes se pueden expresar mediante la escritura. Se pueden publicar imágenes, grabar archivos de audio y sonido  Herramienta asincrónica, de comunicación efectiva entre los estudiantes y el profesor.
  13. 13. Ejemplos de bolgs en la Web 2.0  Blogger es un servicio perteneciente a Google que permite crear un blog en pocos minutos, de manera gratuita. Es sencillo de usar y además incorpora una gran cantidad de herramientas para la gestión del blog.  WordPress es el gestor de blogs por excelencia, y uno de los más utilizados. Ofrece la posibilidad de tener alojado nuestro blog en sus servidores o bien descargarnos el software e instalárnoslo en uno propio.  Nireblog dispone de un sistema muy sencillo para crear y gestionar un blog. Disponible en varios idiomas.  Otros: La Coctelera, Blogia, Fullblog, Edublogs, Kidblog..
  14. 14. Podcast y vodcast. El podcasting o podcast consiste en la creación de archivos de sonido (generalmente en formato MP3 o AAC, y en algunos casos el formato libre ogg) para distribuirlos mediante un sistema de sindicación que permita suscripción y la descarga a través de Internet para escucharlos en el momento que el usuario quiera, generalmente en un reproductor portátil. El término podcasting o podcast surge de las palabras iPod (el famoso reproductor de Apple) y broadcast (transmisión) y su origen se sitúa alrededor de mediados del año 2004. Inicialmente el podcasting o podcast se refería sólo a las emisiones de audio, pero posteriormente se ha extendido a emisiones multimedia, es decir, tanto de audio como de vídeo de donde, por extensión, nace el término vodcast como abreviación de la expresión video-podcast.
  15. 15. Haciendo un paralelismo con los Blogs, podríamos decir que un podcast es un Blog sonoro, o incluso visual, de ahí que, para entendernos, los podríamos denominar también como audioblogs o videoblogs. Cuando un usuario descarga un podcast o un vodscast de Internet, puede escucharlo o verlo en su reproductor multimedia portátil en cualquier momento y circunstancia. En definitiva, los podcast y vodcast se pueden escuchar o ver desde el Blog o la página Web en la que han sido colocados, pero también se pueden descargar los archivos de sonido o video y escucharlos o verlos en el propio ordenador, copiarlos en un CD o transferirlos a un reproductor portátil. Y, a partir de ahí, la forma de utilización es algo personal, y de esta virtud se deriva su aprovechamiento educativo en el aula y, por extensión y de forma complementaria, fuera de ésta.
  16. 16. Ejemplos: •http://www.podcast-es.org/index.php/Portada Listado de todos los podcast en castellano y recursos sobre cómo hacerlos y cómo escucharlos. También hay podcasts en otros idiomas. •http://www.educasting.info/ Esta página incentiva la creación de podcast destinados a la educación Aqupi tambien se encuentra un guía completa de como realizarlos y publicarlos. •http://www.infonomia.com/renacer/06/renacer_06.php Web en donde se subieron conferencias fueron presentadas en el evento Renovar06 y luego pasadas a podcast y a vidcasting.
  17. 17. Redes Sociales Son estructuras compuestas por grupos de personas, quienes están conectadas por uno o varios tipos de relaciones. Las herramientas de redes sociales permiten compartir fotografías, publicar mensajes en un panel (el muro), conversar a través de mensajes o chats, etc. Son recursos digitales que permiten eliminar las barreras espacio-temporales.
  18. 18. Las tecnologías permiten a los alumnos interactuar con los contenidos y comunicarse a través de diferentes medios, seleccionarlos, remezclarlos, crearlos y compartirlos. Hacer uso de las redes sociales permitirá al docente:  Fomentar el trabajo colaborativo en su asignatura.  Abrir la asignatura más allá de las paredes del aula.  Acceder al conocimiento al instante y seguir actualizado.  Crear una red de contactos docentes y profesionales, a la vez que acerca a los alumnos de su asignatura a la realidad profesional.  Desarrollar competencias informacionales que permitan gestionar la gran cantidad de información que circula en la red.  Crear o mejorar una reputación y visibilidad en la red.  Compartir o reflexionar los trabajos generados y experiencias.
