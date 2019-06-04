In02 castanha de_caju_mapa

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. N� 35, sexta-feira, 17 de fevereiro de 2017 187ISSN 1677-7042 Este documento pode ser verificado no endere�o eletr�nico http://www.in.gov.br/autenticidade.html, pelo c�digo 00012017021700187 Documento assinado digitalmente conforme MP no- 2.200-2 de 24/08/2001, que institui a Infraestrutura de Chaves P�blicas Brasileira - ICP-Brasil. 1 Art. 8� O Suporte Administrativo para o funcionamento do Comit� Gestor ser� realizado pela Secretaria Executiva do Programa Bem Mais Simples Brasil. Art. 9� Compete ao Suporte Administrativo do CGBMS: I - Elaborar as pautas das reuni�es ordin�rias, registrar a presen�a dos representantes titulares ou respectivos suplentes, bem como lavrar as respectivas atas das reuni�es; II - Receber demandas de projetos a serem apreciados no �mbito do Programa, encaminhados por �rg�os p�blicos, empresas ou entidades sem fins lucrativos de representa��o social ou de classe; III - Analisar os projetos, emitir pareceres t�cnicos, apre- sentar proposi��es e relatar as mat�rias pertinentes ao CGBMS; IV - Coordenar Grupos de Trabalho definidos pelo CGBMS; V - Realizar o acompanhamento regular de a��es e projetos aprovados pelo CGBMS; VI - Solicitar informa��es aos �rg�os e entidades pertinentes a respeito dos projetos e mat�rias que est�o sob acompanhamento do CGBMS; VII - Promover a articula��o executiva institucional neces- s�ria aos projetos sob acompanhamento do CGBMS; VIII - Executar as delibera��es do Conselho Deliberativo do Programa Bem Mais Simples - CDBMS e do Comit� Gestor do Programa Bem Mais Simples - CGBMS; e IX - Apresentar presta��o de contas das atividades, projetos e a��es realizadas sob acompanhamento da Secretaria Executiva do Programa Bem Mais Simples. � 1� Para a elabora��o da pauta das reuni�es ordin�rias constantes do Inciso I, os integrantes do CGBMS poder�o, com an- teced�ncia m�nima de 15 (quinze) dias, apresentar propostas de a��es e medidas ou quaisquer outros assuntos voltados ao programa. � 2� As Atas das reuni�es constantes do Inciso I ser�o en- caminhadas aos membros do CGBMS em at� 5 (cinco) dias ap�s a realiza��o das mesmas. � 3� Os membros do CGBMS ter�o 3 (tr�s) dias para re- tifica��es das atas mediante meio eletr�nico. � 4� Ap�s o prazo constante do � 3� considerar-se-�o ho- mologadas as atas, que ser�o definitivamente enviadas aos membros do CGBMS em at� 5 (cinco) dias do fim do prazo de retifica��es. � 5� Aos membros do CGBMS caber� a responsabilidade de divulgar internamente nos seus �rg�os de origem, caso avalie con- veniente, os documentos, como pautas, atas e apresenta��es referentes a projetos em acompanhamento. Art. 10. As delibera��es do CGBMS ter�o a forma de Re- comenda��o quando se tratar de assunto externo ao CGBMS ou de Resolu��o para assuntos administrados pelo CGBMS, numeradas se- quencialmente e assinadas pelo Presidente do Comit� Gestor. CAP�TULO IV DAS DISPOSI��ES GERAIS Art. 11. Este Regimento Interno entra em vigor na data da sua publica��o. Par�grafo �nico. Os casos omissos e as d�vidas acaso exis- tentes neste Regimento Interno ser�o dirimidos pelo Conselho De- liberativo, que poder� promover as modifica��es que julgar perti- nentes e necess�rias. SECRETARIA ESPECIAL DA MICRO E PEQUENA EMPRESA PORTARIA No 5, DE 16 DE FEVEREIRO DE 2017 O SECRET�RIO ESPECIAL DA MICRO E PEQUENA EMPRESA DA SECRETARIA DE GOVERNO DA PRESID�N- CIA DA REP�BLICA, no uso da atribui��o que lhe foi conferida pelo inciso I e Par�grafo �nico do art. 1� da Portaria n� 305, de 27 de outubro de 2016, do Ministro de Estado Chefe da Secretaria de Governo da Presid�ncia da Rep�blica, e considerando o disposto no inciso V do art. 4� do Decreto n� 8.414, de 26 de fevereiro de 2015, resolve: Art. 1o Revogar a Portaria n� 47, de 29 de dezembro de 2016, publicada no DOU de 30 de dezembro de 2016, Se��o 1, p�g. 183. Art. 2o Esta Portaria entra em vigor na data de sua publica��o. JOS� RICARDO DE FREITAS MARTINS DA VEIGA XII - pel�cula: o tegumento que envolve a am�ndoa; XIII - subst�ncias nocivas � sa�de: as subst�ncias ou os agentes estranhos, de origem biol�gica, qu�mica ou f�sica, que sejam nocivos � sa�de, previstos em legisla��o espec�fica, cujo valor se verifica dentro dos limites m�ximos previstos; e XIV - umidade: o percentual de �gua encontrada na amostra do produto, isenta de mat�ria estranha e impureza, determinado por m�todo oficial, ou por aparelho que d� resultado equivalente. Par�grafo �nico. As am�ndoas definidas nos incisos I e IV do caput deste artigo poder�o ser adicionadas de sal. CAP�TULO II DA CLASSIFICA��O E TOLER�NCIAS Art. 3� A classifica��o da am�ndoa da castanha de caju � estabelecida em fun��o dos seus requisitos de identidade e de qua- lidade. � 1� O requisito de identidade da am�ndoa da castanha de caju � definido pela pr�pria esp�cie do produto, na forma disposta no inciso I do art. 2� desta Instru��o Normativa. � 2� Os requisitos de qualidade da am�ndoa da castanha de caju s�o definidos em fun��o do tamanho, da granulometria, da cor da am�ndoa, bem como dos limites m�ximos de toler�ncia esta- belecidos nos Anexos I, II, III, IV, V e VI desta Instru��o Nor- mativa. Art. 4� A am�ndoa da castanha de caju ser� classificada em Classes, Subclasses e Tipos, conforme o disposto nos par�grafos seguintes. � 1� A am�ndoa da castanha de caju, em fun��o da forma como se apresenta, seu tamanho e granulometria, ser� classificada nas Classes a seguir: I - inteira (W): constitu�da de am�ndoas inteiras; II - banda (S): constitu�da de cotil�dones inteiros, incluindo aqueles com fratura transversal em at� 1/8 (um oitavo) do seu ta- manho original; III - batoque (B): constitu�da de am�ndoas com fratura trans- versal em um ou em ambos os cotil�dones, com dimens�o superior a 3/8 (tr�s oitavos) e inferior a 7/8 (sete oitavos) do tamanho original da am�ndoa; IV - peda�o (P): constitu�da de peda�os de am�ndoas de tamanhos variados, que ficaram retidos na peneira de malha 8 (oito) ou 2,36 mm (dois v�rgula trinta e seis mil�metros) de abertura, con- feccionada em fio 20 SWG; V - gr�nulo (G): produto que vazar na peneira de malha 7 (sete) ou 2,80 mm (dois v�rgula oitenta mil�metros), e que ficar retido na peneira de malha 10 (dez) ou 1,70 mm (um v�rgula setenta