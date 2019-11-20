Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PELIGROS DE LAS REDES SOCIALES ALUMNA : Mayriel Náyeli Osorio Agurto
REDES SOCIALES Las redes sociales son unas estructuras sociales compuesta por varios usuarios que están relacionados por a...
VENTAJAS DE LAS REDES SOCIALES Nos ayuda a conectarnos con amigos y familiares . Nos entretiene un rato. Nos mantiene i...
PELIGROS DE LAS REDES SOCIALES Son tan adictivas que terminamos alejándonos poco a poco de los que nos rodean. Nos depri...
Entonces es decisión de cada uno e nosotros si le damos un buen uso a las redes sociales o no y como pudimos ver las redes...
Peligro de las redes sociales
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Peligro de las redes sociales

23 views

Published on

peligro en las redes sociales

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Peligro de las redes sociales

  1. 1. PELIGROS DE LAS REDES SOCIALES ALUMNA : Mayriel Náyeli Osorio Agurto
  2. 2. REDES SOCIALES Las redes sociales son unas estructuras sociales compuesta por varios usuarios que están relacionados por algo en común
  3. 3. VENTAJAS DE LAS REDES SOCIALES Nos ayuda a conectarnos con amigos y familiares . Nos entretiene un rato. Nos mantiene informados Nos da la oportunidad de poder socializar con personas nuevas o que ya conocemos. Existen redes que sirven para el aprendizaje. Son utilizados en investigaciones penales
  4. 4. PELIGROS DE LAS REDES SOCIALES Son tan adictivas que terminamos alejándonos poco a poco de los que nos rodean. Nos deprimen aun más. Nos baja el autoestima. Consume gran parte de nuestro tiempo Pueden dañar nuestra privacidad. Puede hacernos sufrir de ciberbullyng. Cualquiera pude ver la información o fotos que publicas en tus redes sociales.
  5. 5. Entonces es decisión de cada uno e nosotros si le damos un buen uso a las redes sociales o no y como pudimos ver las redes sociales son cada ves mas PELIGROSAS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xc-sRlHh00I

×