  19. 19. Ejemplos de redes sociales:  Facebook es una red social muy popular que permite agregar amigos para enviarles mensajes, compartir enlaces, fotos y vídeos, chatear, etc. Se autodefine como “una herramienta para compartir tu vida”.  Tuenti es una red social por invitación que permite compartir fotos, vídeos, contactar con amigos... Está enfocado a la población española.  MySpace es una red social de grupos de amigos, blogs, fotos, vídeos, música... muy extendida en Estados Unidos.  Twitter, más que una red social, es en realidad un microblog que permite publicar mensajes de hasta 140 caracteres.  Hi5, creada en 2003, es una red social muy extendida en América Latina.  LinkedIn es una red social orientada a los negocios, la búsqueda de empleo, las relaciones sociales de trabajo y la ayuda entre expertos.  Xing es una red social de ámbito profesional dedicada a gestionar contactos y establecer conexiones entre profesionales de cualquier sector.  Ning es una plataforma que permite crear redes sociales específicas (por ejemplo, de educación).  LibraryThing es una comunidad de más de un millón de personas apasionadas por los libros.  EducaRed es una red social educativa de la Fundación Telefónica.  Delicious es un servicio que permite agregar los marcadores que antes se guardaban en los navegadores y categorizarlos.
  20. 20. Slideshare, Scribd y mapas conceptuales. SLIDESHARE Está orientada para subir presentaciones y hacer uso de ellas a nivel educativo, laboral, etc. Permite subir presentaciones y documentos. Se pueden usar programas como el Microsoft Office (Word, Power point), Adobe Reader (PDF) o como el Open Office. También nos permite subir videos en varios formatos como avi, mp4, 3gp, etc. Esta página no tiene un límite máximo en los archivos que subes, te permite cualquier tamaño. Tiene relación con redes sociales tales como: Twitter, Facebook Google + y LinkedIn. SCRIBD - Twitter y Facebook. SCRIBD Está orientada para compartir y buscar documentos. Permite subir archivos en Word, Power Point, PDF, etc. La cuenta gratuita de esta página nos permite subir presentaciones, documentos, archivos PDF con un tamaño máximo de 100 mb. La cuenta PRO pues permite subir presentaciones, documentos y archivos PDF hasta un tamaño máximo de 300 mb y videos con un tamaño máximo de 500 mb.
  21. 21. Tanto Slideshare como Scribd son muy sencillos de utilizar. Para subir archivos es muy fácil ya que están muy bien organizadas y solo con seguir los pasos en pocos minutos tienes tu archivo subido. También se visualizan los documentos, archivos o incluso las presentaciones sin ninguna complicación. Disponen de un blog al cual puedes acceder desde la propia página. La página Scribd te permite escoger entre muchos más idiomas. La página SlideShare solo da la opción de elegir entre tres idiomas (inglés, francés y alemán portugués, español, turco, japonés.
  22. 22. PICASA Es una herramienta web para visualizar, organizar y editar fotografías digitales, posee un sitio web integrado para compartir fotos. CARACTERÍSTICAS Google desarrolló un portal de servicios fotográficos a través de la Web denominado Picasaweb. Se puede integrar a dos aplicaciones del navegador Google, Google+ y Gmail. En su modo de edición de vídeos, se puede subir lo realizado directamente a la cuenta personal del usuario en Youtube. Sincroniza automáticamente de las fotos editadas en el computador local mediante el software Picasa en los álbumes Web de Picasaweb. Actualiza automáticamente las nuevas fotos añadidas así como los cambios en las existentes (Ajustes, edición, información de etiquetas, etc). No actualiza los cambios en el orden de los álbumes, renderización de fotos, cambios en las carpetas o en los nombres de archivo.
  23. 23. Retoque de imágenes. Incluye diversos pinceles así como utilidades para la restauración de fotos antiguas, reparación de marcas, borrones y eliminación de arañazos. Pre-visualización de fotos con Picasa Photo Viewer. Utilidad para mostrar las fotos como presentación a pantalla completa permitiendo la rotación de las mismas, uso del zoom y la calificación de las fotos mientras se visualizan, así como la orden para cargar las fotos en los álbumes Web. Pantalla completa, de una ventana o de la cámara Web del equipo, imágenes fijas y vídeos. Permite añadir texto como marca de agua a las fotos. Permite añadir estas marcas a las fotos en el equipo o a las fotos que se cargan en los álbumes Web. Nueva carga facilitada a los álbumes Web Picasa. Mediante el método de arrastrar y soltar o con herramientas de carga. Configuración de los álbumes Web Picasa desde el software Picasa. Permite entre otras cosas: ajustar el nivel de privacidad de los álbumes, cambiar el tamaño de las imágenes, borrar imágenes o álbumes completos, sincronizar los cambios en las fotos, gestionar las carpetas en el computador. Compatible con archivos RAW.
