Valores eticos

ESCUELA POLITECNICA NOMBRES: CATÁLOGOS: ARREAGA COJOM, JOSSELIN DE LOS ANGELES 682450 CANAHUI POCOP, ERIK ABEL 680652 GARC...
INTRODUCCIÓN  Los valores Éticos tienen como objetivo fundamental favorecer el desarrollo de la persona en lo relativo a ...
VALORES ÉTICOS
Qué son Valores éticos:  Son guías del comportamiento que regulan la conducta del individuo.  En primer lugar la Ética e...
JUSTICIA  Es un conjuntos de valores esenciales sobre los cuales debe basarse una sociedad y el Estado.  Es el conjunto ...
LIBERTAD  Es la facultad o capacidad del ser humano de actuar según sus valores, criterios, razón y voluntad.  También e...
RESPETO  Se refiere a la acción de respetar, es equivalente a tener veneración, aprecio y reconocimiento por una persona ...
RESPONSABILIDAD  Es el cumplimiento de las obligaciones, o el cuidado al tomar decisiones o realizar algo.  También es e...
INTEGRIDAD  Es la pureza original y sin contacto o contaminación con un mal o un daño, ya sea físico o moral.  Es el est...
LEALTAD  Es el carácter de una persona, cosa o animal leal.  Este expresa un sentimiento de respeto y fidelidad hacia un...
HONESTIDAD Hace referencia a un conjunto de atributos personales , como la decencia, el pudor , la dignidad, la sincerida...
EQUIDAD  La equidad se caracteriza por el uso de la imparcialidad para reconocer el derecho de cada uno, utilizando la eq...
TOLERANCIA  Se basa en el respeto hacia lo otro o lo que es diferente de lo propio y puede manifestarse como un acto de i...
PUNTUALIDAD  Es cortesía, educación y respeto. La impuntualidad es una muestra de falta de cultura, es no apreciar el tie...
CONCLUSIÓN Los valores Éticos constituyen normas, principios, valore que los miembros de la sociedad y principalmente de l...
