Miranda josue 3 d 2q 1p aporte informatica

  1. 1. Tabla de Contenido: INTRODUCCIONy PLATO TÍPICO…………………………………………………………… 3 PARROQUIAS YCELEBRIDADES …..………………………………………………………..4 DEPORTISTAS YLIMITES GEOGRAFICOS………………………………………………….5 LOS ALCALDES DE LOS ULTIMOS 20 AÑOS………………………………………………..6 CREADORDE LA LETRA DEL HIMNO DEL CANTÓNDURÁN Y CURIOSIDADES DEL CANTÓN…………………………………………………………………………………………...7 DIGNIDADESDEL CANTÓN DURÁN…………………………………………………………..8 DEMOGRAFÍA…..…………………………………………………………………………………..9 BIBLIOGRAFIA………………………………………………………………………………….10
  2. 2. Introducción El Cantón Duran: es un cantón de la provincia del Guayas, en el Ecuador. Está ubicado en el margen oriental del río Guayas. Está situada frente a la ciudad de Guayaquil, capital provincial, a la que está unida por el puente de la Unidad Nacional. El cantón Durán tiene tres parroquias: Eloy Alfaro, Divino Niño y El Recreo. Plato Típico: La fritada: es un plato típico de la gastronomía de Ecuador, su componente principal es la carne de cerdo frita. Es un plato típico de Ecuador y sus orígenes se remontan a la época del colonialismo español, a principios de los años 1800. La carne de cerdo se cocina en agua hirviendo con condimentos varios y luego se fríe con la grasa del cerdo en una paila de bronce sobre las llamas. Se acompaña en la mayoría de los casos de tortillas de papa o papas enteras hervidas, mote o choclo cocinado, cebollas y tomate en encurtido y plátano maduro frito, también se acostumbra acompañarlos con habas cocinadas o mellocos, siendo este último no tan común.
  3. 3. Parroquias y Ciudadelas del Cantón Duran Parroquias: Eloy Alfaro, Recreo, Divino Niño Ciudadelas: Primavera1, Primavera2, Primavera3, Los Helechos, Elsa, Orama Gonzales, La Maldonado, El Arbolito, María Piedad, La 16 de octubre, Héctor Cobos, La Ferroviaria, Peñón del Rio, 28 de agosto, Brisas de Santay, El Dorado, Panorama, la Pedro Menéndez y Cerro Redondo Celebridades del Cantón Duran 16 de octubre Parroquialización: La parroquialización fue otorgada por ordenanza municipal el 16 de octubre de 1902 y fue ratificada en 1920, cuando recibió el nombre de Gral. Eloy Alfaro Este acontecimiento implicó un paso importante para el desarrollo de los duraneños de ese entonces Ellos mostraron su insatisfacción por la falta de atención de las autoridades municipales del cantón Guayaquil El 10 de enero cantonización: El 10 de enero de 1986, Durán, fue elevada a la categoría de cantón durante la presidencia de León Febres Cordero†, tras la resolución dictaminada por el extinto Congreso Nacional el 27 de diciembre de 1985. Durán fue inicialmente una parroquia rural del cantón Guayaquil desde el 16 de octubre de 1902
  4. 4. Deportistas:  Pablo Sandiford  Jacinta Sandiford  Gonzalo Aparicio  Humberto Ayala  Luis A. Raffo Limites Geográficos: El cantón Durán está situado al margen oriental del río guayas, su jurisdicción política administrativa comprende la zona urbana y rural con una extensión de 58,65 y 253,08 km2 respectivamente. Sus límites son: Norte: Río Babahoyo. Sur: El Cantón Naranjal. Este: El Cantón Yaguachi.
  5. 5. Alcaldes de los últimos 20 años: Mariana Mendieta 2000-2008: Su administración se centró principalmente en la pavimentación de calles y construcción de bordillos y parques multiusos. También destacó la construcción del malecón de la ciudadela Abel Gilbert Dalton Narváez 2009-2014y actualalcalde desde 2019:El economista Dalton Narváez es reconocido por ser un líder innato que ha velado desde siempre por los derechos de los duraremos y ecuatorianos, impulsado por el anhelo de desarrollo y prosperidad para su cantón. Alexandra Arce2014-2019: Nació el 31 de julio de 1977 en Guayaquil. Realizó sus estudios superiores en la Universidad Laica Vicente Rocafuerte, donde obtuvo el título de ingeniera comercial.
  6. 6. Creador del Himno del cantón duran: Luis Sánchez Borja Datos Curioso del cantón: La segunda ciudad ofrece varios puntos turísticos como su malecón, clubes, muelles, entre otros. Anualmente se celebra en este cantón una serie de festivales entre los cuales se destaca la "Feria Internacional del Ecuador" o más conocida como la "Feria de Durán". En los últimos años la Fundación Malecón 2000 de Guayaquil patrocina un proyecto de desarrollo que comprende el impulso de la comunidad y la conservación de la flora y de fauna de la Isla Santay, que pertenece a Durán, además del desarrollo turístico. Malecón de Durán, que está ubicado en las calles malecón entre Quito y Yaguachi. Donde se puede disfrutar de áreas verdes, un mirador, juegos infantiles y un muelle fluvial. La Cooperativa UrbaDuran Línea 17-4, cuya frecuencia es cada 10 minutos, deja en la calle de atrás que se llama Cuenca. El Santuario del Divino Niño Jesús, se encuentra ubicado en la Cdla. Pedro Menéndez Gilbert. El 25 de diciembre de cada año se realiza una procesión. Para llegar a este Santuario se puede utilizar cualquiera de las siguientes opciones: Cooperativa Panorama Línea 81. Cooperativa 16 de Octubre línea 18 ruta 1 y 6. Cooperativa UrbaDuran 17-4 Todas las rutas de buses dejan en la calle Nicolás Lapentti a la entrada de la cdla. Pedro Menéndez Gilbert, desde ahí se debe caminar alrededor de tres cuadras por la calle principal hasta llegar al santuario. El
  7. 7. Humedal Isla Santay, está ubicado frente a la cabecera cantonal de Durán en el Río Guayas. Fue declarado sitio Ramsar # 1041. En este ecosistema se encuentran cuatro especies de mangles, flora y fauna característica de este tipo de hábitat. Su único acceso es mediante lanchas durante el día y es recomendable evitar hacerlo en aguaje. Dignidades del Cantón Duran: Alcalde: Econ. Dalton Narváez Mendieta Vicealcalde: Rodrigo Aparicio Secretaria Municipal Jéssica Vaca Concejal: Juan Jiménez Concejal: René Zambrano Concejal: Bella Pesantes I. Concejal: Ana Belén Ruiz Concejal: Giannina Cabrera Concejal: Aldo Farfán Concejal: Pablo Ayala Concejal: Kathy Cornejo Concejal: Rodolfo Ortega Concejal: Yailene Arreaga Concejal Suplente: Cecilia Batallas Concejal Suplente: Mayra Cela Concejal Suplente: Grace Palacios Concejal Suplente: Víctor Vivero Concejal Suplente: Santiago Olivares Concejal Suplente: José Lavayen
  8. 8. Demografía:
  9. 9. Bibliografia: http://rutadelafritada.blogspot.com/2011/04/historia-de-la-fritada.html https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cant%C3%B3n_Dur%C3%A1n https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anexo:Alcaldes_de_Dur%C3%A1n http://www.duran.gob.ec/municipio/inicio/index.php?option=com_content&view=arti cle&id=124&Itemid=782

