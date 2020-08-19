Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOL...
  1. 1. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! 10 - ACIDENTES TÍPICOS NO AMBIENTE DE TRABALHO SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  2. 2. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! ACIDENTES DE TRABALHO
  3. 3. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! ACIDENTES NÃO ACONTECEM, SÃO PROVOCADOS. O CUSTO É SEMPRE ALTO, PODENDO SER: DE PERDAS MATERIAIS A PERDAS DE VIDAS. ACIDENTES DE TRABALHO
  4. 4. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! TIPOS DE RISCO Operação Condições inseguras relativas aos processos operacionais. Equipamentos mecânicos Mal funcionamento do equipamento / acessórios. Ambiente Materiais espalhados, sujeira no ambiente, capacidade de suporte do terreno, etc. Controle Não observação de medidas preventivas, como circulação correta do pessoal e segurança nos processos industriais e limites dos equipamentos. ACIDENTES TÍPICOS
  5. 5. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! A falta de informações e conhecimento dos usuários é o fator principal. Mas há uma infinidade de possíveis causas que originaram acidentes durante as atividades. As principais causas para acidente:  Falta de treinamento;  Velocidade;  Falta de manutenção;  Erro de comunicação;  Desorganização da área de trabalho. ACIDENTES TÍPICOS
  6. 6. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO CONCEITO PREVENCIONISTA Acidente de trabalho é qualquer ocorrência não programada, inesperada, que interfere ou interrompe o processo normal de uma atividade, trazendo como consequência isolada ou simultaneamente perda de tempo, dano material ou lesões ao homem. CONCEITO LEGAL Acidente do trabalho é aquele que ocorre pelo exercício do trabalho a serviço da empresa, provocando lesões corporais ou perturbação funcional que cause a morte; ou a perda ou redução permanente ou temporária da capacidade para o trabalho.
  7. 7. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! 600 30 10 1 Não Comunicados Lesões graves ou fatais Lesões menores Acidentes com danos à propriedade Incidentes sem lesões ou danos visíveis Acidentes e incidentes SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  8. 8. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Modelo causal de perdas SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  9. 9. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Falta de controle A falta de controle é o princípio da sequência de fatores causais que originam um acidente, que dependendo de sua gravidade, pode gerar muitas ou poucas perdas. – Um programa inadequado; – Padrões inadequados do programa; – Cumprimento inadequado dos padrões. Modelo causal de perdas SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  10. 10. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Causas básicas As causas básicas são as razões de ocorrerem os atos e condições abaixo do padrão. – Fatores pessoais; – Fatores de trabalho (ambiente de trabalho). Modelo causal de perdas SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  11. 11. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Causas imediatas As causas imediatas são as circunstâncias que precedem imediatamente o contato e que podem ser vistas ou sentidas. Atualmente, utiliza-se os termos abaixo dos padrões e condições abaixo dos padrões. – Atos ou práticas abaixo dos padrões; – Condições abaixo do padrão. Modelo causal de perdas SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  12. 12. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Acidente e incidente Os incidentes são eventos que antecedem as perdas, isto é, são os contatos que poderiam causar uma lesão ou dano. Quando se permite que tenham condições abaixo do padrão ou atos abaixo do padrão, aumentam as chances de ocorrerem incidentes e acidentes. Modelo causal de perdas SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  13. 13. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! As perdas são os resultados de um acidente, que geram vários tipos de perdas: às pessoas, à propriedade, aos produtos, ao meio ambiente e aos serviços. O tipo e o grau dessas perdas dependerá da gravidade de seus efeitos, que podem ser insignificantes ou catastróficos. – Tempo do trabalhador ferido; Tempo do companheiro de trabalho; Tempo do supervisor; Perdas gerais; Outras perdas. Modelo causal de perdas SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  14. 14. