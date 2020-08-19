Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTRODUÇÃO Á SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO

AULA 01

INTRODUÇÃO Á SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO

  1. 1. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Josimar Pereira Batista Engenheiro de Segurança do Trabalho CREA/SP: 5062857405 AME-O JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO
  2. 2. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  3. 3. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Sejam bem-vindo ao Curso de Introdução à Segurança do Trabalho. Vocês devem estar se perguntando: O que eu estou fazendo aqui? O que vão me ensinar neste curso? Como devo me comportar? Fique tranquilo(a) que essas e muitas outras perguntas que fizerem não ficarão sem respostas. Nosso curso vai exigir muito de vocês. Faça sua parte e vai dar tudo certo. 01 - INTRODUÇÃO
  4. 4. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Sua parte é: • Trate com respeito as pessoas; • Participe ativamente do curso; • Não fique com dúvidas; • Evite acidentes; • Respeite as normas da empresa; • Dê o melhor de si já que vocês serão avaliados de forma contínua. O que vocês aprenderem neste curso, poderá salvar sua vida e a de seus colegas de trabalho.
  5. 5. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Portanto, muita atenção. Todo conteúdo é importante e não pode ficar apenas no nível cognitivo. Simplificando, o conhecimento não pode ser apenas “decorado”. Precisa ser praticado para tornar-se habilidade, evoluir e tornar-se atitude, competência e um valor social a ser mantido ao longo da vida. Esperamos que vocês ao final do curso, tenham melhorado como seres humanos, contribuíam para que a vida no planeta Terra prossiga e evolua.
  6. 6. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Portaria 3.214 de 08/06/1978 INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO NORMAS REGULAMENTADORAS – NR 01 / NR 37
  7. 7. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! SEGURANÇA NO TRABALHO – NR 01 / NR 37 OBJETIVO GERAL Desenvolver orientações técnicas nas atividades voltadas para Área Administrastiva e Operacional no intuito de provomer mais segurança e saúde nos colaboradores envolvido nesta atividade. PLANO DE AULA
  8. 8. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! CARGA HORÁRIA MÓDULO 04 HORAS CONTEÚDO PROGRAMÁTICO 01 – INTRODUÇÃO 02 – LEGISLAÇÃO (COMISSÕES, LEIS E NORMAS) 03 – TÉCNICA DE ANÁLISE DE RISCO E CONDIÇÕES IMPEDITIVAS 04 – CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 – DEFINIÇÃO 2 – QUAIS SÃO AS PRINCIPAIS DÚVIDAS SOBRE SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO PLANO DE AULA
  9. 9. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! PLANO DE AULA 3 – QUAIS SÃO AS PRINCIPAIS NORMAS QUE REGULAMENTAM A SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO 4 – QUAIS SÃO AS FUNÇÕES DE QUEM ATUA NA SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO 4.1 – ENGENHEIRO DE SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO 4.2 – TÉCNICO DE SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO 4.3 – MÉDICO DO TRABALHO 4.4 – ENFERMEIRO(A) DO TRABALHO 4.5 – AUXILIAR DE ENFERMAGEM DO TRABALHO 5 – QUAIS SÃO OS SISTEMAS DE GESTÃO DE SAÚDE E SEGURANÇA OCUPACIONAL MAIS CONHECIDOS 6 – QUAIS INSTITUIÇÕES TRATAM DE SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO 7 – POR QUE INVESTIR EM SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  10. 10. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! 8 – COMO MINIMIZAR OS CUSTOS COM OS ACIDENTES E DOENÇAS DO TRABALHO 9 – PONTOS DE MELHORIA 10 – DIÁLOGO DIÁRIO DE SEGURANÇA 11 – PALESTRAS DE INTEGRAÇÃO 12 – ORDEM DE SERVIÇO 13 – SISTEMA DE GESTÃO DA SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO 14 – PROCESSO DA GESTÃO DE SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO 15 – NÃO SOU PROFISSIONAL DA ÁREA DE SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO, MAS VOU DAR SUPORTE 16 – BRIGADA DE INCÊNDIO – IT Nº 17 05 – RISCOS ADICIONAIS 06 – CAUSAS DE ACIDENTES PLANO DE AULA
  11. 11. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! 07 – PROCEDIMENTOS BÁSICOS 08 – SISTEMAS, EQUIPAMENTOS E PROCEDIMENTOS DE PROTEÇÃO COLETIVA – (EPCs) 09 – EQUIPAMENTOS DE PROTEÇÃO INDIVIDUAL – (EPIs) 10 – ACIDENTES TÍPICOS COM ACIDENTES TÍPICOS COM CABO DE AÇO E FITA SINTÉTICA 11 – FINALIZAÇÃO 12 – RECOMENDAÇÕES FINAIS PLANO DE AULA
  12. 12. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! PÚBLICO-ALVO Profissionais que pretendam atuar na área da Segurança do Trabalho ou profissionais interessados em se aperfeiçoar. PRÉ REQUISITOS Não há pré-requisitos para esse curso. Sugere-se ter:  Ensino Médio completo (não obrigatório);  18 anos ou mais. PLANO DE AULA
  13. 13. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! FINAL DA AULA 01 SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO

