Comment delivrer un max de valeur

Comment délivrer un max de valeur ? Un Webinaire de la DSI de Pôle emploi Cécile Auret – Jérôme Froville V0.14
2 Qui sommes nous ? https://www.linkedin.com/in/auret/https://www.linkedin.com/in/froville/ Cécile Auret Agent du changeme...
3 NOS ENJEUX Direction des Systèmes d’Information LA DSI PÔLE EMPLOI EST AU SERVICE DE L’INTÉRÊT GÉNÉRAL ET CONSTRUIT LE N...
4 Notre vision « méthode » ■ Nous croyons à notre capacité à pouvoir améliorer le service rendu par Pôle emploi ○ Nous som...
5 Objectif de la présentation Nous sommes dans la première étape: la prise de conscience
ECHANGE Est-ce que le concept de valeur est concret pour vous ?
7 Explorons ce qu’est la valeur !
8 Il y a deux conceptions de la valeur: objective et subjective Objective Somme de ses agrégats (matière, travail, distrib...
9 La valeur est composite et parfois contradictoire La valeur perçue dépend du point de vue de chacun et peut être contrad...
10 La valeur est non linéaire et dépend du point de référence La valeur perçue dépend du point de départ. Elle n’est donc ...
11 Pour un utilisateur, la valeur peut être évaluée selon une hiérarchie de besoins http://matchinvest.info/proposition-de...
12 C’est flou tout ça! Ceux qui veulent une définition de la valeur… levez la main !
13 Proposition de définition de la valeur La valeur selon l’International Institute of Business Analysis: La valeur est un...
14 Alors… heureux ?
15 Faisons un petit détour par la complexité !
ECHANGE Qui connait Cynefin (« Kenevin ») ? Qui sait expliquer Cynefin ? Qui utilise Cynefin ?
17 Le modèle Cynefin comme outil d’analyse Inconnu Evident (Simple) CompliquéComplexe Chaotique
18 Illustration de chaque type de système Suivre une recette de cuisine Construire un avionElever un enfant Fuir un incend...
19 Pourquoi reconnaitre les typologies de problèmes? La réponse à donner en réaction à un problème dépend de son niveau de...
20 Illustration de chaque type de système Meilleures pratiques Expérimen- tations, Pratiques émergentes Expertise, Bonnes ...
21 Nous ne pouvons extraire la valeur subjective avec les mêmes outils que la valeur objective Objective Le juste prix Sub...
22 Comment aborder le Complexe ? ■ Rien ne peut être sûr à l’avance, toute idée n’est qu’hypothèse qui doit être vérifiée ...
23 Avoir conscience de nos biais cognitifs
24 Une illusion d’optique ■ Quelle est la table la plus longue ? https://www.ted.com/talks/dan_ariely_asks_are_we_in_contr...
25 Métaphore d’illusion de choix ■ Une illusion d’optique comme métaphore… …d’illusion de choix (cognitive) https://www.te...
26 Et si on achetait du popcorn pour la séance ? Sprint 1 https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brain_Games : Saison 2 Episode 9 «...
27 Et si on achetait du popcorn pour la séance ? Sprint 2 https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brain_Games : Saison 2 Episode 9 «...
28 Et si on achetait du popcorn pour la séance ? Rétro ■ Ce biais cognitif s’appelle l’« Effet Leure » ○ Le leure ici c’es...
“ 29 Il est très difficile d’accepter l’idée même que nous avons en fait l’illusion de prendre une décision, plutôt que ré...
30 Ces problèmes apparaissent aussi chez les experts en dehors de toute manipulation Quand la complexité augmente, le choi...
On ne peut donc pas avoir confiance dans les décisions qu’on prend…
32 L’impact des biais sur la perception de la valeur La valeur est déjà difficile à quantifier. On y ajoute des biais qu’o...
ECHANGE Que se passe-t-il quand on teste de nouvelles idées vis-à-vis de leurs impacts attendus ?
