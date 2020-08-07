Presentacion 202045267

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NÚMEROS REALES Y SUS PROPIEDADES
¿A que le llamamos números reales? SON EL CONJUNTO DE NÚMEROS QUE INCLUYE LOS NÚMEROS NATURALES, ENTEROS, RACIONALES E IRR...
PROPIEDADES NÚMEROS REALES: Las propiedades que existen en los números reales son indispensables tanto por la ordenación d...
SI a, b y c SON NÚMEROS REALES EJEMPLO #1 Propiedad Operación Definición Que dice Ejemplo Conmutativa Suma Multiplicación ...
EJEMPLO #2 Propiedad Operación Definición Que dice Ejemplo Asociativa Suma Multiplicación a+(b+c)=(a+b)+c a(bc) = (ab)c Pu...
EJEMPLO #3 Propiedad Operación Definición Que dice Ejemplo Identidad Suma Multiplicación a + 0 = a a x 1= a Todo real suma...
EJEMPLO #4 Propiedad Operación Definición Que dice Ejemplo Inversos Suma Multiplicación a + ( -a) = 0 La suma de opuestos ...
EJEMPLO #5 Propiedad Operación Definición Que dice Ejemplo Distributiva Suma a Multiplicación a(b+c) = ab + ac El factor s...
1.- NÚMEROS IRRACIONALES: es un número que no puede ser expresado como una fracción, esta denominación significa la imposi...
2.- Números racionales: son todos los números que son susceptibles de ser expresados como una “fracción”, es decir, como e...
 2.2.- NÚMEROS FRACCIONARIOS: Una fracción es la comparación de dos números naturales mediante una división. El dividendo...
2.2.2.- FRACCIÓN IMPROPIA: Es toda fracción igual o mayor que la unidad; se reconoce por tener el numerador igual o mayor ...
3.- NÚMEROS ENTEROS: Se conoce comonúmerosenteroso simplementeal conjuntonuméricode losnúmerosnaturales,a sus inversosnega...
3.3.- RECTA NUMÉRICA: es un gráfico unidimensional o línea recta la cual contiene todos los números reales ya sea mediante...
4.- NÚMEROS NATURALES: es cualquiera de los números que se usan para contar los elementos de ciertos conjuntos,como tambié...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN, ESTA FUE MI PRESENTACIÓN. DIOS LE BENDIGA!!!
