5 Reasons Why You Should Outsource Your Content

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Reasons Why5 You Should Outsource Your Content
Email: joyce@compose.ly Twitter: @compose_ly Get content marketing news and resources: https://compose.ly/blog Questions? ...
First, is outsourcing right for everyone?
● Face time constraints ● Have a strategy, but lack the personnel to execute it ● Need content about multiple topics/indus...
When should you outsource? To-Do List OutsourceDelete Task New Activity Can it be outsourced? Does it generate income? Is ...
Outsourcing isn’t for everyone. But if your business ﬁts these categories, it makes sense. Here are 5 reasons why.
Running a business means competing priorities… Content usually becomes last. It can help maintain a regular publishing sch...
Expectations
Reality
With outsourcing, your content is no longer on the backburner.
With a freelancer writing for you, you won’t have to spend hours writing content yourself. Outsourcing saves time.2.
● Hire a writer for one post ● Commission multiple articles at once ● Hire someone on a part-time basis ● Or a mix of thes...
Working with a strong freelance writer (or a team of them) means you can spend more time on other business priorities.
Outsourcing is more cost-effective than hiring an in-house writer. It also saves money.3.
How much does an in-house writer cost? $42,000 Average Annual Salary 235 Average Days Worked Per Year by an In-house Write...
● Order content only when you need it ● Avoid the administrative costs of hiring a full-time employee ● Get more ROI from ...
Great content doesn’t come easily. It requires 3 components. Access a wider hiring pool.4.
Strong Copywriting SEO Knowledge Niche Expertise Great Content
But these skills aren’t easy to ﬁnd if you plan on hiring only within your local vicinity.
By outsourcing, you can tap into a wider pool of qualiﬁed writers.
No need to go through ﬁring or recruitment. It’s easy to ﬁnd a new writer that better ﬁts your needs. Freelancers are easi...
1. Provide clear instructions. 2. Pay freelancers on time. 3. Be professional. The 3 Keys to Managing Freelancers
Learning how to manage freelance writers takes time. But the right writers make it easier.
Working with the Wrong Freelancer Writer misunderstood your guidelines Finally—the content that you’re looking for Brand v...
Working with the Right Freelancer Writer understands and adapts to your expectations to produce consistent, quality conten...
Where can you ﬁnd quality writers?
Our platform connects businesses with vetted writers from a variety of industries: ● Travel & Lifestyle ● Medical & Health...
With Compose.ly, you’re not just outsourcing to a freelance writer… You’re outsourcing to a whole team of content experts.
Our premium content plans include: ● A dedicated Project Manager or Client Success Manager ● Proofreading and editing ● SE...
Email: joyce@compose.ly Twitter: @compose_ly Facebook: Compose.ly Get content marketing resources on Compose.ly’s blog. Fi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

5 Reasons Why You Should Outsource Your Content

43 views

Published on

Content is a must for modern businesses—it helps engage your customers outside of traditional marketing, drives traffic to your site, and increases your brand awareness. Best of all, it comes in multiple forms: blog posts, white papers, and ebooks, to name a few. This makes it an incredibly versatile marketing strategy; you can create and adapt all kinds of content based on your audience’s needs.

Of course, creating content is far easier said than done, especially if writing isn't your forte. The solution to this problem? Outsourcing your content.

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

5 Reasons Why You Should Outsource Your Content

  1. 1. Reasons Why5 You Should Outsource Your Content
  2. 2. Email: joyce@compose.ly Twitter: @compose_ly Get content marketing news and resources: https://compose.ly/blog Questions? No need to wait till the end.
  3. 3. First, is outsourcing right for everyone?
  4. 4. ● Face time constraints ● Have a strategy, but lack the personnel to execute it ● Need content about multiple topics/industries ● Want to quickly scale ● Require outside expertise No—outsourcing is best for companies that...
  5. 5. When should you outsource? To-Do List OutsourceDelete Task New Activity Can it be outsourced? Does it generate income? Is it necessary? Source: Four Hour Work Week YES YES YES YES NO NO NO NO Will I enjoy this?
  6. 6. Outsourcing isn’t for everyone. But if your business ﬁts these categories, it makes sense. Here are 5 reasons why.
  7. 7. Running a business means competing priorities… Content usually becomes last. It can help maintain a regular publishing schedule.1.
  8. 8. Expectations
  9. 9. Reality
  10. 10. With outsourcing, your content is no longer on the backburner.
  11. 11. With a freelancer writing for you, you won’t have to spend hours writing content yourself. Outsourcing saves time.2.
  12. 12. ● Hire a writer for one post ● Commission multiple articles at once ● Hire someone on a part-time basis ● Or a mix of these options You could:
  13. 13. Working with a strong freelance writer (or a team of them) means you can spend more time on other business priorities.
  14. 14. Outsourcing is more cost-effective than hiring an in-house writer. It also saves money.3.
  15. 15. How much does an in-house writer cost? $42,000 Average Annual Salary 235 Average Days Worked Per Year by an In-house Writer 78 Articles Created Annually by an In-house Writer $538 Average Price Per Article by an In-house Writer
  16. 16. ● Order content only when you need it ● Avoid the administrative costs of hiring a full-time employee ● Get more ROI from your content With outsourcing, you:
  17. 17. Great content doesn’t come easily. It requires 3 components. Access a wider hiring pool.4.
  18. 18. Strong Copywriting SEO Knowledge Niche Expertise Great Content
  19. 19. But these skills aren’t easy to ﬁnd if you plan on hiring only within your local vicinity.
  20. 20. By outsourcing, you can tap into a wider pool of qualiﬁed writers.
  21. 21. No need to go through ﬁring or recruitment. It’s easy to ﬁnd a new writer that better ﬁts your needs. Freelancers are easier to manage than in-house writers.5.
  22. 22. 1. Provide clear instructions. 2. Pay freelancers on time. 3. Be professional. The 3 Keys to Managing Freelancers
  23. 23. Learning how to manage freelance writers takes time. But the right writers make it easier.
  24. 24. Working with the Wrong Freelancer Writer misunderstood your guidelines Finally—the content that you’re looking for Brand voice doesn’t match Content needs more research and detail Gradual improvement in content quality
  25. 25. Working with the Right Freelancer Writer understands and adapts to your expectations to produce consistent, quality content Writer revises content based on your feedback Writer asks clarifying questions to learn about your content needs
  26. 26. Where can you ﬁnd quality writers?
  27. 27. Our platform connects businesses with vetted writers from a variety of industries: ● Travel & Lifestyle ● Medical & Healthcare ● Legal ● Tech & Internet ● Consumer Products ● Finance, Business & Real Estate ● Government & Non-Proﬁts ● Sales & Marketing ● Fashion, Music & Entertainment ● and more!
  28. 28. With Compose.ly, you’re not just outsourcing to a freelance writer… You’re outsourcing to a whole team of content experts.
  29. 29. Our premium content plans include: ● A dedicated Project Manager or Client Success Manager ● Proofreading and editing ● SEO keyword research and editing ● Unlimited content revisions ● Quarterly business reviews ● Topic ideation ● ...and more!
  30. 30. Email: joyce@compose.ly Twitter: @compose_ly Facebook: Compose.ly Get content marketing resources on Compose.ly’s blog. Find out about Compose.ly’s content plans. Want to learn more?

×