34 Surprise ! La plupart des idées échouent à produire l’impact prévu !
35 Un article passionnant sur le sujet https://hbr.org/2017/09/the-surprising-power-of-online-experiments
36 Microsoft: la plupart des idées échouent
37
38 La valeur n’est pas théorique – elle est pratique!
39 Quoi en tirer comme enseignements ?
Reconnaitre qu’on ne sait pas
41 Toute idée n’est plus qu’une hypothèse On avance dans le brouillard… Via les biais cognitifs, on ne peut pas être sûr d...
Se focaliser sur les impacts
43 Il faut comprendre la différence entre livrable et impact Un livrable est le résultat de l’achèvement d’une activité L’...
44 Différence entre livrable et impact Un livrable : o Sous le contrôle de l’acteur o Immédiat après la complétion de l’ac...
45 Il faut partir à la recherche de la colonne perdue ! Il faut s’intéresser aux impacts désirés et vérifier qu’ils sont b...
Se focaliser sur la mesure d’impacts
47 La mesure devient incontournable Sans mesure, on ne connait pas l’impact, donc on ne maîtrise pas la valeur. Il faut do...
48 Le puzzle commence- t’il à se mettre en place dans votre esprit ?
Accélérer sa boucle de feedback
50 Quand on pense petit et rapide, on pense…
51 Un outil pour accélérer le feedback : le radar SAFe DevOps Pour aller plus loin, la formation SAFe DevOps “Chaque équip...
52 Feature Team : • équipe autonome (techniquement et fonctionnement), • organisée autour d’une fonctionnalité/produit cen...
53 Structure des équipes et architecture doivent évoluer en même temps (Loi de Conway) « Toute organisation qui construit ...
54 Conclusion
55 La valeur c’est pas simple ! Cynefin : agir en fonction de la complexité Nos biais sapent la rationalité de nos décisio...
56 Sources utilisées pour réaliser cette présentation La valeur : un concept clé pour construire des stratégies innovantes...
Merci! Des questions? Vous pouvez nous contacter : https://www.linkedin.com/in/froville/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/auret...
58 Règles de diffusion de ce document ■ Ce document est diffusé pour un usage personnel ■ Pour tout autre usage, merci de ...
Comment delivrer un max de valeur

Présentation sur les prises de consciences nécessaires avant d'entreprendre une démarche orientée valeur. C'est le support de présentation utilisée le 6 juin à Agile Bordeaux.

Comment delivrer un max de valeur

  1. 1. Comment délivrer un max de valeur ? Un Webinaire de la DSI de Pôle emploi Cécile Auret – Jérôme Froville V0.14
  2. 2. 2 Qui sommes nous ? https://www.linkedin.com/in/auret/https://www.linkedin.com/in/froville/ Cécile Auret Agent du changement et SAFe© Program Consultant Jérôme Froville Agent du changement et SAFe© Program Consultant
  3. 3. 3 NOS ENJEUX Direction des Systèmes d’Information LA DSI PÔLE EMPLOI EST AU SERVICE DE L’INTÉRÊT GÉNÉRAL ET CONSTRUIT LE NOUVEL ESPACE DIGITAL DE L’EMPLOI LA TRANSFORMATION NUMERIQUE, AU CŒUR DU PROJET STRATEGIQUE DE POLE EMPLOI LE NUMERIQUE, une opportunité pour fluidifier le marché du travail et personnaliser nos services. UN NOUVEL ESPACE DIGITAL, pour : • Simplifier l’accès à l’information, • Développer des services en ligne plus accessibles • Mieux prendre en compte l’expérience de nos utilisateurs UNE STRATEGIE misant sur un mix physique & digital, sur l’inclusion numérique et sur la co-innovation UNE STRATEGIE QUI MOBILISE TOUTES LES EQUIPES POUR FAIRE EVOLUER LES PRATIQUES ET LES COMPETENCES • Appropriation de l’agilité (Scrum, SAFe), DevOps • Organisation progressive en mode produits avec nos métiers • Mise en place de pôles de compétences, de 11 communautés métiers
  4. 4. 4 Notre vision « méthode » ■ Nous croyons à notre capacité à pouvoir améliorer le service rendu par Pôle emploi ○ Nous sommes convaincus qu’une démarche focalisée sur la valeur est l’une des clés pour cela ■ Et donc, nous réalisons des : ● Formations sur la Valeur ● Formations sur DevOps ● Webinaires de sensibilisations et REX ● Accompagnements ● Expérimentations ● Présentations et échanges pour progresser ● …
  5. 5. 5 Objectif de la présentation Nous sommes dans la première étape: la prise de conscience
  6. 6. ECHANGE Est-ce que le concept de valeur est concret pour vous ?
