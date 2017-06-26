Capitulo1... Josue Excequiel Rodriguez 20112007617

UNAH-VS Perspectivas de la Tecnología Ing. Guillermo Brand Estudiante: Josué Excequiel Rodriguez Romero Cuenta: 20112007617
COMPUTACIÓN EN LA NUBE LA COMPUTACIÓN EN LA NUBE ES UN TÉRMINO GENERAL PARA DENOMINAR CUALQUIER COSA QUE TENGA QUE VER CON...
¿COMO HA LLEGADO LA NUBE? Como un modelo de consumir tecnología como servicio (aplicaciones, computación y almacenamiento)...
INICIOS El concepto de la computación en la nube empezó en proveedores de servicio de Internet a gran escala, como Google,...
¿CUÁLES SON LOS PRINCIPALES BENEFICIOS QUE OFRECE LA NUBE? • Permite centrarse en generar valor e innovar. • Reduce costes...
CARACTERÍSTICAS • Agilidad: Capacidad de mejora para ofrecer recursos tecnológicos al usuario por parte del proveedor. • C...
• Rendimiento: Los sistemas en la nube controlan y optimizan el uso de los recursos de manera automática, dicha caracterís...
CLOUD COMPUTING. RETOS Y OPORTUNIDADES El primer informe del ONTSI sobre “cloud computing” o “computación en la nube” se p...
¿DÓNDE ESTÁN LAS APLICACIONES Y MIS DATOS? • 1 - Nube pública: En datacenters repartidos geográficamente en diversos conti...
¿POR QUÉ HA LLEGADO CON TANTA FUERZA LA NUBE? 1 - La situación macroeconómica obliga a reducir costes. 2 - Por la presión ...
VENTAJAS • Integración probada de servicios Red. Por su naturaleza, la tecnología de cloud computing se puede integrar con...
• Implementación más rápida y con menos riesgos, ya que se comienza a trabajar más rápido y no es necesaria una gran inver...
DESVENTAJAS • La centralización de las aplicaciones y el almacenamiento de los datos origina una interdependencia de los p...
• La madurez funcional de las aplicaciones hace que continuamente estén modificando sus interfaces, por lo cual la curva d...
SOFTWARE COMO SERVICIO El software como servicio (en inglés software as a service, SaaS) se encuentra en la capa más alta ...
CONCLUSIONES • En esta nueva era de la digitalización un tema muy importante es este de la computación en la nube, que con...
• Un motivo verdadero por el que no usamos este medio es por la interdependencia a los proveedores de servicios, es decir,...
  1. 1. UNAH-VS Perspectivas de la Tecnología Ing. Guillermo Brand Estudiante: Josué Excequiel Rodriguez Romero Cuenta: 20112007617
  2. 2. COMPUTACIÓN EN LA NUBE LA COMPUTACIÓN EN LA NUBE ES UN TÉRMINO GENERAL PARA DENOMINAR CUALQUIER COSA QUE TENGA QUE VER CON LA PROVISIÓN DE SERVICIOS DE HOSPEDAJE A TRAVÉS DE INTERNET. ESTOS SERVICIOS SE DIVIDEN EN TRES GRANDES CATEGORÍAS: INFRAESTRUCTURA COMO SERVICIO, PLATAFORMA COMO SERVICIO Y SOFTWARE COMO SERVICIO.
  3. 3. ¿COMO HA LLEGADO LA NUBE? Como un modelo de consumir tecnología como servicio (aplicaciones, computación y almacenamiento), sin necesidad de inversiones, de forma segura y accesible desde cualquier lugar. Esta revolución está ofreciendo a las empresas un gran ahorro de costes ya que elimina las inversiones iniciales y las convierte en gastos variables muy reducidos según el consumo. Desde el fenómeno de internet, en el mundo empresarial no se había visto una transformación de tanto impacto. En este artículo, respondemos a las preguntas más habituales acerca del Cloud. Las soluciones en la nube permiten a su departamento de TI centrarse en aportar valor, en lugar de verse obligado a dedicar la mayor parte de su tiempo al mantenimiento y actualización de su infraestructura tecnológica, con las mismas garantías de seguridad y rendimiento que si la tuviera alojada en su propia empresa. Es sabido que las empresas que no han adoptado Cloud, dedican un 70% de su presupuesto de TI al mantenimiento y sólo un 30% a nuevos proyectos e innovación.