mi- l�metros) de abertura, confeccionada em fio 24 SWG; VI - xer�m (X): produto que vazar na peneira de malha 8 (oito) ou 2,36 mm (dois v�rgula trinta e seis mil�metros) e que ficar retido na peneira de malha 14 (quatorze) ou 1,19 mm (um v�rgula dezenove mil�metros), confeccionada em fio 26 SWG; e VII - farinha (F): produto que vazar na peneira de malha 14 (quatorze) ou 1,19 mm (um v�rgula dezenove mil�metros), confec- cionada em fio 26 SWG. � 2� A am�ndoa da castanha de caju inteira e o peda�o, em fun��o respectivamente do n�mero de am�ndoas contidas em 453,59g (quatrocentos e cinquenta e tr�s v�rgula cinquenta e nove gramas) e da sua granulometria, ser�o classificados nas Subclasses a seguir: I - Subclasses da am�ndoa inteira: a) inteira superespecial (SLW): produto que cont�m at� 180 (cento e oitenta) am�ndoas em 453,59g (quatrocentos e cinquenta e tr�s v�rgula cinquenta e nove gramas); b) inteira especial (LW ou W210): produto que cont�m de 181 (cento e oitenta e uma) a 210 (duzentas e dez) am�ndoas em 453,59g (quatrocentos e cinquenta e tr�s v�rgula cinquenta e nove gramas); c) inteira (W240): produto que cont�m de 220 (duzentas e vinte) a 240 (duzentas e quarenta) am�ndoas em 453,59g (quatro- centos e cinquenta e tr�s v�rgula cinquenta e nove gramas); d) inteira (W280): produto que cont�m de 260 (duzentas e sessenta) a 280 (duzentas e oitenta) am�ndoas em 453,59g (qua- trocentos e cinquenta e tr�s v�rgula cinquenta e nove gramas); e) inteira (W320): produto que cont�m de 300 (trezentas) a 320 (trezentas e vinte) am�ndoas em 453,59g (quatrocentos e cin- quenta e tr�s v�rgula cinquenta e nove gramas); f) inteira (W450): produto que cont�m de 400 (quatrocentas) a 450 (quatrocentas e cinquenta) am�ndoas em 453,59g (quatrocentos e cinquenta e tr�s v�rgula cinquenta e nove gramas); g) inteira pequena (SW ou W550): produto que cont�m de 451 (quatrocentas e cinquenta e uma) a 550 (quinhentas e cinquenta) am�ndoas em 453,59g (quatrocentos e cinquenta e tr�s v�rgula cin- quenta e nove gramas); e h) inteira (W3, WM, W4 e W5): constitu�da de am�ndoas inteiras que n�o obedecem a uma calibragem (contagem). II - Subclasses do peda�o de am�ndoa: a) peda�o grande (P): aquele que ficar retido na peneira de malha de 1/4 (um quarto) de polegada ou 6,35 mm (seis v�rgula trinta e cinco mil�metros) de abertura, confeccionada em fio 16 SWG; b) peda�o m�dio (PM): aquele que vazar na peneira de ma- lha de 1/4 (um quarto) de polegada ou 6,35 mm (seis v�rgula trinta e cinco mil�metros) e ficar retido na peneira de malha 4 (quatro) ou 4,75 mm (quatro v�rgula setenta e cinco mil�metros) de abertura, confeccionada em fio 16 SWG; c) peda�o pequeno (SP): aquele que vazar na peneira de malha de 1/4 (um quarto) de polegada ou 6,35 mm (seis v�rgula trinta e cinco mil�metros) e que ficar retido na peneira de malha 7 (sete) ou 2,80 mm (dois v�rgula oitenta mil�metros) de abertura, confeccionada em fio 20 SWG; e d) peda�o superpequeno (SSP): aquele que vazar na peneira de malha 4 (quatro) ou 4,75 mm (quatro v�rgula setenta e cinco mil�metros) e que ficar retido na peneira de malha 8 (oito) ou 2,36 mm (dois v�rgula trinta e seis mil�metros) de abertura, confeccionada em fio 20 SWG. GABINETE DO MINISTRO INSTRU��O NORMATIVA N� 2, DE 6 DE FEVEREIRO DE 2017 O MINISTRO DE ESTADO DA AGRICULTURA, PECU�- RIA E ABASTECIMENTO, no uso das atribui��es que lhe confere o art. 87, par�grafo �nico, inciso II, da Constitui��o, tendo em vista o disposto na Lei n� 9.972, de 25 de maio de 2000, no Decreto n� 6.268, de 22 de novembro de 2007, na Portaria n� 381, de 28 de maio de 2009, e o que consta do Processo n� 21000.004946/2013-48, re- solve: Art. 1� Fica estabelecido o Regulamento T�cnico da Am�n- doa da Castanha de Caju, definindo o seu padr�o oficial de clas- sifica��o, com os requisitos de identidade e qualidade, a amostragem, o modo de apresenta��o e a marca��o ou rotulagem, nos aspectos referentes � classifica��o do produto. T�TULO REGULAMENTO T�CNICO DA AM�NDOA DA CAS- TANHA DE CAJU CAP�TULO I DAS DISPOSI��ES PRELIMINARES Art. 2� Para efeito desta Instru��o Normativa, considera-se: I - am�ndoa da castanha de caju (A.C.C.): a parte comest�vel da castanha de caju Anacardium occidentale L., que teve retirada sua casca e pel�cula; II - am�ndoa beneficiada: a am�ndoa crua desprovida de casca e pel�cula; III - am�ndoa inteira: a am�ndoa cujos cotil�dones encon- tram- se unidos e inteiros; tamb�m ser� considerada como inteira a am�ndoa que apresentar a ponta quebrada em menos de 1/8 (um oitavo) em rela��o ao seu tamanho original; IV - am�ndoa processada: a am�ndoa beneficiada que sofreu o processo de torrefa��o ou fritura; V - am�ndoa quebrada: a am�ndoa n�o considerada inteira; VI - casca: a parte externa da castanha de caju que envolve a pel�cula e a am�ndoa; VII - defeitos graves: aqueles cuja incid�ncia sobre a am�n- doa comprometem seriamente a sua apar�ncia, conserva��o e qua- lidade, restringindo ou inviabilizando o seu uso proposto, sendo os seguintes: a) ardida: a am�ndoa que apresentar altera��o em sua cor, odor e sabor decorrente do processo de fermenta��o; b) dano por inseto: qualquer inj�ria causada por a��o de insetos; c) impurezas: os detritos da casca ou da pel�cula da am�n- doa; d) mat�rias estranhas: os detritos de qualquer natureza n�o oriundos da castanha de caju; e) mofada: a am�ndoa que apresentar mofo ou bolor vis�veis a olho nu; e f) ran�osa: a am�ndoa que apresentar cor, sabor e odor al- terados devidos � oxida��o da sua fra��o lip�dica (�leo). VIII - defeitos leves: aqueles cuja incid�ncia sobre a am�n- doa n�o restringem ou inviabilizem a sua utiliza��o, por n�o com- prometerem seriamente a sua apar�ncia, conserva��o e qualidade, sendo os seguintes: a) arroxeada: a am�ndoa que apresentar cor levemente roxa ou azul; b) brocada: a am�ndoa que, independentemente de sua co- lora��o, apresentar uma ou mais depress�es, pontos pretos ou es- curecidos que excedem a 1 mm (um mil�metro) de di�metro; c) imatura: a am�ndoa que n�o atingiu o seu est�gio de desenvolvimento fisiol�gico completo, apresentando-se enrugada e com densidade menor que a am�ndoa normal; d) manchada: a am�ndoa que apresentar manchas superficiais de qualquer natureza, contrastando com a cor predominante da am�n- doa; e) pel�cula aderente: a am�ndoa que apresentar pel�cula com mais de 3 mm (tr�s mil�metros) de di�metro fixa na sua