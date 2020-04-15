Vode na kopnu

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ВОДЕ НА КОПНУ презентацију припремила наставница географије Јована Веселиновић
  2. 2. • ВОДЕ НА КОПНУ, за разлику од морске и океанске воде, су углавном слатке • заузимају свега око 3% од укупне количине воде на Земљи; остатак се налази у морима и океанима • деле се на: - ПОВРШИНСКЕ – оне које се налазе на површини Земље: потоци, реке, језера, мочваре (баре), ледници - ПОДЗЕМНЕ – оне које се налазе у унутрашњости Земљине коре • одакле потиче вода на копну? - одговор је дат на следећем слајду воде на копну чине свега 3% укупне воде на Земљи
  3. 3. • одакле потиче вода на на копну? • од падавина (процес кружења воде у природи)– под утицајем Сунчеве топлоте вода испарава са површине копна и мора у виду водене паре. Та водена пара се на висини раслађује и кондензује, тј. претвара у облаке и падавине. Од укупне количине падавина које се излуче на Земљиној површини: - највећи део доспева у Светско море - мањи део испари - један део понире кроз пукотине у дубље слојеве Земљине коре (подземне воде) - један део одлази у реке или се задржава у барама, језерима и ледницима (површинске воде)
  4. 4. • ИЗДАН је подземна вода нагомилана изнад водонепропусног слоја стена – вода понире кроз шупљине у стенама све док дође до водонепропустивог слоја стена • АРТЕШКА ИЗДАН је подземна вода заробљена између два вододржива слоја стена на слици су наранџастом бојом представљене водонепропусне, тј. вододрживе стене (стене кроз које вода не може да прође) ПОДЗЕМНЕ ВОДЕ
  5. 5. • подземне воде могу бити: 1. МИНЕРАЛНЕ – подземне воде које садрже растворене минералне материје (када подземна вода тече, она раствара минерале од којих се састоје стене Земљине коре); те воде су лековите 2. ТЕРМАЛНЕ – топле воде чија је температура виша од 20°C 3. ТЕРМОМИНЕРАЛНЕ – воде које су и топле и минералне
  6. 6. • ИЗВОР је место где подземна вода избија на Земљину површину • извори могу да буду: - минерални – место где минерална вода избија на површину Земље - термални – место где топла вода избија на површину; најпознатији извори овог типа су гејзири (гејзери) - термоминерални - врела • места око термоминералних извора која су уређена за лечење називају се БАЊЕ
  7. 7. • ГЕЈЗИРИ су извори у вулканским областима, који периодично избацују пару и врелу воду у виду водоскока Јелоустон – национални парк у Сједињеним Америчким Државама је познат по многобројним гејзирима
  8. 8. • ВРЕЛА су јаки крашки извори из којих вода избија под притиском, па игледа као да ври (зато се и називају врела) врело реке Млаве у Источној Србији
  9. 9. ПОВРШИНСКЕ ВОДЕ 1. РЕКЕ (водотоци) • шта представља извор реке, тј. место где настаје река; како настају реке, одакле потиче вода у рекама? - од подземне воде – реке могу да постану од извора, односно од подземне воде која се појави на површину у виду извора и даље отиче у виду реке - од падавина (када се гомилањем кише појави поток, од кога може да постане и већа река) - од отопљеног снега и ледника - извор реке може да буде и језеро или мочвара (када из неког језера или мочваре истиче река)
  10. 10. • ЕЛЕМЕНТИ РЕЧНОГ ТОКА су: - ВОДЕНА МАСА, тј. вода - РЕЧНО КОРИТО је жљеб којим отиче водена маса - ИЗВОР је место где настаје река (нека река може да настане и спајањем две друге реке, па се тада њеним почетком сматра место спајања две реке) - УШЋЕ је место где се река улива у другу реку, језеро, море или океан
  11. 11. • притока је мања река која се улива у већу реку • лева и десна притока неке реке одређују се гледајући из правца извора реке – притока која је са леве стране од извора река је лева притока, а притока која је десно од извора је десна притока
  12. 12. меандри
  13. 13. да поновимо још једном:
  14. 14. нормално или обично ушће • постоји више типова ушћа река, а то су: - нормално или обично ушће јавља се код речних корита која се при ушћу не шире - делта је ушће реке у облику троугла или грчког слова делта - естуари су ушћа река у облику левка нормално ушће
  15. 15. • према трајању, реке се деле на: - сталне – у њима стално протиче вода - периодичне или сезонске – у сушно доба године пресушују - повремене – јављају се у пустињама само када падне киша, а то је веома ретко уади (вади) су сува речна корита у пустињама у којима се вода појави само за време ретких киша