  4. 4. INICIOS El concepto de la computación en la nube empezó en proveedores de servicio de Internet a gran escala, como Google, Amazon AWS, Microsoft y otros que construyeron su propia infraestructura. De entre todos ellos emergió una arquitectura: un sistema de recursos distribuidos horizontalmente, introducidos como servicios virtuales de TI escalados masivamente y manejados como recursos configurados y mancomunados de manera continua. Este modelo de arquitectura fue inmortalizado por George Gilder en su artículo de octubre de 2006 en la revista Wired titulado: Las fábricas de información
  5. 5. ¿CUÁLES SON LOS PRINCIPALES BENEFICIOS QUE OFRECE LA NUBE? • Permite centrarse en generar valor e innovar. • Reduce costes, tanto iniciales como de mantenimiento posterior. • Incrementa la productividad y por tanto, la competitividad de las empresas. • Aumenta la disponibilidad de los servicio informáticos, 24x7x365 • Acelera la puesta en marcha de nuevas aplicaciones y servicios (time to market) • Evita inversiones en activos tales como hardware y software. • Se paga sólo por el uso necesario. • Siempre actualizado, al día. • Permite ajustar el servicio o crecer en cualquier momento • Permite diferenciar el servicio por usuario, ajustando todavía más el coste.
  6. 6. CARACTERÍSTICAS • Agilidad: Capacidad de mejora para ofrecer recursos tecnológicos al usuario por parte del proveedor. • Costo: los proveedores de computación en la nube afirman que los costos se reducen. Un modelo de prestación pública en la nube convierte los gastos de capital en gastos de funcionamiento. Ello reduce barreras de entrada, ya que la infraestructura se proporciona típicamente por una tercera parte y no tiene que ser adquirida por una sola vez o tareas informáticas intensivas infrecuentes. • Escalabilidad y elasticidad: aprovisionamiento de recursos sobre una base de autoservicio en casi en tiempo real, sin que los usuarios necesiten cargas de alta duración. • Independencia entre el dispositivo y la ubicación: permite a los usuarios acceder a los sistemas utilizando un navegador web, independientemente de su ubicación o del dispositivo que utilice (por ejemplo, PC, teléfono móvil). • La tecnología de virtualización permite compartir servidores y dispositivos de almacenamiento y una mayor utilización. Las aplicaciones pueden ser fácilmente migradas de un servidor físico a otro.
  7. 7. • Rendimiento: Los sistemas en la nube controlan y optimizan el uso de los recursos de manera automática, dicha característica permite un seguimiento, control y notificación del mismo. Esta capacidad aporta transparencia tanto para el consumidor o el proveedor de servicio. • Seguridad: puede mejorar debido a la centralización de los datos. La seguridad es a menudo tan buena o mejor que otros sistemas tradicionales, en parte porque los proveedores son capaces de dedicar recursos a la solución de los problemas de seguridad que muchos clientes no pueden permitirse el lujo de abordar. El usuario de la nube es responsable de la seguridad a nivel de aplicación. El proveedor de la nube es responsable de la seguridad física. • Mantenimiento: en el caso de las aplicaciones de computación en la nube, es más sencillo, ya que no necesitan ser instalados en el ordenador de cada usuario y se puede acceder desde diferentes lugares.