superf�cie; f) queimada: a am�ndoa com altera��o na sua cor normal, caracterizada por escurecimento causado pelo aquecimento excessivo durante o seu processamento; g) dano superficial: a am�ndoa que apresentar parte de sua camada superficial danificada quando da despeliculagem, n�o sendo considerado defeito quando localizado na curvatura interna da am�n- doa; h) varia��o de cor: a altera��o uniforme de cor da am�ndoa proveniente do beneficiamento da castanha, que contrasta com a cor predominante da amostra; i) ponta fortemente queimada: a am�ndoa torrada que apre- senta ponta com uma cor marrom escura que contrasta com a apa- r�ncia uniforme da mesma; e j) torrefa��o forte: a am�ndoa torrada que apresenta cor mar- rom escura que contrasta com a apar�ncia uniforme das demais am�n- doas torradas que s�o significativamente mais claras. IX - despeliculagem: o processo de remo��o da pel�cula da am�ndoa de forma mec�nica ou manual; X - lote: a quantidade de produtos com especifica��es de identidade, qualidade e apresenta��o perfeitamente definidas; XI-mat�riasestranhasindicativasderiscos�sa�dehumanaemat�rias estranhas indicativas de falhas das Boas Pr�ticas: aquelas detectadas macrosco- picamente ou microscopicamente conforme legisla��o espec�fica da ANVISA; Minist�rio da Agricultura, Pecu�ria e Abastecimento .
N� 35, sexta-feira, 17 de fevereiro de 2017188 ISSN 1677-7042 Este documento pode ser verificado no endere�o eletr�nico http://www.in.gov.br/autenticidade.html, pelo c�digo 00012017021700188 Documento assinado digitalmente conforme MP no- 2.200-2 de 24/08/2001, que institui a Infraestrutura de Chaves P�blicas Brasileira - ICP-Brasil. 1 � 3� A am�ndoa da castanha de caju ser� classificada em Tipos, definidos em fun��o da cor da am�ndoa e dos limites m�ximos de toler�ncias de defeitos previstos nos Anexos I, II e III desta Instru��o Normativa, observando o que segue: I - tipo 1: constitu�do de am�ndoas de colora��o uniforme que pode ser branca, amarelo-clara, marfim-p�lida ou cinza-clara; II - tipo 2: constitu�do de am�ndoas de colora��o amarela, marrom-clara, marfim clara, cinza-clara ou marfim-forte; III - tipo 3: constitu�do de am�ndoas de colora��o amarelo forte, marrom, �mbar, e azul variando de claro a escuro, podendo apresentar-se ligeiramente murchas, imaturas, pintadas, manchadas ou de outra maneira descolorida; IV - tipo 4: constitu�do de am�ndoas com colora��o id�ntica a dos Tipos 1 e 2, apresentando-se brocadas ou com pequenos pontos pretos em um ou em ambos os cotil�dones; V - tipo 5: constitu�do de am�ndoas inteiras, com colora��o id�ntica a dos Tipos 3 e M, apresentando-se acentuadamente bro- cadas; e VI - tipo 6 ou M: constitu�do de am�ndoas inteiras aver- melhadas ou de colora��o marrom-escura, com manchas acentuadas, queimadas ou com dano superficial. Art. 5� A am�ndoa da castanha de caju quando torrada, com ou sem sal, ser� classificada, conforme estabelecido nos �� 1� e 2� do art. 4�, e em Tipos em fun��o dos limites m�ximos de toler�ncias de defeitos previstos nos Anexos IV, V e VI desta Instru��o Normativa; neste caso, para a identifica��o do produto, acrescenta-se no in- dicativo de Tipo a letra T, para a am�ndoa torrada e TS, para am�n- doa torrada e salgada. Par�grafo �nico. Para os Tipos 4, 5 e 6 ou M, al�m dos limites m�ximos de toler�ncias de defeitos previstos nos Anexos IV, V e VI desta Instru��o Normativa, tamb�m devem ser consideradas as seguintes caracter�sticas: I - tipo 4: constitu�do de am�ndoas brocadas ou com pe- quenos pontos pretos em um ou em ambos os cotil�dones; II - tipo 5: constitu�do de am�ndoas acentuadamente bro- cadas; e III - tipo 6 ou M: constitu�do de am�ndoas com manchas acentuadas, queimadas ou com dano superficial. Art. 6� Ser� considerada como Fora de Tipo a am�ndoa da castanha de caju que n�o se enquadrar nos Tipos previstos nos incisos de I a VI do � 3� do art. 4� e no art. 5�; e que exceder os limites m�ximos de toler�ncias estabelecidos nos Anexos I e IV para o Tipo 6 ou M, nos Anexos II e V para o Tipo 4 e nos Anexos III e VI para o Tipo 3, desta Instru��o Normativa. � 1� A am�ndoa da castanha de caju considerada como Fora de Tipo por exceder os limites m�ximos de toler�ncia estabelecidos, conforme previsto no caput deste artigo, para os defeitos ardidas, mofadas e ran�osas, acima do limite de 2% (dois por cento) e at� 5% (cinco por cento), quando destinada diretamente � alimenta��o hu- mana, n�o poder� ser comercializada na forma como se apresenta, devendo ser rebeneficiada ou mesclada para efeito de enquadramento em Tipo; acima do limite de 5% (cinco por cento), a am�ndoa da castanha de caju ser� considerada desclassificada. � 2� A am�ndoa da castanha de caju que exceder o limite de 5% (cinco por cento) para os defeitos ardidas, mofadas e ran�osas n�o poder� ser rebeneficiada ou mesclada para efeito de enquadramento em Tipo; acima desse limite, ser� enquadrada como desclassificada, n�o podendo entrar no pa�s ou ser comercializada. � 3� A am�ndoa da castanha de caju considerada como Fora de Tipo por exceder os limites m�ximos de toler�ncia estabelecidos, conforme previsto no caput deste artigo, para os defeitos dano por inseto, mat�ria estranha e impureza, total de defeitos graves, bem como por defeitos leves, poder� ser: I - comercializada como se apresenta, desde que identificada como Fora de Tipo, cumprindo as exig�ncias relativas � marca��o ou rotulagem; ou II - rebeneficiada ou mesclada para efeito de enquadramento em Tipo. Art. 7� Ser� desclassificada e proibida a comercializa��o da am�ndoa da castanha de caju que apresentar uma ou mais das ca- racter�sticas indicadas a seguir: I - mau estado de conserva��o; II - percentual de am�ndoas ardidas, mofadas e ran�osas acima de 5% (cinco por cento) quando o produto for destinado di- retamente � alimenta��o humana; III - odor estranho impr�prio ao produto que inviabilize a sua utiliza��o para o consumo humano; IV - presen�a de insetos vivos, em qualquer de suas fases evolutivas, no produto j� classificado e destinado diretamente � ali- menta��o humana; e V - prejudicado ou atacado por a��o de roedores. Art. 8� Ser� desclassificada e considerada impr�pria para o consumo humano a am�ndoa da castanha de caju importada que apresentar as situa��es constantes no art. 7� desta Instru��o Nor- mativa, sendo proibida sua entrada no pa�s. Art. 9� No caso de uma classifica��o