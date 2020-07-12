Johan power

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVAIRANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCASION I. U. P. «SANTIAGO MARIÑO» TALADRO Y ROSCADO DOCENTE: INTEGRANTE: JOHAN SANCHEZ C.I 22.828.764
  2. 2. ROSCADO: Consiste En la mecanización helicoidal interior tuercas y exterior tornillos sobre una superficie cilíndrica. Este tipo de sistemas de unión y sujeción roscas está presente en todos los sectores industriales en los que se trabaja con materia metálica. La superficie roscada es una superficie helicoidal, engendrada por un perfil determinado, cuyo plano contiene el eje y describe una trayectoria helicoidal cilíndrica alrededor de este eje. El roscado se puede efectuar con herramientas manuales o se puede efectuar en máquinas tanto taladradoras y fresadoras, como en tornos. Para el roscado manual se utilizan machos y terrajas.
  3. 3. TIPOS DE TALADROS: El taladro es una de las máquinas más utilizadas en el hogar, sin embargo existen distintos modelos de acuerdo al uso que se le dará. De acuerdo al uso y beneficios que se quieren obtener, existen diferentes tipos de taladros. A continuación los enumeramos para que sepas cual es el que mejor se adapta a tus necesidades. • BARRENA • BERBIQUÍ O TALADRO MANUAL • TALADRO ELÉCTRICO • TALADRO PORTÁTIL
  4. 4. CARACTERISTICAS TECNICAS DE UN TALADRO: Básicamente es un motor eléctrico encapsulado en una carcasa en forma de pistola en que en el extremo del árbol del motor se fija un broquero, donde se sujetan las herramientas, que pueden ser brocas o puntas de desarmador para atornillar o desatornillar elementos de sujeción, además de su función natural, que es la de sujetar brocas y maquinar barrenos. Puede ser utilizado para trabajar casi cualquier material.
  5. 5. La máquina herramienta es un tipo de máquina que se utiliza para dar forma a piezas sólidas, principalmente metales. Su característica principal es su falta de movilidad, La energía humana y la animal son opciones posibles, como lo es la energía obtenida a través del uso de ruedas hidráulicas. Sin embargo, el desarrollo real de las máquinas herramienta comenzó tras la invención de la máquina de vapor, que llevó a la Revolución Industrial. Las máquinas de control numérico utilizaban una serie de números perforados en una cinta de papel o tarjetas perforadas para controlar su movimiento.
  6. 6. Gracias por su atencion!!

