Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ESCUELA SUPERIOR POLITÉCNICA DE CHIMBORAZO VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO DIRECCIÓN DE DESARROLLO ACADÉMICO 1/5 FACULTAD: SALUD ...
2/5 10 [UNIDAD 2 – BASES DE DATOS EN LÍNEA Y GESTORES BIBLIOGRÁFICOS]  Introducción  Formas de acceso 01/05/2018 09h30-1...
3/5 24 [UNIDAD 3 - TRABAJO COLABORATIVO]  Formularios simples  Formularios multipágina 31/05/2018 07h30-09h30 25 [UNIDAD...
4/5 40 [UNIDAD 4 – DOCUMENTOS PROFESIONALES]  Índice de términos  Tabla de contenidos  Tabla de ilustraciones 10/07/201...
5/5 52 [UNIDAD 5 – GESTIÓN DE DATOS]  Ejercicios de refuerzo 07/08/2018 09h30-11h30 53  Práctica general 08/08/2018 11h3...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fgth 180710152240

9 views

Published on

kjdgfhfhkjkfjdkj

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fgth 180710152240

  1. 1. ESCUELA SUPERIOR POLITÉCNICA DE CHIMBORAZO VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO DIRECCIÓN DE DESARROLLO ACADÉMICO 1/5 FACULTAD: SALUD PÚBLICA CARRERA: MEDICINA PLANIFICACIÓN SEMESTRAL DE ASIGNATURA 1. DATOS INFORMATIVOS: DOCENTE: MIGUEL ÁNGEL ÁVALOS PÉREZ SEMESTRE: SEGUNDO ASIGNATURA: TICs PARALELO: A N° HORAS: 6 PERIODO ACADÉMICO: ABRIL – AGOSTO 2018 2. PLANIFICACIÓN SEMESTRAL DE ASIGNATURA CLASE No TEMAS FECHA HORARIO OBSERV. 1 [UNIDAD 0 - PRESENTACIÓN]  Encuadre  Manejo del aula virtual 10/04/2018 09h30-11h30 2 [UNIDAD 0 - PRESENTACIÓN]  Presentación del PEA 11/04/2018 11h30-13h30 3 [UNIDAD 0 - PRESENTACIÓN]  Prueba de diagnóstico 12/04/2018 07h30-09h30 4 [UNIDAD 1 – INTRODUCCIÓN A LA INFORMÁTICA]  Sistemas Operativos 17/04/2018 09h30-11h30 5 [UNIDAD 1 – INTRODUCCIÓN A LA INFORMÁTICA]  Entorno de trabajo de W10  Trabajar de forma rápida 18/04/2018 11h30-13h30 6 [UNIDAD 1 – INTRODUCCIÓN A LA INFORMÁTICA]  Herramientas de exploración  Gestión de medios de almacenamiento  Búsqueda de información 19/04/2018 07h30-09h30 7 [UNIDAD 1 – INTRODUCCIÓN A LA INFORMÁTICA]  Herramienta “Ejecutar” 24/04/2018 09h30-11h30 8 [UNIDAD 1 – INTRODUCCIÓN A LA INFORMÁTICA]  Línea de comando CMD  Modo seguro 25/04/2018 11h30-13h30 9 [UNIDAD 1 – INTRODUCCIÓN A LA INFORMÁTICA]  Utilitarios  Sistemas Operativos Móviles 26/04/2018 07h30-09h30
