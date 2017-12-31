Successfully reported this slideshow.
RYAN JAW jawryan@gmail.com EDUCATION University of Texas at Austin Bachelor of Business Administration, MIS December 2017 ...
Operation Help Establish Relief Everywhere Committee Head
Fall 2014 - Fall 2015
• Organized multiple fundraisers for our charity organization Doctors Without Borders • Drafted budgets, expected revenue,...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ryan Jaw Resume - Houston

12 views

Published on

New Hire

Published in: Recruiting & HR
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ryan Jaw Resume - Houston

  1. 1. RYAN JAW jawryan@gmail.com EDUCATION University of Texas at Austin Bachelor of Business Administration, MIS December 2017 Overall GPA: 2.63 EXPERIENCE Crowe Horwath – Technology Consulting Intern; Dallas, TX Summer 2017 • Performed Information Technology control assessments for healthcare and financial services clients • Analyzed client applications and data to determine irregularities, errors, and points of weakness Apple – Tier 1 Advisor; Austin, TX Summer 2016 – Summer 2017 • Participated in two months of business training with over 20 other Apple College Participants • Attended weekly trainings as well as created further education documents for fellow advisors • Maintained over 97% customer satisfaction as well as above average metrics ensuring productivity Housing Scout – Licensed Leasing Agent; Austin, TX Fall 2015 - Present • Establish and maintain a positive and productive relationship with all clients • Provide information regarding units and facilitate multiple property tours each week • Complete all necessary lease paperwork with an average of 10 leases a month Lexus of Austin and Lakeway– Event Marketing Assistant; Austin, TX Fall 2015-Fall 2016 • Served as the main communication for vendors, coordinators, and guests of all Lexus events in Austin • Planned all aspects of the upcoming 2017 Lexus LC 500 reveal party in the Austin-Round Rock Area • Attended events ranging from education galas to golf tournaments as a representative of Lexus Champions Taekwondo Academy – Database Management Intern, Houston, TX Summer 2015 • Created and updated a customer database for one of the largest TKD organization in Houston • Educated current employees on how to use the database for their customer related needs • Streamlined and automated various customer relation systems such as sign in and sign out LEADERSHIP EXPERIENCE AND ACTIVITIES Lions Club International
  2. 2. Operation Help Establish Relief Everywhere Committee Head
  3. 3. Fall 2014 - Fall 2015
  4. 4. • Organized multiple fundraisers for our charity organization Doctors Without Borders • Drafted budgets, expected revenue, and calculated profits for aforementioned fundraisers • Generated over $1400.00 in profits from three fundraising events throughout the year Treasury Committee Chair Fall 2014 - Fall 2015 • Coordinated with local companies to obtain sponsorships and profit shares for club events • Assist the Treasurer with managing income and expenses through Lion Club’s bank account • Attended majority of meetings, socials, and volunteering events and encouraged participation Management Information Systems Association - Active Member Fall 2015 - Pres HONORS • University Honors Spring 20 • Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Scholarship Summer 2 • Eagle Scout Rank Winter 20 • William T. Hornaday Award Summer 20 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Computer Skills: 100 WPM, MS Suite, Adobe Suite, Database Management, SQL, Java, Python, C#, HTML Languages: Conversational Chinese Interests: Computers, Technology, Photography, Cars, Swimming, Tennis, Violin, Viola Other: Licensed Texas Real Estate Sales Agent, CPR Certified, First Aid Certified, Lifeguard Certified, SCUBA Certified Work Eligibility: Eligible to work in the U.S with no restrictions

×