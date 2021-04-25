COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/1948836513 PDFb❤Engage and entertain loved ones who have mild to moderate dementia with this extra easy puzzle book.PDFb❤The very simple picture puzzles in this book promote focus, relaxation and a sense of accomplishment.Within this book there are four types of puzzles:PDFb❤Find the StarsPDFb❤ - In this very easy style of puzzle, the goal is to find five stars in a charming, clear picture.PDFb❤Spot the Odd One OutPDFb❤ - In this fun and simple puzzle style, the solver looks for one picture that is different from the rest.PDFb❤MazesPDFb❤ - In these extra simple mazes, the goal is to find the path from start to finish. PDFb❤Find the DifferencesPDFb❤ - In these easy puzzles, the goal is to find five differences between two pictures. Give the gift of fun with this delightful book!PDFb❤SummaryPDFb❤PDFb❤Level:PDFb❤ Extra easy puzzlesPDFb❤Puzzle Types:PDFb❤ Find the Stars, Spot the Odd One Out, Mazes, Find the DifferencesPDFb❤Target Audience:PDFb❤ People with mild to moderate dementia, Alzheimer 8217Read or other cognitive impairmentPDFb❤Print:PDFb❤ Large print on white paperPDFb❤Book 8217Read purpose:PDFb❤ Provide activities for people with dementia