  16. 16. • посебан тип река представљају понорнице – то су подземне реке у крашким (кречњачким) теренима које после одређеног тока по површини Земље пониру (пропадају) кроз пукотине, настављају да теку подземно, па се поново појаве на површину у виду крашког врела, од којег настаје нови површински ток врело да се подсетимо: кречњак је врста стене са бројним пукотинама кроз које понире вода
  17. 17. РЕЧНУ МРЕЖУ чине све реке на некој територији (континенту, регији, држави итд.) речна мрежа Србије РЕЧНИ СИСТЕМ чини главна река са свим својим притокама речни систем
  18. 18. • РЕЧНИ СЛИВ је површина са које се све воде сливају у једну реку, тј. један речни систем (постоје и језерски, морски и океански слив) • узвишење у рељефу које одваја два суседна слива зове РАЗВОЂЕ; оно ограничава површину слива тамнијом зеленом бојом означен је речни слив, а његове ивице представљају развође РАЗВОЂЕ
  19. 19. • водостај је висина воде у речном кориту; мери се помоћу водомерне летве и изражава у cm • протицај је количина воде која протекне реком у једној секунди на било ком делу њеног тока; изражава се у m3/s водомерна летва
  20. 20. 2. ЈЕЗЕРА • за разлику од река, које су текуће, језера су стајаће воде • језера су удубљења на копну испуњена водом • елементи језера су: - језерски басен – удубљење које је испуњено водом - вода • језера добијају воду од падавина, подземних вода и река, а губе је отокама и испаравањем отока је река која истиче из неког језера
  21. 21. • да се подсетимо: надморска висина је висина неког објекта у односу на ниво мора, а одређено је да се ниво свих мора и океана налази на 0 m • у зависности од положаја површине и дна језера у односу на ниво мора, језера се деле на депресије и криптодепресије • ДЕПРЕСИЈА је језеро чији се површина и дно налазе испод нивоа мора • КРИПТОДЕПРЕСИЈА је језеро чије је дно испод, а површина изнад нивоа мора
  22. 22. • по начину постанка језера се дела на: - природна - вештачка • природна језера могу да буду: - тектонска – испуњавају удубљења која су настала тектонским покретима, велика су и дубока; овој групи припадају и реликтна (језера која представљају остатке некадашњих великих мора) и вулканска језера (налазе се у кратерима угашених вулкана)
  23. 23. - ерозивна – настала у удубљењима која су настала неким ерозивним процесом: нпр. ледничка језера у цирку ледника који се отопио, крашка језера у вртачама, увалама и крашким пољима, еолска језера која постају тако што ветар издувава песак са површине (на тај начин у рељефу настају улегнућа која допиру до горње површине подземне воде, која испуни то улегнуће и формира еолско језеро; вода еолских језера може да потиче и од падавина), речна језера, тј. мртваје - акумулативна – настала у акумулираном материјалу (нпр. ледничка језера у моренама)
  24. 24. ЈЕЗЕРА У ЦИРКУ ВУЛКАНСКО ЈЕЗЕРО КРАШКО ЈЕЗЕРО ПАЛИЋКО ЈЕЗЕРО У СРБИЈИ ЈЕ ПРИМЕР ЕОЛСКОГ ЈЕЗЕРА
  25. 25. Обедска бара је типичан пример мртваје речна језера или мртваје постала су пресецањем меандара река; имају изглед потковице
  26. 26. • иако је језерска вода слатка, постоје и језера са сланом водом, а типичан пример је Мртво море; иако се зовем море, ово језеро спада у најсланија језера на свету, па у њему човек не може да потоне због велике количине соли; вода овог језера је слана јер се налази у области где је испаравање велико, а мало притицање слатке воде
  27. 27. • вештачка језера ствара човек, углавном преграђивањем река бранама • граде се за потребе: - производње електричне енергије - наводњавања - водоснабдевања - туризма и рекреације
  28. 28. 3. МОЧВАРЕ настају углавном зарастањем језера барским биљем, издизањем нивоа подземних вода итд. 4. као што знамо, ЛЕДНИЦИ настају изнад снежне границе, на местима где се снег не топи годинама; има их на Антарктику, Арктику, Гренланду и високим планинама
  29. 29. 2) прецтрај скицу у свесци и на њој означи извор реке, ушће реке, леву и десну притоку 3) на слици је представљена река Велика Морава са свим својим притокама. Напиши у свесци: а) шта чини Велика Морава са свим својим притокама б) шта представља ограничена обојена површина
  30. 30. 1. Погледај фотографију, па у свесци напиши шта је означено под бројевима а, б и в. домаћи задатак:
  31. 31. ХВАЛА НА ПАЖЊИ

