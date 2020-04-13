Argument of the Week Slides

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Argument of the Week
5 slides to guide your students in using the argument of the week resource at https://joshkunnath.com/analysis-of-the-week/

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Argument of the Week
  2. 2. 0 read: Prereading (scan & skim) Make inferences about: ● Title, author, source, date ● Text features ● Keywords that jump out
  3. 3. 1st read: Comprehension ● Circle/write key words ● Underline/write key phrases ● Box/write unknown words ● Identify/write thesis
  4. 4. 2nd read: Analysis Choose 1 analysis task: A) Identify 3 claims(c), 3 pieces of evidence(e), and 3 pieces of reasoning/commentary(r) B) Identify the rhetorical situation (see resource) a) Exigence b) Purpose c) Audience d) Writer e) Context f) Message C) Identify 3 important rhetorical strategies w/ evidence (see resource) D) Identify the author’s tone, finding 3 or more keywords or phrases to support it E) Identify the author’s structure w/ evidence
  5. 5. 3rd Read: Reﬂect ● In 10 minutes, write a 1-2 page reflection ○ Connect the article to your own experiences, reading, or observations ○ Share your own thoughts on the argument ○ Don’t worry too much about style, structure, or grammar