de fiscaliza��o, quando ocorrer a desclassifica��o do produto por presen�a de insetos vivos ou outros agentes desclassificantes, os mesmos dever�o ser guardados como prova em caso de pedido de per�cia, e, em face das pecu- liaridades que envolvem essa aferi��o de qualidade, prevalece a cons- tata��o do �rg�o fiscalizador. Par�grafo �nico. Ainda que os insetos n�o permane�am vi- vos at� a data da realiza��o da per�cia, esse fato n�o invalida a desclassifica��o do produto fiscalizado. Art. 10. O Minist�rio da Agricultura, Pecu�ria e Abaste- cimento- MAPA poder� efetuar an�lises de subst�ncias nocivas, ma- t�rias macrosc�picas, microsc�picas e microbiol�gicas relacionadas ao risco � sa�de humana, de acordo com legisla��o espec�fica, in- dependentemente do resultado da classifica��o do produto. Par�grafo �nico. O produto ser� desclassificado quando se constatar a presen�a das subst�ncias de que trata o caput deste artigo em limites superiores ao m�ximo estabelecido na legisla��o espe- c�fica, ou, ainda, quando se constatar a presen�a de subst�ncias n�o autorizadas para o produto. Art. 11. No caso de constata��o de produto desclassificado por entidade credenciada para execu��o da classifica��o, a mesma dever� emitir o correspondente Documento de Classifica��o, des- classificando o produto, bem como comunicar essa constata��o � Superintend�ncia Federal de Agricultura, Pecu�ria e Abastecimento - SFA, da Unidade da Federa��o onde o produto se encontra estocado, para as provid�ncias cab�veis. Art. 12. Caber� � SFA da Unidade da Federa��o adotar as provid�ncias cab�veis quanto ao produto desclassificado, podendo pa- ra isso articular-se, no que couber, com outros �rg�os oficiais. Art. 13. No caso espec�fico da utiliza��o do produto des- classificado para outros fins que n�o seja a alimenta��o humana, a SFA da Unidade da Federa��o dever� adotar todos os procedimentos necess�rios ao acompanhamento do produto at� a sua completa des- caracteriza��o como alimento ou destrui��o, cabendo ao propriet�rio do produto ou ao seu preposto, al�m de arcar com os custos per- tinentes � opera��o, ser o seu deposit�rio. CAP�TULO III DOS REQUISITOS E DOS PROCEDIMENTOS GERAIS Art. 14. A am�ndoa da castanha de caju dever� se apresentar fisiologicamente desenvolvida, s�, limpa, seca e isenta de odores ou sabores estranhos impr�prios ao produto, observadas as toler�ncias estabelecidas nos Anexos I a VI desta Instru��o Normativa. Art. 15. O percentual m�ximo de am�ndoas quebradas ou peda�os admitidos para todas as Classes de am�ndoas inteiras deve obedecer ao que segue: I - Quando se tratar de Am�ndoas de Castanha de Caju Cruas, este percentual � de 10% (dez por cento); II - Quando se tratar de Am�ndoas de Castanha de Caju Torradas apresentadas a granel ou em embalagens maiores que 5kg (cinco quilogramas), este percentual � de 15% (quinze por cento); III - Quando se tratar de Am�ndoas de Castanha de Caju Torradas em embalagens menores que 5kg (cinco quilogramas), este percentual � de 30% (trinta por cento). Par�grafo �nico. O produto dever� ser rebeneficiado quando apresentar os percentuais acima do estabelecido neste artigo. Art. 16. O percentual m�ximo de peda�os admitido para as Am�ndoas de Castanha de Caju das Classes Batoque e banda deve obedecer ao que segue: I - Quando se tratar Am�ndoas de Castanha de Caju cruas, este percentual � de 10% (dez por cento); II - Quando se tratar de Am�ndoas de Castanha de Caju Torradas a granel ou em embalagens maiores que 5kg (cinco qui- logramas), este percentual � de 15% (quinze por cento); III - Quando se tratar de Am�ndoas de Castanha de Caju Torradas ou em embalagens menores que 5kg (cinco quilogramas), este percentual � de 30% (trinta por cento). Par�grafo �nico. O produto dever� ser rebeneficiado quando apresentar os percentuais acima do estabelecido neste artigo. Art. 17. Cada Subclasse do peda�o de am�ndoa dever� apre- sentar, no m�nimo, 85% (oitenta e cinco por cento) em massa do material retido na peneira que o caracteriza ap�s an�lise de amostras de 100g (cem gramas) em aparelho mec�nico vibrat�rio de deter- mina��o de granulometria durante 10 (dez) minutos; sendo que os 15% (quinze por cento) restantes podem ser distribu�dos entre a peneira de di�metro imediatamente inferior e a peneira de di�metro imediatamente superior. Par�grafo �nico. Caso n�o fique retido em nenhuma das peneiras, no m�nimo, 85% (oitenta e cinco por cento) em massa da amostra analisada, o produto dever� ser rebeneficiado para nova clas- sifica��o e posterior enquadramento em Subclasse. Art. 18. O percentual de umidade tecnicamente recomendado para comercializa��o da am�ndoa da castanha de caju � de 5% (cinco por cento). Par�grafo �nico. A am�ndoa da castanha de caju com umi- dade superior a 5% (cinco por cento) poder� ser comercializada, desde que n�o esteja ocasionando fatores de risco � sa�de humana. CAP�TULO IV DA AMOSTRAGEM Art. 19. A amostragem para am�ndoa da castanha de caju dever� observar o que segue: I - as amostras coletadas, que servir�o de base para a rea- liza��o da classifica��o, dever�o conter os dados necess�rios � iden- tifica��o do interessado na classifica��o do produto, bem como a informa��o relativa � identifica��o do lote ou volume do produto do qual se originaram; II - caber� ao propriet�rio, possuidor, detentor ou transpor- tador propiciar a identifica��o e a movimenta��o do produto, in- dependentemente da forma em que se encontrem, possibilitando a sua adequada amostragem; III - responder� pela representatividade da amostra, em re- la��o ao lote ou volume do qual se originou, a pessoa f�sica ou jur�dica que a coletou, mediante a apresenta��o do documento com- probat�rio correspondente; e IV - na classifica��o da am�ndoa da castanha de caju im- portada e na classifica��o de fiscaliza��o, o detentor da mercadoria fiscalizada, seu representante legal, seu transportador ou seu arma- zenador devem propiciar as condi��es necess�rias aos trabalhos de amostragem exigidas pela autoridade fiscalizadora. Art. 20. A amostragem da am�ndoa da castanha de caju embalada dever� obedecer � seguinte metodologia: I - deve-se retirar um n�mero de pacotes ou embalagens em quantidade suficiente para compor, no m�nimo, 4 (quatro) vias de amos- tras de, no m�nimo, 750g (setecentos e cinquenta gramas) cada; e II - o conte�do dos pacotes ou embalagens extra�do dever� ser homogeneizado, quarteado