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! – $ 1 – Custos Diretos ou Visíveis; – $ 1 a $ 3 – Custos variados (sem seguro). – $ 5 a $ 50 – Custos Documentados à propriedade (sem seguro); O iceberg dos custos produzidos pelos acidentes SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  15. 15. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Custos de lesões e enfermidades – Aluguel de equipamentos de substituição; – Tempo de investigação; – Horas extras; – Tempo extra de supervisão; – Menor produção do trabalhador acidentado após o retorno; – Perda de prestígio e de possibilidades de fazer negócios. O iceberg dos custos produzidos pelos acidentes SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  16. 16. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Na ocorrência do acidente de trabalho o trabalhador deve levar o fato ao conhecimento da empresa. Esta por sua vez deve comunicar o fato à Previdência Social através da CATs (Comunicação de Acidente do Trabalho). Relatórios de acidentes A empresa deverá elaborar relatório de investigação e análise de acidente, conduzido e assinado pelo SESMT e a CIPA, com todo detalhamento necessário ao perfeito entendimento da ocorrência. CAT SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  17. 17. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! “Quem tem o poder, tem o dever correspondente” “Não sou eu que quero, é a norma que exige” “Quem cria o perigo, ainda que não tenha culpa, tem o dever de eliminá-lo” CIVIL - EMPRESA CRIMINAL - PESSOAS Responsabilidade civil e criminal SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO Qualquer pessoa poderá responder criminalmente, quando da ocorrência de um acidente do trabalho, caso seja comprovada.
  18. 18. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! É a atuação intempestiva e irrefletida. Consiste em praticar uma ação sem as necessárias precauções, isto é, agir com precipitação, inconsideração, ou inconstância. Exemplos Ultrapassar veículo pelo acostamento; Não utilizar equipamentos de proteção individual; Tocar ou aproximar-se em demasia de condutores energizados. Imprudência SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  19. 19. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! É a omissão voluntária de diligência ou cuidado, falta ou demora no prevenir ou obstar um dano. Exemplos Permitir que seus empregados trabalhem sem EPIs. Deixar de alertar sobre a situação de risco ou não cobrar cuidados necessários de segurança. Negligência SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  20. 20. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! É a falta de especial, habilidade, ou experiência ou de previsão no exercício de determinada função, profissão, arte ou ofício. Exemplos Empregado não treinado ou não preparado para a tarefa que lhe foi desligada. Empregado que desconhece detalhes técnicos de máquinas ou equipamentos. Imperícia SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  21. 21. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! “Culpa in eligendo” Quando provém da falta de cautela ou providência na escolha do preposto ou pessoa a quem é confiada a execução de um ato, ou serviço. Caracteriza-se, exemplificativamente, o fato de admitir ou de manter o preponente a seu serviço, empregado não legalmente habilitado ou sem as aptidões requeridas, ou seja, a má escolha do representante ou preposto. Responsabilidade do Diretor, pelo encarregado de obras que descumpre normas de segurança. Modalidade de culpa SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  22. 22. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! “Culpa in vigilando” É a que origina da inexistência de fiscalização por parte do patrão sobre a atividade de seus empregados ou prepostos. Responsabilidade do encarregado de obras, por acidente causado por seu funcionário, por falta de fiscalização. SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO Modalidade de culpa
