The Changing Retail Environment for Probiotics and Prebiotics.

With reopening of the Americas building momentum, how should brands adjust their channel strategy? The changing retail environment has provided brands with massive challenges, but also equally immense opportunities. As more people take control of their health and fitness, how can your brand best attract these new consumers to the category? Has the importance of ecommerce now subsided or will it remain at all-time highs? Which brands are doing it well, and how can you apply those insights to your brand. In this session, I covered:

◼️ Effects from Dissemination of the Category = Consumers Have the Power

◼️Personalized Omnichannel Shopping Adventure

◼️ WalMazon Effect = All Eyes on Marketplaces

◼️ Own Your Own Destiny = Direct-to-Consumer is Now Essential

◼️ Commerce Goes Linear = Intersection of Digital Media and E-commerce