e reduzido a, no m�nimo, 3kg (tr�s quilogramas) para compor, no m�nimo, 4 (quatro) amostras de, no m�nimo, 750g (setecentos e cinquenta gramas) cada, que dever�o ser representativas do lote. Art. 21. A amostragem da am�ndoa da castanha de caju a granel dever� obedecer � seguinte metodologia: I - a quantidade de amostra a ser coletada em diferentes pontos do lote de forma aleat�ria n�o deve ser inferior ao dobro da quantidade do peso necess�rio para forma��o de 4 (quatro) vias de amostras de, no m�nimo, 750g (setecentos e cinquenta gramas); e II - as amostras assim extra�das ser�o homogeneizadas, re- duzidas e acondicionadas em, no m�nimo, 4 (quatro) vias de amostras de, no m�nimo, 750g (setecentos e cinquenta gramas) cada. Art. 22. As amostras para classifica��o da am�ndoa da cas- tanha de caju, extra�das conforme os procedimentos descritos nos arts. 20 e 21 desta Instru��o Normativa, dever�o ser devidamente acon- dicionadas, lacradas, identificadas e autenticadas e ter�o a seguinte destina��o: I - uma amostra de trabalho para a realiza��o da classi- fica��o; II - uma amostra que ser� colocada � disposi��o do in- teressado; III - uma amostra para atender um eventual pedido de ar- bitragem; e IV - uma amostra destinada ao controle interno de qualidade por parte da entidade credenciada. Art. 23. Na classifica��o de fiscaliza��o, as amostras ex- tra�das conforme os procedimentos descritos nos arts. 20 e 21 desta Instru��o Normativa dever�o ser devidamente acondicionadas, lacra- das, identificadas e autenticadas, e ter�o a seguinte destina��o: I - uma amostra de trabalho para a realiza��o da classifica��o de fiscaliza��o; II - uma amostra que ser� colocada � disposi��o do fis- calizado; III - uma amostra para atender um eventual pedido de pe- r�cia; e IV - uma amostra de seguran�a, caso uma das vias anteriores seja inutilizada ou haja necessidade de an�lises complementares. Art. 24. Quando a amostra for coletada e enviada pelo in- teressado, dever�o ser observados os mesmos crit�rios e procedi- mentos de amostragem previstos nesta Instru��o Normativa. Art. 25. A quantidade remanescente do processo de amos- tragem, homogeneiza��o e quarteamento ser� recolocada no lote ou devolvida ao interessado no produto. Art. 26. O classificador, a empresa ou entidade credenciada ou o �rg�o de fiscaliza��o n�o ser�o obrigados a recompor ou res- sarcir o produto amostrado, que porventura foi danificado ou que teve sua quantidade diminu�da, em fun��o da realiza��o da amostragem e da classifica��o. CAP�TULO V DOS PROCEDIMENTOS OPERACIONAIS OU ROTEI- ROS PARA CLASSIFICA��O Art. 27. Nos procedimentos operacionais ou roteiro de clas- sifica��o da am�ndoa da castanha de caju, deve ser observado o que segue: I - Antes da homogeneiza��o e quarteamento da amostra de, no m�nimo, 750g (setecentos e cinquenta gramas), deve ser verificado cuidadosamente se a amostra apresenta qualquer situa��o desclas- sificante, conforme o disposto no art. 7� desta Instru��o Normativa; caso haja na amostra qualquer situa��o desclassificante, emitir o lau- do de classifica��o, desclassificando o produto. II - Estando o produto em condi��es de ser classificado, deve-se homogeneizar a amostra destinada � classifica��o, evitando a quebra das am�ndoas da castanha de caju, reduzi-la pelo processo de quarteamento at� a obten��o da amostra de trabalho de 453,00 a 456,00g (quatrocentos e cinquenta e tr�s a quatrocentos e cinquenta e seis gramas), pesada em balan�a previamente aferida. III - Do restante da amostra de 750g (setecentos e cinquenta gramas) destinada � classifica��o, deve-se obter ainda, pelo processo de quarteamento uma subamostra destinada � determina��o da umi- dade, da qual dever�o ser retiradas as mat�rias estranhas e impurezas, sendo que: a) o peso da subamostra dever� estar de acordo com as recomenda��es do fabricante do equipamento utilizado para veri- fica��o da umidade; e b) uma vez verificada a umidade, deve-se anotar o valor encontrado no laudo de classifica��o. Se��o I Do Roteiro para Classifica��o da Am�ndoa Inteira Crua Art. 28. No roteiro de classifica��o da am�ndoa da castanha de caju inteira crua, de posse da amostra de trabalho de 453,00 a 456,00g (quatrocentos e cinquenta e tr�s a quatrocentos e cinquenta e seis gramas), deve-se proceder � classifica��o do produto observando o que se segue: I - separar todas as am�ndoas quebradas, pesar e calcular o percentual, observando o limite m�ximo de 10% (dez por cento) previsto no art. 15 desta Instru��o Normativa; II - se o percentual for igual ou inferior a 10% (dez por cento) o produto ser� enquadrado na Classe inteira, de acordo com o art. 4�, �1�, inciso I desta Instru��o Normativa; III - proceder � contagem das am�ndoas para obten��o do n�mero de am�ndoas inteiras contidas em 453,59g, aplicando-se a f�rmula descrita a seguir e anotar o valor corrigido, obtido pela referida f�rmula, no laudo de classifica��o; e em fun��o deste valor, proceder ao enquadramento do produto em Subclasse de acordo com o art. 4�, � 2� desta Instru��o Normativa; F�rmula: Valor corrigido = (quantidade de am�ndoas inteiras na amostra de trabalho / peso total destas am�ndoas) x 453,59.
N� 35, sexta-feira, 17 de fevereiro de 2017 189ISSN 1677-7042 Este documento pode ser verificado no endere�o eletr�nico http://www.in.gov.br/autenticidade.html, pelo c�digo 00012017021700189 Documento assinado digitalmente conforme MP no- 2.200-2 de 24/08/2001, que institui a Infraestrutura de Chaves P�blicas Brasileira - ICP-Brasil. 