Download (PDF/Epub) Hello Sunshine Teacher Planner By Melanie Ralbusky

PLANNER FEATURES:• Softcover, 128 spiral-bound pages, 8.4 inches by 10.9 inches• UNDATED yearly planning, monthly calendars, and weekly lesson plans• Contains communication logs, contact pages, substitute information, notes section, and checklists• Plan It graph sheets help layout classrooms, record seating charts, and sketch plans• Includes 16 tab stickers, 9 to-do list stickers and 21 coordinating accent stickersA+ TEACHER PLANNER: Creating a bright and cheerful way to plan each day, the Hello Sunshine Teacher Planner includes monthly and weekly planning pages plus a helpful yearly overview. The large, spiral-bound academic planner features two-page monthly calendar spreads from July to June and 40 horizontal weekly layouts for lesson planning, goal planning, scheduling extra-curricular activities and more. The all-in-one plan book also includes additional record-keeping pages, checklist pages and note pages for collecting contact information, birthdays, homework and more.SUPERIOR ORGANIZATION: Perfect for planning classroom or homeschool lessons, this academic planner includes sections for up to seven subjects on each weekly spread with lined boxes for neatly organizing each component of the lesson. Each date block allows you to write down important reminders for appointments, professional development and meetings. Use the lined graph sheets to organize seating charts, and communication logs to keep track of important meetings with staff, parents, and students.GOAL SETTING SUCCESS: Set your goals in the monthly planners, then record steps for completion in the weekly sections. Set substitute teachers up for success by keeping important class information on the welcome page. Plus, use checklists to record grades, attendance, homework completion, and more.SPECIAL FEATURES: Perforated page corners tear off to continually keep track of what tasks, appointments, and to-do lists have been completed. Includes 16 tab stickers for month, checklist, and lesson plan organization, 9 to-do list stickers, and 21 accent stickers of assorted shapes, colors and sizes for additional planning needs.SCHOOLGIRL STYLE FOR CARSON DELLOSA: Each collection, designed by Melanie Ralbusky, helps take the guesswork out of styling and managing classroom organization and design—adding inspiration and style to quality products for your learning space.