  7. 7. 7 Explorons ce qu’est la valeur !
  8. 8. 8 Il y a deux conceptions de la valeur: objective et subjective Objective Somme de ses agrégats (matière, travail, distribution…) Productivisme Le juste prix Subjective Non lié aux agrégats Représentations, besoins, utilité pour des consommateurs La désidérabilité Tendance actuelle
  9. 9. 9 La valeur est composite et parfois contradictoire La valeur perçue dépend du point de vue de chacun et peut être contradictoire. D’après Moira Degroote : Conférence “C’est quoi la valeur ?”
  10. 10. 10 La valeur est non linéaire et dépend du point de référence La valeur perçue dépend du point de départ. Elle n’est donc pas proportionnelle à l’investissement sur le produit. D’après Moira Degroote : Conférence “C’est quoi la valeur ?” bouchées
  11. 11. 11 Pour un utilisateur, la valeur peut être évaluée selon une hiérarchie de besoins http://matchinvest.info/proposition-de-valeur-30-besoins-consommateurs/
  12. 12. 12 C’est flou tout ça! Ceux qui veulent une définition de la valeur… levez la main !
  13. 13. 13 Proposition de définition de la valeur La valeur selon l’International Institute of Business Analysis: La valeur est un résultat désirable pour une partie prenante dans un contexte précis
  14. 14. 14 Alors… heureux ?
  15. 15. 15 Faisons un petit détour par la complexité !
  16. 16. ECHANGE Qui connait Cynefin (« Kenevin ») ? Qui sait expliquer Cynefin ? Qui utilise Cynefin ?
  17. 17. 17 Le modèle Cynefin comme outil d’analyse Inconnu Evident (Simple) CompliquéComplexe Chaotique
  18. 18. 18 Illustration de chaque type de système Suivre une recette de cuisine Construire un avionElever un enfant Fuir un incendie
  19. 19. 19 Pourquoi reconnaitre les typologies de problèmes? La réponse à donner en réaction à un problème dépend de son niveau de complexité.
  20. 20. 20 Illustration de chaque type de système Meilleures pratiques Expérimen- tations, Pratiques émergentes Expertise, Bonnes pratiques PrédictifAdaptatif Réponse rapide, Pratiques novatrices
  21. 21. 21 Nous ne pouvons extraire la valeur subjective avec les mêmes outils que la valeur objective Objective Le juste prix Subjective La désidérabilité
  22. 22. 22 Comment aborder le Complexe ? ■ Rien ne peut être sûr à l’avance, toute idée n’est qu’hypothèse qui doit être vérifiée par l’expérimentation La mesure de la valeur nous guide dans ces expérimentations ■ Découper le temps et réaliser des boucles de retours rapides ■ L’expertise de suffit pas ■ Faire émerger ce qui fonctionne aujourd’hui collaboration entre experts et parties prenantes
  23. 23. 23 Avoir conscience de nos biais cognitifs
  24. 24. 24 Une illusion d’optique ■ Quelle est la table la plus longue ? https://www.ted.com/talks/dan_ariely_asks_are_we_in_control_of_our_own_decisions?language=fr
  25. 25. 25 Métaphore d’illusion de choix ■ Une illusion d’optique comme métaphore… …d’illusion de choix (cognitive) https://www.ted.com/talks/dan_ariely_asks_are_we_in_control_of_our_own_decisions?language=fr
  26. 26. 26 Et si on achetait du popcorn pour la séance ? Sprint 1 https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brain_Games : Saison 2 Episode 9 « A vous de décider » Presque tout le monde choisit le « Small » Pourquoi ? Ils répondent que 7$ c’est beaucoup d’argent pour du popcorn.