1 IV - separar as am�ndoas em fun��o da cor e da varia��o de cor, observando o previsto no art. 4�, � 3� e Anexo I desta Instru��o Normativa, respectivamente, anotando o resultado no laudo de clas- sifica��o; V - proceder � separa��o dos defeitos graves e leves, ob- servando o previsto no art. 2� incisos VII e VIII desta Instru��o Normativa, respectivamente, pesando e anotando no laudo de clas- sifica��o; VI - para determinar os percentuais de defeitos, utilizar a seguinte f�rmula: F�rmula: Porcentagem de Defeito = Peso do Defeito (g) x 100 / Peso da Amostra de Trabalho, anotar o resultado no laudo de classifica��o; e VIII - proceder ao enquadramento do produto em Tipo, de acordo com os limites m�ximos de toler�ncia estabelecidos no Anexo I desta Instru��o Normativa. Se��o II Do Roteiro para Classifica��o da Am�ndoa Inteira Torrada ou Torrada e Salgada Art. 29. No roteiro de classifica��o da am�ndoa da castanha de caju inteira torrada ou torrada e salgada, de posse da amostra de trabalho de 453,00 a 456,00g (quatrocentos e cinquenta e tr�s a quatrocentos e cinquenta e seis gramas), deve-se proceder � clas- sifica��o do produto observando o que se segue: I - separar todas as am�ndoas quebradas, pesar e calcular o percentual, observando o limite m�ximo de 15% (quinze por cento) previsto no inciso II ou 30% (trinta por cento) previsto no inciso III, ambos do art. 15 desta Instru��o Normativa; II - se o percentual for igual ou inferior a 15% (quinze por cento) ou 30% (trinta por cento), conforme o caso, proceder � con- tagem das am�ndoas para a obten��o do n�mero de am�ndoas inteiras contidas em 453,59g, aplicando-se a f�rmula descrita a seguir, ano- tando o valor corrigido, obtido pela referida f�rmula, no laudo de classifica��o que em fun��o deste valor, proceda ao enquadramento do produto em Subclasse, se for o caso, de acordo com o art. 4�, �2� desta Instru��o Normativa; F�rmula: Valor corrigido = (quantidade de am�ndoas inteiras na amostra de trabalho / peso total destas am�ndoas) x 453,59. III - proceder � separa��o dos defeitos graves e leves, ob- servando o previsto no art. 2�, incisos VII e VIII desta Instru��o Normativa, respectivamente, pesando e anotando no laudo de clas- sifica��o; IV - para determinar os percentuais de defeitos, utilizar a seguinte f�rmula: F�rmula: Porcentagem de Defeito = Peso do Defeito (g) x 100 / Peso da Amostra de Trabalho. Anotar o resultado no laudo de classifica��o. V - proceder ao enquadramento do produto em Tipo, de acordo com os limites m�ximos de toler�ncia estabelecidos no Anexo IV desta Instru��o Normativa. Se��o III Do Roteiro para Classifica��o da Banda ou Batoque Cru, Torrado ou Torrado e Salgado Art. 30. No roteiro de classifica��o da banda ou batoque cru, torrado ou torrado e salgado, de posse da amostra de trabalho de 453,00 a 456,00g (quatrocentos e cinquenta e tr�s a quatrocentos e cinquenta e seis gramas), deve-se proceder � classifica��o do produto observando o que se segue: I - observar as caracter�sticas do produto para identifica��o da respectiva Classe, de acordo com o estabelecido no art. 4�, �1�, incisos II e III desta Instru��o Normativa; II - para banda ou batoque cru, separar os peda�os, pesar e calcular o percentual, observando o percentual m�ximo de 10% (dez por cento) previsto no inciso I do art. 16 desta Instru��o Norma- tiva; III - para banda ou batoque torrado ou torrado e salgado, separar os peda�os, pesar e calcular o percentual, observando o per- centual m�ximo de 15% (quinze por cento) previsto no inciso II ou 30% (trinta por cento) previsto no inciso III do art. 16 desta Instru��o Normativa; IV - proceder � separa��o dos defeitos graves e leves, ob- servando o previsto no art. 2�, incisos VII e VIII desta Instru��o Normativa, respectivamente, pesando e anotando no laudo de clas- sifica��o; V - para determinar os percentuais de defeitos, utilizar a seguinte f�rmula: F�rmula: Porcentagem de Defeito = Peso do Defeito (g) x 100 / Peso da Amostra de Trabalho, anotar o resultado no laudo de classifica��o; VI - proceder ao enquadramento do produto em Tipo, de acordo com os limites m�ximos de toler�ncia estabelecidos no Anexo II desta Instru��o Normativa, para banda ou batoque cru, e no Anexo V desta Instru��o Normativa, para banda ou batoque torrado ou torrado e salgado. Se��o IV Do Roteiro para Classifica��o de Peda�os (grandes, m�dios, pequenos, superpequenos, gr�nulos, xer�m e farinha) Crus ou Tor- rados Art. 31. No roteiro de classifica��o de peda�os (pequenos, superpequenos, gr�nulos, xer�m e farinha) crus ou torrados, deve ser observado o que se segue: I - de posse da amostra de 750g (setecentos e cinquenta gramas) destinada � classifica��o, deve-se homogeneiz�-la cuidado- samente e reduzi-la pelo processo de quarteamento a uma amostra m�nima de 100g (cem gramas) pesada em balan�a previamente afe- rida; II - montar o conjunto de peneiras, em ordem decrescente de suas respectivas malhas, conforme descrito a seguir: a) 6,35mm > 4,75mm > 2,80mm > 2,36mm > 1,70mm > 1,19mm, facultando-se ao classificador retirar uma ou mais peneiras desse conjunto, caso avalie ser desnecess�rio o uso do conjunto com- pleto em fun��o dos peda�os serem menores do que a malha da(s) peneira(s); b) inserir o conjunto de peneiras no aparelho vibrat�rio, colocar a amostra dentro da peneira de maior malha e esperar o equipamento realizar o processo durante 10 (dez) minutos; e c) ao encerrar o processo, pesar a quantidade de produto que ficou retida em cada peneira, calcular o percentual e anotar os valores no laudo de classifica��o. III - Para determina��o dos percentuais de Classe ou Sub- classe, conforme o caso, utilizar a seguinte f�rmula: F�rmula: Porcentagem de Peda�os Retidos = Peso dos Pe- da�os (g) x 100 / Peso da Amostra de Trabalho, anotar o resultado no laudo de classifica��o; IV - proceder ao enquadramento do produto em classe, se for o caso, de acordo com o previsto no art. 4�, �1� desta Instru��o Normativa ou em Subclasse, se for o caso, conforme previsto nos art. 4�, �2� e art. 17, par�grafo �nico, todos desta Instru��o Normativa; V - proceder � separa��o dos defeitos graves e leves, ob- servando o previsto no art. 2�, incisos VII e VIII desta Instru��o Normativa, respectivamente, pesando e anotando no laudo de clas- sifica��o; VI - para determinar os percentuais de defeitos, utilizar a seguinte f�rmula: F�rmula: Porcentagem de Defeito = Peso do Defeito (g) x 100 / Peso da Amostra de Trabalho, anotar o resultado no laudo de classifica��o; VII - para am�ndoas de castanha de caju cruas, proceder ao enquadramento do produto em Tipo, de acordo com os limites m�- ximos de toler�ncia estabelecidos no Anexo II desta Instru��o Nor- mativa quando tratar-se de peda�os grandes e m�dios; e no Anexo III desta Instru��o Normativa quando tratar-se de peda�os pequenos, superpequenos, gr�nulos, x�rem e farinha; e VIII - para am�ndoas de castanha de caju torradas, proceder ao enquadramento do produto em Tipo, de acordo com os limites m�ximos de toler�ncia estabelecidos no Anexo V desta Instru��o Normativa quando tratar-se de peda�os grandes e m�dios; e no Anexo VI desta Instru��o Normativa quando tratar-se de peda�os pequenos, superpequenos, gr�nulos, x�rem e farinha. Se��o V Dos