  2. 2. 2/5 10 [UNIDAD 2 – BASES DE DATOS EN LÍNEA Y GESTORES BIBLIOGRÁFICOS]  Introducción  Formas de acceso 01/05/2018 09h30-11h30 11 [UNIDAD 2 – BASES DE DATOS EN LÍNEA Y GESTORES BIBLIOGRÁFICOS]  Tesis digitales Ecuador  e-libro, Ebook Central 02/05/2018 11h30-13h30 12 [UNIDAD 2 – BASES DE DATOS EN LÍNEA Y GESTORES BIBLIOGRÁFICOS]  SCience Direct  Biblioteca Virtual Salud 03/05/2018 07h30-09h30 13 [UNIDAD 2 – BASES DE DATOS EN LÍNEA Y GESTORES BIBLIOGRÁFICOS]  Recursos gratuitos 08/05/2018 09h30-11h30 14 [UNIDAD 2 – BASES DE DATOS EN LÍNEA Y GESTORES BIBLIOGRÁFICOS]  Recursos gratuitos 09/05/2018 11h30-13h30 15 [UNIDAD 2 – BASES DE DATOS EN LÍNEA Y GESTORES BIBLIOGRÁFICOS]  Google Books  Google Académico 10/05/2018 07h30-09h30 16 [UNIDAD 2 – BASES DE DATOS EN LÍNEA Y GESTORES BIBLIOGRÁFICOS]  Estructuras de artículos científicos  Suscripción a revistas científicas 15/05/2018 09h30-11h30 17 [UNIDAD 2 – BASES DE DATOS EN LÍNEA Y GESTORES BIBLIOGRÁFICOS]  Herramientas para la gestión bibliográfica – Introducción 16/05/2018 11h30-13h30 18 PRUEBA PARCIAL 1 17/05/2018 07h30-09h30 19 [UNIDAD 2 – BASES DE DATOS EN LÍNEA Y GESTORES BIBLIOGRÁFICOS]  Zotero – Introducción 22/05/2018 09h30-11h30 20 [UNIDAD 2 – BASES DE DATOS EN LÍNEA Y GESTORES BIBLIOGRÁFICOS]  Zotero – Ejercicios de aplicación 23/05/2018 11h30-13h30 21 [UNIDAD 2 – BASES DE DATOS EN LÍNEA Y GESTORES BIBLIOGRÁFICOS]  Mendeley – Introducción 24/05/2018 07h30-09h30 22 [UNIDAD 2 – BASES DE DATOS EN LÍNEA Y GESTORES BIBLIOGRÁFICOS]  Mendeley – Ejercicios de aplicación 29/05/2018 09h30-11h30 23 [UNIDAD 3 - TRABAJO COLABORATIVO]  Office 365 – Ambiente de trabajo  Almacenamiento seguro  Documentos y Hojas de cálculo 30/05/2018 11h30-13h30
  3. 3. 3/5 24 [UNIDAD 3 - TRABAJO COLABORATIVO]  Formularios simples  Formularios multipágina 31/05/2018 07h30-09h30 25 [UNIDAD 3 - TRABAJO COLABORATIVO]  Organizadores gráficos on-line 05/06/2018 09h30-11h30 26 [UNIDAD 3 - TRABAJO COLABORATIVO]  Organizadores gráficos on-line 06/06/2018 11h30-13h30 27 [UNIDAD 3 – TRABAJO COLABORATIVO]  Publicar presentaciones y documentos 07/06/2018 07h30-09h30 28 [UNIDAD 3 – TRABAJO COLABORATIVO]  Publicar presentaciones y documentos 12/06/2018 09h30-11h30 29 [UNIDAD 3 – TRABAJO COLABORATIVO]  Difusión de información por Wix  Configuración inicial  Seleccionar plantillas  Insertar objetos: texto, imágenes, galerías 13/06/2018 11h30-13h30 30 [UNIDAD 3 – TRABAJO COLABORATIVO]  Insertar objetos: páginas, menú, anclas, botones de documento 14/06/2018 07h30-09h30 31 [UNIDAD 3 – TRABAJO COLABORATIVO]  Insertar objetos: vídeos, botones 19/06/2018 09h30-11h30 32 PRUEBA PARCIAL 2 20/06/2018 11h30-13h30 33 [UNIDAD 3 – TRABAJO COLABORATIVO]  Insertar objetos: embed 21/06/2018 07h30-09h30 34 [UNIDAD 3 – TRABAJO COLABORATIVO]  Construcción del portafolio virtual 