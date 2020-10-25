Successfully reported this slideshow.
Collect the keywords with high search volume and use them to create your listing.

  1. 1. Sample Product Listing
  2. 2. Title Faux Leather Placemats, Black, Set of 6, Waterproof and Easy to Clean, Heat Resistant, Non-Slip for Kitchen Dining Conference
  3. 3. Key Product Features Made from faux leather material, durable and can last for a long time. No strong odor. These are unscented and you won’t smell any chemical or strange odor. Double-stitched which give a stylish and elegant look, adding a little touch or charm to any table setting. Non-slip: stay in place and don’t stick on your table nor stick on your plates, cups, etc. No staining or warping from heat and easy to clean, you just wipe off the satins with a damp cloth.
  4. 4. Product Description These placemats are thick enough to protect your tables and at the same time give a modern, elegant and stylish look on any kind of setting from dining, outdoors, or even conference. Perfect for formal and casual occasions. They can also be suitable for hotel and restaurants. They are waterproof so no liquid can get through and easy to clean which also makes these kid-friendly. The placemats are eco-friendly, a nice addition to your dining accessories and could be an ideal gift for your family and friends.
  5. 5. Search Terms Modern placemats, placemats for dining table, table placemats, table mats set of 6, waterproof placemats, wipeable placemats, dining mat