  27. 27. 27 Et si on achetait du popcorn pour la séance ? Sprint 2 https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brain_Games : Saison 2 Episode 9 « A vous de décider » Presque tout le monde choisit le « Large » Pourquoi ? Le « Large » est une bonne affaire, il ne coûte que 0,5$ de plus que le « Medium »
  28. 28. 28 Et si on achetait du popcorn pour la séance ? Rétro ■ Ce biais cognitif s’appelle l’« Effet Leure » ○ Le leure ici c’est le « Medium » que personne ne va choisir au final ○ Il s’agit d’une manipulation que presque personne ne détecte à part les initiés
  29. 29. “ 29 Il est très difficile d’accepter l’idée même que nous avons en fait l’illusion de prendre une décision, plutôt que réellement décider. Dan Ariely https://www.ted.com/talks/dan_ariely_asks_are_we_in_control_of_our_own_decisions?language=fr
  30. 30. 30 Ces problèmes apparaissent aussi chez les experts en dehors de toute manipulation Quand la complexité augmente, le choix par défaut a un énorme pouvoir sur la décision finale https://www.ted.com/talks/dan_ariely_asks_are_we_in_control_of_our_own_decisions?language=fr
  31. 31. On ne peut donc pas avoir confiance dans les décisions qu’on prend…
  32. 32. 32 L’impact des biais sur la perception de la valeur La valeur est déjà difficile à quantifier. On y ajoute des biais qu’on croit rationnels. D’après Moira Degroote : Conférence “C’est quoi la valeur ?” Voyons comment adresse ce point…
  33. 33. ECHANGE Que se passe-t-il quand on teste de nouvelles idées vis-à-vis de leurs impacts attendus ?
  34. 34. 34 Surprise ! La plupart des idées échouent à produire l’impact prévu !
  35. 35. 35 Un article passionnant sur le sujet https://hbr.org/2017/09/the-surprising-power-of-online-experiments
  36. 36. 36 Microsoft: la plupart des idées échouent
  37. 37. 37
  38. 38. 38 La valeur n’est pas théorique – elle est pratique!
  39. 39. 39 Quoi en tirer comme enseignements ?
  40. 40. Reconnaitre qu’on ne sait pas
  41. 41. 41 Toute idée n’est plus qu’une hypothèse On avance dans le brouillard… Via les biais cognitifs, on ne peut pas être sûr de nos hypothèses. L’apport de valeur doit être validé.
  42. 42. Se focaliser sur les impacts
  43. 43. 43 Il faut comprendre la différence entre livrable et impact Un livrable est le résultat de l’achèvement d’une activité L’impact est ce que produit le livrable peu de temps après sa délivrance https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLPPIx0kqTo
  44. 44. 44 Différence entre livrable et impact Un livrable : o Sous le contrôle de l’acteur o Immédiat après la complétion de l’activité Changement associé : o Capacité à faire quelque chose, disponibilité d’un produit ou d’un service Un impact : o Influençable par l’acteur o Obtenu à court ou moyen terme après le livrable Changement associé : o comportement, performance, connaissance ou pratique d’individus ou institutions
  45. 45. 45 Il faut partir à la recherche de la colonne perdue ! Il faut s’intéresser aux impacts désirés et vérifier qu’ils sont bien présents. John Cutler
  46. 46. Se focaliser sur la mesure d’impacts
  47. 47. 47 La mesure devient incontournable Sans mesure, on ne connait pas l’impact, donc on ne maîtrise pas la valeur. Il faut donc mesurer régulièrement les impacts atteints par les actions menées.