26/06/2018 09h30-11h30 35 [UNIDAD 4 – DOCUMENTOS PROFESIONALES]  Configuración inicial  Tamaño de página  Márgenes y espaciado 27/06/2018 11h30-13h30 36 [UNIDAD 4 – DOCUMENTOS PROFESIONALES]  Tabuladores y sangrías  Listas simples y multinivel 28/06/2018 07h30-09h30 37 [UNIDAD 4 – DOCUMENTOS PROFESIONALES] Paginación:  Salto de página y sección  Encabezado y pie de página 03/07/2018 09h30-11h30 38 [UNIDAD 4 – DOCUMENTOS PROFESIONALES]  Configurar y aplicar estilos  Panel de navegación  Vista esquema 04/07/2018 11h30-13h30 39 [UNIDAD 4 – DOCUMENTOS PROFESIONALES]  Aplicación de rótulos a objetos insertados  Creación de rótulos  Referencia cruzada  Administrar fuentes  Citas y bibliografía 05/07/2018 07h30-09h30
  4. 4. 4/5 40 [UNIDAD 4 – DOCUMENTOS PROFESIONALES]  Índice de términos  Tabla de contenidos  Tabla de ilustraciones 10/07/2018 09h30-11h30 41 [UNIDAD 4 – DOCUMENTOS PROFESIONALES]  Complemento de Zotero 11/07/2018 11h30-13h30 42 [UNIDAD 4 – DOCUMENTOS PROFESIONALES]  Complemento de Mendeley 12/07/2018 07h30-09h30 43 [UNIDAD 5 – GESTIÓN DE DATOS]  Reconocimiento del ambiente de trabajo  Configuraciones especiales  Edición de celdas  Personalización de formatos de celda  Seguridad de datos 17/07/2018 09h30-11h30 44 [UNIDAD 5 – GESTIÓN DE DATOS]  Opciones de autorrelleno  Listas personalizadas  Manejo de filtros  Ordenación de datos 18/07/2018 11h30-13h30 45 [UNIDAD 5 – GESTIÓN DE DATOS]  Formato condicional  Tipos de datos  Tipos de operadores  Manejo de errores 19/07/2018 07h30-09h30 46 [UNIDAD 5 – GESTIÓN DE DATOS]  Formulación simple con valores constantes  Referencias  Funciones básicas 24/07/2018 09h30-11h30 47 [UNIDAD 5 – GESTIÓN DE DATOS]  Funciones básicas 25/07/2018 11h30-13h30 48 [UNIDAD 5 – GESTIÓN DE DATOS]  Funciones de búsqueda 26/07/2018 07h30-09h30 49 [UNIDAD 5 – GESTIÓN DE DATOS]  Función condicional simple  Función condicional anidado 31/07/2018 09h30-11h30 50 [UNIDAD 5 – GESTIÓN DE DATOS]  Funciones lógicas 01/08/2018 11h30-13h30 51 [UNIDAD 5 – GESTIÓN DE DATOS]  Gráficos estadísticos - Introducción  Tipos de gráficos estadísticos  Elaboración y configuración de gráficos  Gráficos superpuestos 02/08/2018 07h30-09h30
  5. 5. 5/5 52 [UNIDAD 5 – GESTIÓN DE DATOS]  Ejercicios de refuerzo 07/08/2018 09h30-11h30 53  Práctica general 08/08/2018 11h30-13h30 54 PRUEBA PARCIAL 3 09/08/2018 07h30-09h30 55 Revisión de evaluación y portafolios 14/08/2018 09h30-11h30 Fecha Presentación: 09/04/2018 ING. MIGUEL ÁNGEL ÁVALOS PROFESOR DRA. SILVIA PROAÑO LUCERO DIRECTORA DE CARRERA

×