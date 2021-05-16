Simple present with little Jossi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SimplePresent with little Jossi.
  2. 2. SIMPLE PRESENT TENSE • When we talk about facts, routine, habits. • Examples. • I go to scholl at morning. • She drinks tea every day.
  3. 3. Structure of simple present tense SUBJECT + VERB + COMPLEMENTE I STURY VERY HARD FOR MY EXAM. YOU WORK IN NA OFFICE.
  4. 4. 3ª pessoa singular- regra 1 1-Em geral acrescentamos a letra S no verbo que acompanha a 3ª pessoa. ( play) Ex. She plays guitar
  5. 5. 3ª pessoa singular- Regra 2 2- Verbos terminado em SS,X,CH,SH, O acrescentamos as letras ES. Ex. DRESS SHE DRESSES FIX HE FIXES WASH SHE WASHES GO HE GOES
  6. 6. 3ª pessoa singular- Regra 3 3- Verbos terminados em Y precedido de consoante, troca o Y pela a letra i e acrescenta es. EX. FLY- FLIES She cries every day.
  7. 7. EXEMPLO 1- She works as a doctor. 2-My mother washes her hands before eating. 3- She eats apple every day.
  8. 8. TIME EXPRESSIONS • EVERY DAY • EVERY WEEK • IN THE MORNING • USUALLY • SOMETIMES • OFTEN • ALWAYS
  9. 9. Exemplos. • She reads news paper every day. • She works every week. • She drinks tea sometimes.
  10. 10. READ THE RULES...