  8. 8. CLOUD COMPUTING. RETOS Y OPORTUNIDADES El primer informe del ONTSI sobre “cloud computing” o “computación en la nube” se presenta con el objetivo de analizar la situación actual y el impacto de la tecnología cloud computing en España, así como identificar oportunidades de crecimiento y estrategias de adopción de este tipo de modelo tecn. Estructurado el estudio recoge aspectos como: la situación actual del cloud computing a nivel mundial, europeo y en particular en España; el conocimiento y percepción de la tecnología cloud por parte de las pymes españolas; la visión sobre el cloud computing de expertos de esta tecnología; el impacto desde los puntos de vista macroeconómico, microeconómico, social y en las Administraciones Públicas y en el medio ambiente y una selección de casos de buenas prácticas en el uso de servicios cloud en distintos sectores de actividad y de ámbitos privado y público. •
  9. 9. ¿DÓNDE ESTÁN LAS APLICACIONES Y MIS DATOS? • 1 - Nube pública: En datacenters repartidos geográficamente en diversos continentes, protegidos con grandes medidas de seguridad y sistemas que ofrecen un alto nivel de disponibilidad. Están diseñados para optimizar recursos y energía, ser gestionados de forma automatizada, y compartir el servicio con miles de clientes asegurando la confidencialidad de los datos, reduciendo costes y consiguiendo economías de escala. • 2 - Nube privada: En su centro de datos. Este modelo permite a la empresas obtener un mayor partido de sus inversiones de infraestructura y autoabastecerse optimizando sus recursos y prestando servicios de manera interna. Especialmente indicado para grandes organizaciones que desean mantener totalmente el control de su infraestructura y de sus datos en sus propios centros. Este modelo consigue cierto ahorro de costes respecto a una infraestructura tradicional pues se aprovecha mejor gracias a la virtualización y automatización, pero requiere que el departamento de TI la gestione, el ahorro es inferior al cloud público y lógicamente, no evita una inversión en activos. • 3 - Nube híbrida: Un modelo que en función de cada organización, permite combinar servicios en nube pública con otros en nube privada. Los motivos suelen ser la necesidad de mantener el control absoluto de ciertas aplicaciones o información.
  10. 10. ¿POR QUÉ HA LLEGADO CON TANTA FUERZA LA NUBE? 1 - La situación macroeconómica obliga a reducir costes. 2 - Por la presión de los mercados para que las empresas innoven con inversiones reducidas. 3 - Porque hay una necesidad de alinear las tareas de TI con las necesidades del negocio. 4 - Porque las interfaces web han madurado tanto que prácticamente se logran experiencias similares a la que se puede conseguir con una aplicación de escritorio. 5 - Porque las comunicaciones son mejores y más fiables, con margen de mejora. 6 - Porque la necesidad de movilidad de los empleados para poder trabajar en diferentes ubicaciones implica ciertos retos que las aplicaciones online en la nube cubren a la perfección.
  11. 11. VENTAJAS • Integración probada de servicios Red. Por su naturaleza, la tecnología de cloud computing se puede integrar con mucha mayor facilidad y rapidez con el resto de las aplicaciones empresariales (tanto software tradicional como Cloud Computing basado en infraestructuras), ya sean desarrolladas de manera interna o externa. • Prestación de servicios a nivel mundial. Las infraestructuras de cloud computing proporcionan mayor capacidad de adaptación, recuperación completa de pérdida de datos (con copias de seguridad) y reducción al mínimo de los tiempos de inactividad. • Una infraestructura 100% de cloud computing permite también al proveedor de contenidos o servicios en la nube prescindir de instalar cualquier tipo de software, ya que éste es provisto por el proveedor de la infraestructura o la plataforma en la nube. Un gran beneficio del cloud computing es la simplicidad y el hecho de que requiera mucha menor inversión para empezar a trabajar.
