Transfer Thunderbird emails to Gmail

Jan. 14, 2022
Our eSoftTools Thunderbird to Gmail Converter Tool is the best third-party software to transfer Thunderbird emails to Gmail. It is one of the best software to export single as well as various Thunderbird mbox files to Gmail. it can auto-load configured Thunderbird MBOX file section for conversion without losing any data of Thunderbird MBOX. This tool is 1oo% secure and safe to use for the user system because it's fully tested by online scanners and antiviruses.

Read More:- https://www.esofttools.com/thunderbird-to-outlook-converter.html

  1. 1. Transfer Thunderbird emails to Gmail Account https://www.esofttools.com/thunderbird-to-outlook-converter.html
  2. 2. Our eSoftTools Thunderbird Converter Tool is best solution to transferring Thunderbird emails to Gmail account instantly without losing any data. Introduction https://www.esofttools.com/thunderbird-to-outlook-converter.html 2
  3. 3. Features of Thunderbird Converter Tool • The software automates the entire procedure and eliminatesthe need to download Googlemigration tools • For Thunderbird MBOXconversion, there are no file size limitations. • The email's embedded characteristicswillbe preserved. • Apartfrom Gmail,this application exports MBOX objects in 9 differentfile formats. • The software is compatiblewith Windows XP,8, and other versionsof Windows. • Allowsfree conversion of Thunderbird MBOX files with a selection of25 items from each MBOX folder to each file type. 3
  4. 4. Steps to transfer Thunderbird emails to Gmail Open the eSoftTools Thunderbird Converter Software after downloading it. Users will get an option to Add File/ Folder on the home screen https://www.esofttools.com/thunderbird-to-outlook-converter.html 4
  5. 5. The software will now present you with three options. Then click on the next tab. https://www.esofttools.com/thunderbird-to-outlook-converter.html 5
  6. 6. After that, it will show all of the Thunderbird file's inner components and folders. https://www.esofttools.com/thunderbird-to-outlook-converter.html 6
  7. 7. Choose the required things from the list. https://www.esofttools.com/thunderbird-to-outlook-converter.html 7
  8. 8. After that, select Import into Cloud and then Import to Gmail. Click Authenticate Login after entering your Gmail account's login credentials. https://www.esofttools.com/thunderbird-to-outlook-converter.html 8
  9. 9. The last step is to hit on the Import to Gmail button, which will finish your account migration. Check your Gmail account to see if all of your emails have been migrated. https://www.esofttools.com/thunderbird-to-outlook-converter.html 9
  10. 10. Free demo Pack Availiable for all users https://www.esofttools.com/thunderbird-to-outlook-converter.html 10
  11. 11. Technical Support 24x7 https://www.esofttools.com/thunderbird-to-outlook-converter.html 11
  12. 12. Technical & Social Media Support ➜ https://www.esofttools.com/ ➜ https://twitter.com/esofttools/ ➜ https://www.instagram.com/esofttoolssoftware/ ➜ https://www.facebook.com/eSoftToolsOfficial/ ➜ https://in.pinterest.com/esoft0695/_created/ https://www.esofttools.com/thunderbird-to-outlook-converter.html 12
  13. 13. Thanks! Any questions? You can find me at: @esofttools.com https://www.esofttools.com/support/ https://www.esofttools.com/thunderbird-to-outlook-converter.html 13