Procedimentos Operacionais Finais Art. 32. Conclu�da a classifica��o da am�ndoa da castanha de caju, dever� ser observado o que segue: I - fazer constar no Laudo e no Documento de Classifica��o os motivos que levaram a am�ndoa da castanha de caju a ser clas- sificada como Fora de Tipo ou Desclassificada, conforme o caso; e II - revisar, datar e assinar o Laudo e o Documento de Classifica��o devendo constar, em ambos, obrigatoriamente, o nome do classificador e o seu n�mero de registro no MAPA. Art. 33. A classifica��o da am�ndoa da castanha de caju poder� ser realizada pelo fluxo operacional da pr�pria empresa de- vidamente credenciada no MAPA. CAP�TULO VI DO MODO DE APRESENTA��O Art. 34. A am�ndoa da castanha de caju poder� ser co- mercializada a granel ou embalada. Art. 35. As embalagens utilizadas no acondicionamento da am�ndoa da castanha de caju dever�o ser de materiais apropriados. Art. 36. As especifica��es quanto ao material, � confec��o e � capacidade das embalagens utilizadas no acondicionamento da am�ndoa da castanha de caju devem estar de acordo com a legisla��o espec�fica. Art. 37. Dentro de uma mesma embalagem n�o ser� admitida a mistura de lotes. CAP�TULO VII DA MARCA��O OU ROTULAGEM Art. 38. Na marca��o ou rotulagem da am�ndoa da castanha de caju, dever� ser observado o contido neste artigo. � 1� As especifica��es de qualidade da am�ndoa da castanha de caju referente � marca��o ou rotulagem devem estar em con- son�ncia com o respectivo Documento de Classifica��o. � 2� No caso do produto embalado para venda direta � alimenta��o humana, a marca��o ou rotulagem, uma vez observada a legisla��o espec�fica, dever� conter as seguintes informa��es: I - relativas � classifica��o do produto: a) Classe; e b) Tipo; II - relativas ao produto e seu respons�vel: a) denomina��o de venda do produto (a express�o "am�ndoa da castanha de caju", seguida da marca comercial do produto); b) identifica��o do lote, que ser� de responsabilidade do embalador; e c) nome empresarial, registro no Cadastro Nacional de Pes- soa Jur�dica - CNPJ, endere�o da empresa embaladora ou do res- pons�vel pelo produto. � 3� No caso do produto importado embalado e destinado diretamente � alimenta��o humana, al�m das exig�ncias contidas no inciso I e nas al�neas "a" e "b" do inciso II do � 2�, ambos deste artigo, dever�o constar ainda as seguintes informa��es: a) pa�s de origem; e b) nome, endere�o e CNPJ do importador. � 4� Al�m das informa��es previstas nos incisos I e II do � 2� deste artigo, ser� permitida a inclus�o de uma express�o composta pela denomina��o da Classe e Subclasse, seguida da indica��o do Tipo correspondente. � 5� A marca��o ou rotulagem deve ser de f�cil visualiza��o e de dif�cil remo��o, assegurando informa��es corretas, claras, pre- cisas, ostensivas e em L�ngua Portuguesa, cumprindo as exig�ncias previstas em legisla��o espec�fica. � 6� As express�es qualitativas referentes � Classe devem ser grafadas com a palavra "Classe" seguida da denomina��o da Classe correspondente, por extenso, e da sua respectiva sigla entre par�n- teses; e o indicativo do Tipo, grafado com a palavra "Tipo", seguida do algarismo ar�bico correspondente ou da letra "M" no caso do "Tipo 6" ou da express�o "Fora de Tipo", quando for o caso. � 7� As express�es qualitativas referentes � Classe da am�n- doa torrada e torrada e salgada devem ser grafadas com a palavra "Classe" seguida da denomina��o da Classe correspondente, por ex- tenso, e da sua respectiva sigla entre par�nteses; e o indicativo do Tipo, grafado com a palavra "Tipo", seguida do algarismo ar�bico correspondente ou da letra "M" no caso do "Tipo 6" ou da express�o "Fora de Tipo", quando for o caso, acrescida das letras "T" ou "TS", conforme o caso. � 8� Os indicativos da Classe e do Tipo devem ser grafados em caracteres do mesmo tamanho, segundo as dimens�es definidas para o peso l�quido em legisla��o espec�fica. CAP�TULO VIII DAS DISPOSI��ES FINAIS Art. 39. As d�vidas surgidas na aplica��o desta Instru��o Normativa ser�o resolvidas pela �rea t�cnica competente do Minis- t�rio da Agricultura, Pecu�ria e Abastecimento. Art. 40. Esta Instru��o Normativa entra em vigor sessenta dias ap�s a data de sua publica��o. Art. 41. Fica revogada a Instru��o Normativa no 62, de 15 de dezembro de 2009. BLAIRO MAGGI ANEXO I Am�ndoa da Castanha de Caju Inteira crua - Limites m�ximos de toler�ncia de defeitos (expressos em %) Tipo Defeitos graves Defeitos leves Mat�rias estra- nhas e impurezas Mofadas, ran�osas e ardidas Danos por in- setos Total Tipo ou Varia��o de Cor Danos superficiais Pel�cula ade- rente Total 2 3(1) 4(2) 5 6 ou M 1 0,5 1,0 1,0 2,0 10,0 3,0 2,0 1,0 2,0 3,0 5,0 14,0 2 0,5 2,0 1,0 3,0 N/A 10,0 3,0(3) 3,0(3) 7,5 3,0 5,0 17,0 3 0,5 2,0 1,0 3,0 N/A N/A 9,0(3) 9,0(3) 9,0 7,0 7,0 17,0 4 0,5 2,0 2,0 4,0 N/A 5,0 N/A 3,5 7,5 7,0 7,0 17,0 5 0,5 2,0 2,0 4,0 N/A N/A N/A(4) N/A N/A 7,0 7,0 14,0 6 ou M 0,5 2,0 2,0 4,0 N/A N/A 9,0 9,0 N/A N/A 7,0 22,0 Fora de tipo Acima de 0,5 Acima de 2,0 at� 5,0 Acima de 2,0 Acima de 4,0 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Acima de 7,0 Acima de 7,0 Acima de 22,0 Observa��es: (1) Nos tipos 1 e 2, admitem-se am�ndoas com leve e pequena mancha. (2) Nos tipos 1 e 2, admitem-se am�ndoas com ponto(s) preto(s) de pequeno di�metro.
  4. 4. N� 35, sexta-feira, 17 de fevereiro de 2017190 ISSN 1677-7042 Este documento pode ser verificado no endere�o eletr�nico http://www.in.gov.br/autenticidade.html, pelo c�digo 00012017021700190 Documento assinado digitalmente conforme MP no- 2.200-2 de 24/08/2001, que institui a Infraestrutura de Chaves P�blicas Brasileira - ICP-Brasil. 1 (3) O somat�rio dos percentuais referentes � varia��o de cor estabelecidos para os tipos 4 e 5 n�o poder� exceder ao limite m�ximo de toler�ncia desse defeito estabelecido para o referido tipo 4. (4) Admitem-se am�ndoas brocadas com mais de um ponto preto em cada lado. N/A: n�o se aplica. ANEXO II Am�ndoa da Castanha de Caju crua (Batoques, Bandas, Peda�os Grandes e Peda�os M�dios) - Limites m�ximos de toler�ncia de defeitos (expressos em %) Tipo Defeitos graves Defeitos Leves Mat�rias estranhas e impurezas Mofadas, ran�osas e ardidas Danos por in- setos Total Tipo ou varia��o de cor Manchadas Danos superfi- ciais Pel�cula ade- rente Total 2 3(1) 4(2) 5 1 0,5 1,0 1,0 2,0 10,0 4,0 3,0 1,0 2,0 3,0 5,0 18,0 2 0,5 2,0 1,0 3,0 N/A 10,0 3,0(3) 3,0(3) 7,5 3,0 5,0 18,0 3 0,5 2,0 2,0 4,0 N/A N/A 9,0(3) 9,0(3) 9,0 7,0 7,0 18,0 4 0,5 2,0 2,0 4,0 N/A 5,0 N/A 3,5 7,5 7,0 7,0 18,0 Fora de tipo Acima de 0,5 Acima de 2,0 at� 5,0 Acima de 2,0 Acima de 4,0 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Acima de 7,0 Acima de 7,0 Acima de 18,0 Observa��es: 1) O somat�rio dos percentuais referentes � varia��o de cor estabelecidos para os tipos 4 e 5 n�o poder� exceder ao limite m�ximo de toler�ncia desse defeito estabelecido para o tipo 4. 