  12. 12. • Implementación más rápida y con menos riesgos, ya que se comienza a trabajar más rápido y no es necesaria una gran inversión. Las aplicaciones del cloud computing suelen estar disponibles en cuestión de días u horas en lugar de semanas o meses, incluso con un nivel considerable de personalización o integración. • Actualizaciones automáticas que no afectan negativamente a los recursos de TI. Al actualizar a la última versión de las aplicaciones, el usuario se ve obligado a dedicar tiempo y recursos para volver a personalizar e integrar la aplicación. Con el cloud computing no hay que decidir entre actualizar y conservar el trabajo, dado que esas personalizaciones e integraciones se conservan automáticamente durante la actualización. • Contribuye al uso eficiente de la energía. En este caso, a la energía requerida para el funcionamiento de la infraestructura. En los datacenters tradicionales, los servidores consumen mucha más energía de la requerida realmente. En cambio, en las nubes, la energía consumida es sólo la necesaria, reduciendo notablemente el desperdicio.
  13. 13. DESVENTAJAS • La centralización de las aplicaciones y el almacenamiento de los datos origina una interdependencia de los proveedores de servicios. • La disponibilidad de las aplicaciones está sujeta a la disponibilidad de acceso a Internet. • La confiabilidad de los servicios depende de la "salud" tecnológica y financiera de los proveedores de servicios en nube. Empresas emergentes o alianzas entre empresas podrían crear un ambiente propicio para el monopolio y el crecimiento exagerado en los servicios. • La disponibilidad de servicios altamente especializados podría tardar meses o incluso años para que sean factibles de ser desplegados en la red.
  14. 14. • La madurez funcional de las aplicaciones hace que continuamente estén modificando sus interfaces, por lo cual la curva de aprendizaje en empresas de orientación no tecnológica tenga unas pendientes significativas, así como su consumo automático por aplicaciones. • Seguridad. La información de la empresa debe recorrer diferentes nodos para llegar a su destino, cada uno de ellos (y sus canales) son un foco de inseguridad. Si se utilizan protocolos seguros, HTTPS por ejemplo, la velocidad total disminuye debido a la sobrecarga que éstos requieren. • Escalabilidad a largo plazo. A medida que más usuarios empiecen a compartir la infraestructura de la nube, la sobrecarga en los servidores de los proveedores aumentará, si la empresa no posee un esquema de crecimiento óptimo puede llevar a degradaciones en el servicio o altos niveles de jitter.
  15. 15. SOFTWARE COMO SERVICIO El software como servicio (en inglés software as a service, SaaS) se encuentra en la capa más alta y caracteriza una aplicación completa ofrecida como un servicio, por-demanda, vía multitenencia — que significa una sola instancia del software que corre en la infraestructura del proveedor y sirve a múltiples organizaciones de clientes. Las aplicaciones que suministran este modelo de servicio son accesibles a través de un navegador web -o de cualquier aplicación diseñada para tal efecto- y el usuario no tiene control sobre ellas, aunque en algunos casos se le permite realizar algunas configuraciones. Esto le elimina la necesidad al cliente de instalar la aplicación en sus propios computadores, evitando asumir los costos de soporte y el mantenimiento de hardware y software.
  16. 16. CONCLUSIONES • En esta nueva era de la digitalización un tema muy importante es este de la computación en la nube, que consiste en subir datos a la web o a la “nube” con la facilidad de compartir dicha información, en el ámbito personal. • Las empresas esta nueva herramienta ayuda a optimizar su trabajo y a disminuir en costos de inversión e infraestructura física, eso se debe a que la computación en la nube ofrece software, bases de datos y espacios de almacenamiento, todo en la misma web. • En este tema de la tecnología es un poco difícil confiar en la integridad de nuestros datos, por lo que aun no lo aplicamos en nuestro diario vivir ya que tenemos el pensamiento de que al subir datos podríamos ser víctimas de plagio o pérdida
  17. 17. • Un motivo verdadero por el que no usamos este medio es por la interdependencia a los proveedores de servicios, es decir, a que debemos estar conectados a diario. • deberíamos dejar que la computación en la nube haga parte de nuestra vida cotidiana, son muchos los beneficios que trae a las pequeñas y medianas empresas .