  23. 23. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! “Culpa in omitendo” É a que tem como fonte de abstenção, a negligência. Responsabilidade decorrente da não proibição do início da construção de uma valeta, não havendo materiais para escoramento. “Culpa in custodiendo” É a que emana da falta de cautela ou atenção do agente a respeito de algo que encontra-se sob a sua responsabilidade e cuidados. Responsabilidade civil do proprietário de um veículo que o empresta para um terceiro, que causa um acidente. Modalidade de culpa SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  24. 24. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! “Culpa in comitendo” É a que o sujeito pratica ato positivo (doloso ou culposo), na forma de imprudência. Excesso de velocidade. O ato ilícito ou omissão pode ser causado por ação ou omissão. Se a ação ou omissão for voluntária, intencional, o ato ilícito praticado é DOLOSO. Se a ação ou omissão for involuntária, mas o dano ocorre, o ato ilícito é CULPOSO. Modalidade de culpa SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  25. 25. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Homicídio e Lesões Culposas: Erguimento de postes de ferro junto à rede elétrica de alta tensão – Encarregado de serviço, eletricista, que superintende os trabalhos sem solicitar o desligamento da corrente – Eletrocussão de um operário e lesões em outros – Responsabilidade Penal reconhecida. Perfeitamente previsível a um eletricista habilitado e chefe do serviço de erguimento de postes, a possibilidade de sofrerem os operários efeitos de descarga, pelo contato de uma das hastes com um condutor elétrico. Responde, assim, pelas conseqüências de acidente de tal natureza, quando negligencie pedido de desligamento da força durante os trabalhos (JUTACRIM 56/350). Jurisprudência nos tribunais SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  26. 26. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Homicídio Culposo: Encarregado que manda a vítima trabalhar em trecho de linha de alta tensão, sem observar o desligamento da corrente elétrica – Negligência configurada – Condenação Mantida. Considera-se negligência o fato de ter o acusado, encarregado de turma de reparação de rede de energia elétrica, mandando a vítima trabalhar em certo trecho da linha de alta tensão, sem obter certeza e confirmação de que a corrente elétrica tivesse sido cortada. (JTACrSP – LEX 89/270). Jurisprudência nos tribunais SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  27. 27. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Transporte de trabalhadores sentados nas laterais da carroceria de caminhão, sem as mínimas condições de segurança – Dolo de perigo caracterizado – Condenação mantida – inteligência do art. 132 do Código Penal. Procede com evidente dolo de perigo, ainda que eventual, o motorista profissional nesse mister, que transporta pessoas sentadas nas laterais da carroceria do caminhão que dirige, sem as mínimas condições de segurança, exteriorizando na sua conduta a aceitação consciente do risco de expor a perigo a vida ou a saúde das pessoas assim perigosamente transportadas (TACrimSP – 695/330). Perigo para a vida ou saúde de outrem SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  28. 28. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Homicídio culposo decorrente de acidente do trabalho – Conduta omissiva do empregador – Falta de fornecimento de equipamentos de proteção individual e fiscalização de seu uso obrigatório – Evento danoso perfeitamente previsível na atividade – Culpa caracterizada – condenação mantida. Em trabalhos de substituição de postes de cimento de rede elétrica de baixa tensão, havendo risco previsível de que eles possam tocar em fios de alta tensão, é omissão culposa o não se desligar tais fios de alta tensão, que, por isso e com o contato, venham a provocar a morte de um dos operários por eletroplessão. Responsabilidade penal SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  29. 29. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Equipamentos de proteção individual. Omissão em seu fornecimento e falta de fiscalização em seu uso obrigatório. Cabem à empresa e, por sua despersonalização, às pessoas físicas que a representem no exercício das relações laborais o fornecimento de EPIs adequados e próprios e a fiscalização de seu uso obrigatório pelos empregados. A omissão de qualquer destas obrigações, somada à previsibilidade do evento danoso, configura a culpa e faz com que os agentes respondam pelo resultado, em sua forma culposa (RT 631/344 – 3º Câmara Criminal do Tribunal de Alçada Criminal do Rio Grande do Sul). Responsabilidade penal SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO
  30. 30. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! RECUSA AO TRABALHO Em condições de risco grave ou iminente no local de trabalho, será lícito aos PROFISSIONAIS (CLT OU AUTÔNOMO), interromper suas atividades, sem prejuízo de quaisquer direitos até a eliminação do risco, mediante a comunicação ao superior imediato e/ou SESMT (Serviços Especializados em Engenharia de Segurança e em Medicina do Trabalho).