  48. 48. 48 Le puzzle commence- t’il à se mettre en place dans votre esprit ?
  49. 49. Accélérer sa boucle de feedback
  50. 50. 50 Quand on pense petit et rapide, on pense…
  51. 51. 51 Un outil pour accélérer le feedback : le radar SAFe DevOps Pour aller plus loin, la formation SAFe DevOps “Chaque équipe peut réaliser une révolution complète en moins de 24h.” – Ingénieur senior, Amazon https://www.scaledagileframework.com/
  52. 52. 52 Feature Team : • équipe autonome (techniquement et fonctionnement), • organisée autour d’une fonctionnalité/produit centrée sur l’utilisateur • et pouvant concevoir, fabriquer, tester, déployer, exploiter et maintenir ce bout-en-bout de la valeur fonctionnelle. DevOps : il faut penser « Feature Team »
  53. 53. 53 Structure des équipes et architecture doivent évoluer en même temps (Loi de Conway) « Toute organisation qui construit un système… produira inévitablement une architecture dont la structure est une copie de la structure de communication de cette organisation. » Melvin Conway 1968 Il faut faire évoluer la structure des équipes et l’architecture en même temps.Structure d’équipe Architecture
  54. 54. 54 Conclusion
  55. 55. 55 La valeur c’est pas simple ! Cynefin : agir en fonction de la complexité Nos biais sapent la rationalité de nos décisions Penser en terme d’impacts Mesurer les impacts Accélérer sa boucle de feedback Il faut penser et travailler différemment ! Toute idée est une hypothèse La valeur : du compliqué au complexe
  56. 56. 56 Sources utilisées pour réaliser cette présentation La valeur : un concept clé pour construire des stratégies innovantes (1) ○ https://www.4tempsdumanagement.com/3-31-La-valeur-un-concept-cle-pour-construire-des-strategies-innovantes-1_a4991.html La Valeur : Un concept clé pour construire des stratégies innovantes (2) ○ https://www.4tempsdumanagement.com/3-32-La-Valeur-Un-concept-cle-pour-construire-des-strategies-innovantes-2_a5221.html Moira Degroote : Conférence “C’est quoi la valeur ?” Proposition de valeur? Les 30 besoins des consommateurs ○ http://matchinvest.info/proposition-de-valeur-30-besoins-consommateurs/ International Institute of Business Analysis ○ https://www.iiba.org/ Cynefin (série d’articles d’Olivier My) ○ https://oyomy.fr/2016/08/cynefin-complexite-et-un-peu-plus/ Ted de Dan Ariely ○ https://www.ted.com/talks/dan_ariely_asks_are_we_in_control_of_our_own_decisions?language=fr Brain Games ○ https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brain_Games Webinaire « Building Measurable Outcomes with OKRs” (Sally Elatta et Felipe Castro) ○ https://vimeo.com/286949011 The Surprising Power of Online Experiments ○ https://hbr.org/2017/09/the-surprising-power-of-online-experiments John Cutler o https://medium.com/@johnpcutler 3 Ways to tell the Difference between an Output and an Outcome ○ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLPPIx0kqTo Framework SAFe ○ https://www.scaledagileframework.com/ Les images proviennent principalement du site: ○ https://pixabay.com/fr/
  57. 57. Merci! Des questions? Vous pouvez nous contacter : https://www.linkedin.com/in/froville/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/auret/ Pensez à remplir un NPS !
  58. 58. 58 Règles de diffusion de ce document ■ Ce document est diffusé pour un usage personnel ■ Pour tout autre usage, merci de nous contacter https://www.linkedin.com/in/froville/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/auret/

