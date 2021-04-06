True Crime maestros Nick van der Leek and Lisa Wilson have had repeated requests from their fans to write about O.J. ✔8220;The Juice✔8221; Simpson. For some time the authors themselves felt all there is to know about the trial, the ✔8220;Dream Team✔8221; and the luckless prosecutors was already out there.But with O.J. himself up for parole in 2017, and with a ground-breaking new true crime TV anthology doing the rounds, van der Leek and Wilson have finally turned their scalpels and surgical analysis to THIS trial. They✔8217;ve since admitted to being astounded at the audacities and mendacities buried beneath the surface of this trial, far more than they✔8217;d anticipated.✔8220;The O.J. Simpson trial makes Jodi Arias seem honest, and her trial seem ordinary by comparison, and that✔8217;s saying something,✔8221; writes Nick van der Leek. ✔8220;We✔8217;ve written ten books on the Oscar trial but it doesn✔8217;t even come close to the scale and scope of O.J. Simpson✔8217;s celebrity circus.✔8221;JUICE examines why, providing innumerable links to photos, audio and video that brings this crime to life. JUICE finally asks and definitively answers these questions:Did O.J. commit double murder?Did he act alone?What was the motive?What happened to the murder weapon ✔8211; and has it been discovered [is it the smoking gun?]What was the ✔8220;slow burn✔8221; leading up to the murders?How did racism play into the Defense Strategy and how did it work?How credible are the cast of characters shadow-boxing behind the scenes ✔8211; Kris Kardashian, Kato Kaelin, Faye Resnick, A.C. Cowlings, Lou Brown, Hertz, Johnnie Cochran, Marcus Allen✔8230;But the biggest mystery of all is the ✔8220;real✔8221; Juice ✔8211; who is he? Behind the statues of O.J., the dozens of movie and television performances, the Heisman trophy, the Hall of Fame stuff ✔8211; who is the ✔8220;Juice✔8221; really, and what was eating at him on June 12? Why was he so fatally attracted to Nicole, and she to him? How did the crime actually play out?What was the infamous Bronco chase really all about? Was O.J. really suicidal?More than twenty years after the ✔8220;trial of the century✔8221;, no court case has come close to the O.J. Simpson trial. JUICE finally reveals why✔8230;