  24. 24. FLICKR Es un sitio web gratuito que permite almacenar, ordenar, buscar, vender y compartir fotografías y vídeos en línea. CARACTERÍSTICAS Capacidad para administrar imágenes mediante herramientas que permiten al autor etiquetar sus fotografías y explorar y comentar las imágenes de otros usuarios. Los suscriptores de cuentas gratuitas pueden subir vídeos en calidad normal y 100 MB en fotos al mes, con un máximo de 200 imágenes como tope por cada cuenta gratuita. Luego de alcanzado ese límite de 200 imágenes, sólo permanecen visibles las últimas 200 imágenes subidas, es decir, las primeras cargas pasan a estar ocultas, pero no son eliminadas. Esto se remedia actualizando la cuenta a una Pro. Un usuario con cuenta gratuita sólo puede cargar imágenes con una resolución máxima de 1024 x 768 píxeles. Es decir, si el usuario carga una imagen de mayor resolución, el sitio la dimensionara a la resolución anteriormente señalada.
  25. 25. Cargas ilimitadas de fotos (20 MB por foto). Cargas ilimitadas de vídeos (máximo de 90 segundos, 500 MB por vídeo). La capacidad de mostrar vídeo HD. Cantidad ilimitada de almacenamiento. Cantidad ilimitada de ancho de banda. Archivado de imágenes originales en alta resolución. La capacidad de reemplazar una foto. La posibilidad de publicar cualquiera de tus fotos o vídeos en hasta 60 murales de grupos. Exploración y uso compartido sin anuncios publicitarios. La posibilidad de ver estadísticas de reverenciadores y conteo de visitas. La cuenta no es del todo gratuita, te exige un numero de móvil para enviarte el código de activación a través del sistema de micro pagos por recepción de sms. Límite de cargas de fotos mensuales de 100 MB (10 MB por foto). 2 cargas de videos por mes (máximo de 90 segundos, 150 MB por vídeo). Vistas de las galerías limitadas a las 200 imágenes más recientes. La posibilidad de publicar cualquiera de tus fotos en hasta 10 murales de grupos. Acceso único a imágenes de tamaño menor (aunque los originales se guardan en caso de que actualices la cuenta luego).
  26. 26. Vídeos. Herramientas para su uso didáctico Páginas como las de Youtube, Google, Dailymotion, Yahoo o Zippy son claros ejemplos. Basta con ir a su página principal para tener acceso a un montón de vídeos en cualquier lengua. Todas disponen de un buscador para localizarlos por tags (etiquetas identificativas por temas). Al hacer clic encima de alguno de estos vídeos, se abre una ventana de visionado, que generalmente se puede redimensionar a mayor tamaño, y comienza a descargar el vídeo. Cuando tiene cargado el buffer (memoria temporal previa del streaming) está diseñado para visualizar el contenido, pero no para que se pueda copiar y guardar en el ordenador. La opción de Guardar como... no funciona, salvo en casos muy concretos en los que el autor o la autora ha autorizado expresamente esta opción (casi nadie). La otra, la de pulsar el botón derecho sobre el enlace y seleccionar Guardar destino como... , sólo guarda el enlace a la página pero no el vídeo.
  27. 27. La única forma de poder obtener una copia del vídeo en el ordenador es usando algunos de los programas que existen específicamente para esta función. O bien, visitando una de las páginas que lo descargarán automáticamente (Keepvid, Youtubex, Vixinet ). Entre los programas, uno de los más útiles es Replay AV8 que captura tanto vídeo como sonido, radio, tv, podcast y hasta webcam; además trae un visionador propio y un programa conversor entre los distintos formatos. A partir del éxito de Youtube, han surgido experiencias interesantes como las de Teachertube ESL es una herramienta de la red que nos permite tanto copiar como elaborar ejercicios del tipo "respuestas múltiples" aplicados a un vídeo que previamente hemos encontrado en la red. Ejemplo. dotSUB es una herramienta, muy en la línea de la colaboración y de la web 2.0, y con multitud de aplicaciones en la enseñanza de idiomas. Cuando entramos por primera vez en dotSUB, nos aparece una página que nos recuerda bastante a Youtube o GoogleVideo; efectivamente los usuarios pueden subir sus propios vídeos a la Red para compartirlos, pero tras eso es cuando empieza lo interesante del servicio.
  28. 28. ASTERPRIX completa los videos con algunas anotaciones incrustadas, o con algunos enlaces en determinadas partes de los mismos, de cara a hacerlos más educativos o, sencillamente explicativos, y luego "embeberlos" en tu web o blog. En cualquier parte del vídeo pulsas sobre el botón de incluir una nota, escribes el texto, incluyes una URL y ajustas la nota a la parte del vídeo que desees. Inmediatamente observarás cómo esa nota acompaña a la sección de imagen de manera automática mientras dure.