2) Nos tipos 1 e 2, admitem-se am�ndoas com leve e pequena mancha. 3) Nos tipos 1 e 2, admitem-se am�ndoas com ponto(s) preto(s) de pequeno di�metro. N/A: n�o se aplica. ANEXO III Am�ndoa da Castanha de Caju crua (Peda�os Pequenos, Peda�os Superpequenos, Gr�nulos, Xer�m e Farinha) - Limites m�ximos de toler�ncia de defeitos (expressos em %) Tipo Defeitos graves Defeitos leves (4) Mat�rias estranhas e impurezas Mofadas, ran�osas e ardidas Danos por inse- tos Total Tipo ou varia��o de cor Brocada (1) (3) Manchadas(2) (3) Pel�cula aderente Total 2 3 1 0,5 1,0 1,0 2,0 10,0 5,0 5,0 5,0 7,0 20,0 2 0,5 2,0 2,0 3,0 N/A 10,0 7,0 7,0 7,0 20,0 3 0,5 2,0 2,0 3,0 N/A N/A 15,0 15,0 7,0 20,0 Fora de tipo Acima de 0,5 Acima de 2,0 at� 5,0 Acima de 2,0 Acima de 3,0 N/A N/A N/A N/A Acima de 7,0 Acima de 20,0 Observa��es: 1) S�o gr�nulos da mesma dimens�o dos demais, por�m destacam-se por apresentarem pontos pretos. 2) S�o gr�nulos da mesma dimens�o dos demais, por�m destacam-se por serem manchados. 3) N�o se aplica para gr�nulos, xer�m e farinha. 4) Em termos de defeitos leves, o tipo farinha ser� avaliado apenas em rela��o � cor. N/A: n�o se aplica. ANEXO IV Am�ndoa da Castanha de Caju Inteira Torrada - Limites m�ximos de toler�ncia de defeitos (expressos em %) Tipo Defeitos graves Defeitos Leves Mat�rias estranhas e impurezas Mofadas, ran�osas e ardidas Danos por inse- tos Total Pontas fortemente quei- madas Torrefa��o forte Brocada Danos superficiais Pel�cula aderente 1 0,5 1,0 1,0 2,0 3,0 10,0 3,0 7,0 5,0 2 0,5 2,0 1,0 3,0 3,0 10,0 9,0 7,0 5,0 3 0,5 2,0 1,0 3,0 5,0 20,0 18,0 7,0 7,0 4 0,5 2,0 2,0 4,0 3,0 10,0 3,5 7,0 7,0 5 0,5 2,0 2,0 4,0 5,0 20,0 N/A 7,0 7,0 6 ou M 0,5 2,0 2,0 4,0 N/A N/A 18,0 N/A 7,0 Fora de tipo Acima de 0,5 Acima de 2,0 at� 5,0 Acima de 2,0 Acima de 4,0 N/A N/A N/A Acima de 7,0 Acima de 7,0 N/A: n�o se aplica ANEXO V Am�ndoa da Castanha de Caju Torrada (Batoques, Bandas, Peda�os Grandes e Peda�os M�dios) - Limites m�ximos de toler�ncia de defeitos (expressos em %) Tipo Defeitos graves Defeitos leves Mat�rias estranhas e impurezas Mofadas, ran�osas e ardidas Danos por inse- tos Total Pontas fortemente quei- madas Torrefa��o forte Brocada Danos superficiais Pel�cula aderente 1 0,5 1,0 1,0 2,0 3,0 10,0 4,0 7,0 5,0 2 0,5 2,0 1,0 3,0 3,0 10,0 6,0 7,0 5,0 3 0,5 2,0 2,0 4,0 5,0 20,0 18,0 7,0 7,0 4 0,5 2,0 2,0 4,0 3,0 10,0 3,5 7,0 7,0 Fora de tipo Acima de 0,5 Acima de 2,0 at� 5,0 Acima de 2,0 Acima de 4,0 N/A N/A N/A Acima de 7,0 Acima de 7,0 N/A: n�o se aplica ANEXO VI Am�ndoa da Castanha de Caju Torrada (Peda�os Pequenos, Peda�os Superpequenos, Gr�nulos, Xer�m e Farinha) - Limites m�ximos de toler�ncia de defeitos (expressos em %) Tipo Defeitos graves Defeitos leves (1) Mat�rias estranhas e impurezas Mofadas, ran�osas e ardidas Danos por insetos Total Torrefa��o forte Brocada(2) Pel�cula aderente 1 0,5 1,0 1,0 2,0 10,0 5,0 7,0 2 0,5 2,0 2,0 3,0 10,0 7,0 7,0 3 0,5 2,0 2,0 3,0 20,0 15,0 7,0 Fora de tipo Acima de 0,5 Acima de 2,0 at� 5,0 Acima de 2,0 Acima de 3,0 10,0 N/A Acima de 7,0 1) Em termos de defeitos leves, o tipo farinha ser� avaliado apenas em rela��o � cor. 2) N�o se aplica para gr�nulos, xer�m e farinha. N/A: n�o se aplica INSTRU��O NORMATIVA N� 4, DE 6 DE FEVEREIRO DE 2017 O MINISTRO DE ESTADO DA AGRICULTURA, PECU�RIA E ABASTECIMENTO, no uso das atribui��es que lhe confere o art. 87, par�grafo �nico, inciso II, da Constitui��o, tendo em vista o disposto no Decreto n� 6.871, de 4 de junho de 2009, que regulamenta a Lei n� 8.918, de 14 de julho de 1994, no Decreto n� 8.198, de 20 de fevereiro de 2014, que regulamenta a Lei n� 7.678, de 08 de novembro de 1988, e o que consta no Processo n� 21000.003708/2010-19, RESOLVE: Art. 1� Alterar os artigos 3�, 4�, 5�, 6�, 9�, 10, 12, 15, 16, 17 e 18 da Instru��o Normativa n� 32, de 04 de novembro de 2010, que passam a vigorar com a seguinte reda��o: "Art. 3� ...................................................................................................................... � 1� A intima��o dever� fixar o prazo de tr�s a noventa dias para o cumprimento da de- termina��o, podendo ser prorrogada, por uma �nica vez, mediante solicita��o expressamente motivada do intimado. � 2� A exig�ncia descrita na intima��o dever� ser cumprida, em sua totalidade, dentro do prazo nela estipulado, cuja inobserv�ncia ensejar� a lavratura de auto de infra��o. � 3� Na prorroga��o da intima��o poder� ser concedido prazo diferente do inicialmente au- torizado, desde que o mesmo tamb�m esteja dentro do intervalo de tempo estabelecido no � 1�." (NR) "Art. 4� O termo de fechamento tem por finalidade lavrar o fechamento total ou parcial de estabelecimento como medida cautelar, nas hip�teses e nas formas previstas no art. 121 do Decreto n� 6.871/2009 e no art. 74 do Decreto n� 8.198/2014. ........................................................................................................................." (NR) "Art. 5� O termo de apreens�o tem por finalidade lavrar a apreens�o de bebida, fermentado ac�tico, vinho, derivados da uva e do vinho, mat�ria-prima, ingrediente, subst�ncia, aditivo, embalagem, vasilhame, equipamento ou r�tulo, nas hip�teses e formas previstas nos artigos 118 e 119 do Decreto n� 6.871/2009 e no art. 72 do Decreto n� 8.198/2014." ........................................................................................................................." (NR) "Art. 6� O auto de infra��o tem por finalidade lavrar a ocorr�ncia de infra��o cometida por pessoa f�sica ou jur�dica, iniciando o processo administrativo de apura��o de infra��o que dever� observar os ritos e prazos legais previstos nesta Instru��o Normativa e nos Decretos nos 6.871/2009 e 8.198/2014. � 1� O auto de infra��o dever� ser lavrado, preferencialmente, no ato da fiscaliza��o e dever� relatar fielmente o fato constitutivo da infra��o, contendo indica��o do dispositivo legal infringido.

