https://reader.ebookexprees.com/complete/1645176045 <b>Join Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, as he discovers a new holiday with this two-in-one activity book featuring word searches and coloring pages.</b>Delight and fright with this two-in-one activity book featuring art from Tim Burton’s 1993 iconic film The Nightmare Before Christmas. Coloring pages and thematic word searches are on every spread. As you color in the scenes of Jack Skellington, Oogie Boogie, and the other residents of Halloweentown, you’ll also have a spooky word search puzzle to solve on the opposite page. Do both at once, or alternate between the word search and coloring—after all, there are no rules to follow in this fantastical world!