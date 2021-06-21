Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Changing Retail Environment for Probiotics & Prebiotics
WHO AM I? Joshua Schall, MBA • Functional CPG Industry Strategist • Owner of J. Schall Consulting • Early-Stage Investor •...
PRESENTATION OVERVIEW Part 1 = Effects from Dissemination of the Category Part 2 = Personalized Omnichannel Shopping Adven...
PART 1 – DISSEMINATION OF THE CATEGORY GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe are No Longer the Only Game in Town Multiple interconnec...
PART 2 – PERSONALIZED SHOPPING ADVENTURE We Are Living in an Era of the “Choose Your Own Adventure” Shopping Experience Te...
PART 3 – EFFECT What Happens if an Immovable Object (Walmart) Meets an Unstoppable Force (Amazon)? Walmart = Most Powerful...
PART 3 – EFFECT Stop Pigeonholing Us as Being Just Another Retail Partner Walmart and Amazon marketplaces provide enormous...
PART 4 – OWN YOUR DESTINY Control Your Distribution. Control Your Destiny. “I don’t have the resources…I don’t want to cre...
PART 4 – OWN YOUR DESTINY “Telephone Game” Stopped in 2007! The rise of direct-to-consumer commerce gave brands direct acc...
PART 5 – DIGITAL MEDIA & ECOMMERCE The Lines of Demarcation Between Media and Commerce are Fading Media and commerce optim...
PART 5 – DIGITAL MEDIA & ECOMMERCE This Isn’t Your Grandma’s Home Shopping Network! Primary shopping motivations (US) = ut...
THANK YOU
Josh@JSchallConsulting.com /JoshuaSchallMBA /JoshuaSchall /JSchallConsulting Want to Connect Further?
The Changing Retail Environment for Probiotics and Prebiotics.

With reopening of the Americas building momentum, how should brands adjust their channel strategy? The changing retail environment has provided brands with massive challenges, but also equally immense opportunities. As more people take control of their health and fitness, how can your brand best attract these new consumers to the category? Has the importance of ecommerce now subsided or will it remain at all-time highs? Which brands are doing it well, and how can you apply those insights to your brand. In this session, I covered:
◼️ Effects from Dissemination of the Category = Consumers Have the Power
◼️Personalized Omnichannel Shopping Adventure
◼️ WalMazon Effect = All Eyes on Marketplaces
◼️ Own Your Own Destiny = Direct-to-Consumer is Now Essential
◼️ Commerce Goes Linear = Intersection of Digital Media and E-commerce

