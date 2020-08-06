Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Universidad de Panamá Facultad de Bellas Artes Josué Diaz 8 – 949 - 582 Profesora: Marelissa Saldarriaga Examen Semestral ...
Microsoft Visio Microsoft Visio es un software de dibujo vectorial para Microsoft Windows. Microsoft compró la compañía Vi...
¿Cómo funciona Microsoft Visio? Para crear un diagrama con Microsoft Visio, tan solo hay que especificar el nombre de las ...
¿Dónde se utiliza? Visio se utiliza en una variedad de escenarios para crear diagramas de aspecto, puedes optar por las fu...
¿Para qué se utiliza? • Microsoft Visio sirve básicamente para diseñar diagramas de flujo y procesos, mapas conceptuales, ...
¿Cuándo surgió MV? ❑ SU ADQUISICIÓN POR MICROSOFT IMPLICO DRÁSTICOS CAMBIOS DE DIRECTRICES DE TAL FORMA QUE A PARTIR DE LA...
Infografía https://administraproyectos.info/caracteristicas-de-microsoft-visio/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microsoft_Vi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Visio examen semestral

20 views

Published on

examen semestral

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Visio examen semestral

  1. 1. Universidad de Panamá Facultad de Bellas Artes Josué Diaz 8 – 949 - 582 Profesora: Marelissa Saldarriaga Examen Semestral Microsoft Visio
  2. 2. Microsoft Visio Microsoft Visio es un software de dibujo vectorial para Microsoft Windows. Microsoft compró la compañía Visio en el año 2000. Las herramientas que lo componen permiten realizar diagramas de oficinas, diagramas de bases de datos, diagramas de flujo de programas, UML, y más, que permiten iniciar al usuario en los lenguajes de programación.
  3. 3. ¿Cómo funciona Microsoft Visio? Para crear un diagrama con Microsoft Visio, tan solo hay que especificar el nombre de las tareas, introducir las fechas de inicio y fin y su duración en unidades temporales, que pueden ser de horas, días, semanas o meses. Los cronogramas de Gantt están contemplados dentro de los gráficos que es posible dibujar con esta herramienta y su materialización resulta muy sencilla. La presentación es visual, atractiva y moderna.
  4. 4. ¿Dónde se utiliza? Visio se utiliza en una variedad de escenarios para crear diagramas de aspecto, puedes optar por las funciones básicas de diagramas MS word.
  5. 5. ¿Para qué se utiliza? • Microsoft Visio sirve básicamente para diseñar diagramas de flujo y procesos, mapas conceptuales, líneas de tiempo y organigramas con gran facilidad. Influye también la opción de crear diagramas UML a partir de bases de datos
  6. 6. ¿Cuándo surgió MV? ❑ SU ADQUISICIÓN POR MICROSOFT IMPLICO DRÁSTICOS CAMBIOS DE DIRECTRICES DE TAL FORMA QUE A PARTIR DE LA VERSIÓN DE VISIO PARA MICROSOFT OFFICE 2003 EL DESARROLLO DE DIAGRAMAS PARA NEGOCIOS PASÓ DE AÑADIDO A SER EL NÚCLEO CENTRAL DE NEGOCIO, MINIMIZANDO LAS FUNCIONES PARA DESARROLLO DE PLANOS DE INGENIERÍA Y ARQUITECTURA.
  7. 7. Infografía https://administraproyectos.info/caracteristicas-de-microsoft-visio/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microsoft_Visio

×