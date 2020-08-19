Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! 12 - RECOMENDAÇÕES FINAIS SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  2. 2. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Trabalhar com Segurança implica ter respeito e dignidade à própria vida. RECOMENDAÇÕES
  3. 3. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Valorize sua vida, pois ela não têm preço, pratique segurança. Segurança é um estilo de vida. Não há serviço tão IMPORTANTE, nem trabalho tão URGENTE que não possa ser feito com SEGURANÇA! REFLEXÃO
  4. 4. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! O trabalho representa promessa de vida, e não um atalho para o sofrimento, dor, e morte. “Quando edificares uma casa nova, farás no teu telhado um parapeito, para que não ponhas culpa de sangue na tua casa, se alguém dalguma maneira cair dela “ Deuteronômio 22 verso 8 EXEMPLO BÍBLICO LEMBRE-SE
  5. 5. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Não tendo condições de executar determinado serviço com segurança, este serviço não deverá ser realizado, até que se tenha as condições seguras para tal. IMPORTANTE
  6. 6. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! DÚVIDAS? PERGUNTAS? SEGURANÇA E SAÚDE DEUS ABENÇOE A TODOS

