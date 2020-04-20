O coelho joaquim andrea alves

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Andr�a Alves
Joaquim � um coelho branquinho, de orelhas longas, rabo curto, olhos vermelhos, pelagem macia e patas ligeira. Ele mora em...
Todos os anos, Joaquim recebe uma carta, do coelho superior, com informa��es de todas as crian�as que havia se comportado ...
Joaquim, ent�o, pega sua bicicleta e sai pedalando pela cidade a procura das crian�as comportadas.
O coelho adora entregar ovos de p�scoa, mas ele sempre quis saber como eram feitos os ovos de p�scoa. Joaquim estava muito...
Ele teve uma ideia, resolveu escrever uma carta para o coelho superior, pedindo autoriza��o para ir at� chocolatil�ndia.
O chefe de Joaquim autorizou a viagem e o coelhinho, rapidamente, fez sua malas, pegou o seu carro e foi para Chocolatiol�...
Chegando na cidade do chocolate, Joaquim foi direto para a f�brica. Logo, na entrada e no entorno de toda a f�brica, ele a...
Joaquim aprendeu que depois da semente do cacau se transformar em uma massa, � preciso ir no freezer para os ovos serem mo...
O fofo coelho ficou impressionado com a quantidade de coelhos que trabalhavam na f�brica. Joaquim comeu tantos chocolates ...
No outro dia, Joaquim voltou para casa bem cedo, pois ele tinha muito trabalho pela frente, afinal era domingo de P�scoa.
×