  31. 31. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! PROCEDIMENTOS EM CASO DE ACIDENTES Todo e qualquer acidente de trabalho, deverá ser encaminhado para o ambulatório médico da empresa, quando existente ou para o Hospital (Conveniado/Municipal) da cidade mais próximo para avaliação e acompanhamento adequado. Após, comunicar o Técnico Segurança ou superior imediato, na falta destes para o membro da CIPA, para que possa ser providenciada a Análise do Acidente com objetivo de detectar a causa e propor uma recomendação para evitar reincidência de igual ou maior gravidade.
  32. 32. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! O transporte adequado de feridos é de suma importância. Muitas vezes, a vítima pode ter seu quadro agravado por causa de um transporte feito de forma incorreta e sem os cuidados necessários. Por isso é fundamental saber como transportar um acidentado. Acidentes graves: Não transportar o acidentado, acionar o serviço de resgate de urgência. SAMU – Serviço de Atendimento Médico de Urgência – Fone 192 RESGATE – Corpo de Bombeiros – Fone 193 REMOÇÃO / TRANSPORTE DE ACIDENTADOS
  33. 33. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! BOMBEIROS 193 Resgates em locais de difícil acesso, onde o SAMU não tem condições de resgatar o acidentado. SERVIÇOS DE EMERGÊNCIA SAMU 192 No caso de acidentes com lesões graves, suspeita de fraturas da coluna vertebral. Acidentado queixa-se de formigamento, perda da sensibilidade.
  34. 34. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO!
  35. 35. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! PROCEDIMENTOS NO CASO DO COVID-19 Realizar a identificação básica dos sinais e sintomas de contaminação por COVID-19 antes de ingressarem no ambiente de trabalho, conforme recomendações do Ministério da Saúde (Item 1.4.1.g da NR-01).
  36. 36. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Segue abaixo o passoa a passo: O colaborador deve ser encaminhado para o ambulatório médico da empresa, quando existente ou para o Hospital (Conveniado/Municipal) da cidade mais próximo para avaliação e acompanhamento adequado;
  37. 37. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Em caso de confirmação do diagnóstico clínico, realizar o afastamento do colaborador de imediato conforme orientações do Ministério da Saúde. Obs.: deverá ser realizada uma busca ativa dos trabalhadores que tiveram contato com o colaborador inicialmente contaminado para avaliação conforme procedimento.
  38. 38. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Conforme procedimento interno, é obrigatório que todo colaborador deve comunicar a empresa nos casos que tenham sinais e sintomas de contaminação por COVID-19 antes de ingressarem no ambiente de trabalho, conforme recomendações do Ministério da Saúde (Item 1.4.1.g da NR- 01).
  39. 39. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Omissão de Socorro • Artigo 135 – CP - “ Deixar de prestar assistência, quando possível fazê-lo sem risco pessoal, à criança abandonada ou extraviada, ou à pessoa inválida ou ferida, ao desamparo ou em grave e iminente perigo; ou não pedir, nesses casos, o socorro da autoridade pública ” • Pena – detenção, de 1 (um) a 6 (seis) meses, ou multa. Negligência: Deixar de executar medidas de atendimento pré- hospitalar previstas para a condição do paciente. RESPONSABILIDADE CIVIL E CRIMINAL
  40. 40. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! Imperícia:  Executar procedimentos acima de seu nível de treinamento – próprios da área médica ou de enfermagem – ou para o qual não foi devidamente habilitado. Imprudência:  Não seguir adequadamente os padrões de atendimento ou executá-lo sem o devido zelo, promovendo o agravamento do problema existente.
  41. 41. INTRODUÇÃO À SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO JPB ASSESSORIA & CONSULTORIA EM SEGURANÇA E MEDICINA DO TRABALHO PELAVIDAESAÚDE...ESCOLHAUM AMBIENTESEGURO! FIM DA AULA 10 SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO

