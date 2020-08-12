Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. RESULTANT OF PERPENDICULAR VECTOR GRADE 11 PRESENTED BY: SEANEGO JK 14 May 2020
  2. 2. RECAP • What are scalar and vector quantities and what are their examples?
  3. 3. RESULTANT OF PERPENDICULAR VECTOR • Vector is a physical quantity with both direction and magnitude( e.g.: force, velocity, displacement etc.) • A scalar is a physical quantity with only the magnitude ( e.g.: mass, time, temperature etc.)
  4. 4. PROPERTIES OF VECTORS • They does not have to start at the origin but it can be placed anywhere on the cartesian plane. • It does not affect the physical quantity as long as the magnitude and direction remain the same.
  5. 5. REPRESENTING THE RESULTANT OF CO-LINEAR FORCES/VECTORS • Two persons are lifting a heavy box by pulling it upwards using two ropes. The total vertical pulling force is the combined pulling force of the two men • A vector is represented by arrows drawn to scale • There are different ways of indicating direction of a vector a) Points of a compass b) 2. Bearing: the angle is measured in a clockwise direction from a south to north base line. This vertical base line is taken a 0°. c) The angle made to a given direction or point of reference ( e.g. 50° east of north or 50° E of N) • Displacement – a straight line drawn from the starting point to the ending point indicating both magnitude and directions • Resultant-(R) (vector sum) of a number of vectors is that single vectors which will have the same effect as the original vectors acting together
  6. 6. PHET SIMULATION • https://phet.colorado.edu/sims/html/vector-addition/latest/vector-addition_en.html
  7. 7. METHODS TO CALCULATE RESULTANT OF TWO FORCES Method 1 :graphical representation- Tail to Head • choose a suitable scale e.g. 10mm = 10 N • Accurately draw the first vector as an arrow according to the chosen scale and in the correct direction • draw the second accurate vector by placing the tail of the second vector at the tip of the first vector • complete the diagram by drawing (the resultant) a straight line from the tail of the first vector to the head of the second vector • measure the length and direction of the resultant vector. Use the scale to determine the actual/ real magnitude of the resultant. Use the protractor to measure the angle of the resultant Rx=300N Ry=40 R=500N α=50.2°
  8. 8. DEMONSTRATION OF METHOD 1: HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/WATCH?V=2EJSNXYNWVU
  9. 9. METHOD 2: PARALLELOGRAM METHOD • choose an accurate scale e.g. 10mm = 10 N • accurately draw the first vector as an arrow according to the chosen scale and in the correct direction ( east) • draw the second accurate vector by placing the tail of the second vector on the tail of the first vector and in the correct direction( south) • Form a rectangle by drawing two lines parallel to Rx and Ry respectively and with the same length • Lastly draw R being a diagonal line starting from the tails of RX and RY Ry=400N Rx=300N R=500N
  10. 10. DEMONSTRATION OF METHOD 2 HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/WATCH?V=RQFYBU5KVJK
  11. 11. SUMMARY OF THE LESSON • vectors do not have to start at the origin • use arrows, compass, bearings and point of reference for vector direction • we can use tail-to-head and parallelogram method to find resultant vector
  12. 12. ACTIVITY • Two forces are applied to an object : 3 N to the right and 5 N downwards. Sketch the forces on the Cartesian plane and draw the resultant force using these methods • 1. Tail to head method • 2. Parallelogram method

